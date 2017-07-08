'Degrassi: Next Class' explores gender fluidity in fourth season
- Yael Baron (Jamie Bloch) came out as gender fluid this season. Yael uses they/their pronouns and the other characters respect that decision (for the most part). The character of Yael seems to be nonbinary and gender fluid.
- An exec producer, Stephen Sohn, explains why the series decided to include this plot: "It’s an ongoing story. We’ve seen it in America. Not necessarily the kind of gender fluidity in and of itself that we are portraying, but the more non-binary kind of spectrum. With [what’s happening in North Carolina with the bathroom bill], and [more] people coming out as transgender, the whole discussion has really changed over the years and there’s confusion out there about what [being gender fluid] is. And not just it, there’s a whole bunch of different variations."
- Also: the character Miles finally said he is bisexual.
This is just an excuse to discuss the recent season that was released this past Friday on Netflix. Thoughts?
Idk, speaking about this specific storyline on Degrassi, I actually think that they said something pretty profound with it early on (the character was very uncomfortable with having large breasts and was also clearly uncomfortable with what's expected of girls), so I guess it was a bit better than I'd anticipated
They have good intentions, but the road to hell is paved with good intentions. They've made the discussion about being transgender the most convoluted thing ever, and are contributing to actual transphobia with the labels they've invented so they don't have to accept that they have privilege as a cisgendered person.
