'Degrassi: Next Class' explores gender fluidity in fourth season

in b4 TERFs Reply

in b4 the mess hopefully. good for Degrassi, this is a really important and overlooked topic in the current era of queer/trans visibility Reply

also just because it's a pet peeve of mine, being gender fluid and being non-binary are not synonymous, if i had a fucking nickel Reply

Teach me, idk what either of those terms really mean

(I could google or wiki but would like real person info too) Reply

i'll watch it when Drake returns. Reply

lmao a "where are they now" special. What is Jimmy Brooks up to today? Reply

So is this show even still good since I last watched it in 2007? Reply

the last season of TNG was lame but they kind of 'revamped' in season 10 and became degrassi, and those seasons are pretty good in my opinion except i hated some characters but i always have when watching degrassi. after season 14 it became degrassi next which is what's on netflix and i thought i would hate it but i find it pretty easy to watch and i feel like it improves every season tbh



Edited at 2017-07-09 03:52 am (UTC) Reply

I think Next Class is actually way better than the last couple of seasons before the Netflix move. Then again, I also think people have nostalgia glasses when it comes to the classic TNG seasons. Reply

i'm doing a TNG rewatch and i do think next class is better; TNG main plots are always pretty good to watch but sometimes the side plots can be super contrived and i always hated how some plots were never revisited and characters were never given more than one storyline. granted not everyone can be a main character, but next class definitely fleshes out the side characters better by having them be involved with other mains and having more subplots. i think the only thing that's better about TNG is that they involved parents way more Reply

I'd say it's better than anything from like 2010/2011 until next class premiered Reply

I've watched since the beginning of TNG. I started in 2002, so those characters/seasons will always resonate with me way more (and because I was an actual teen back then, lol), but I thought that TNG had a couple of awkward and less appealing transitional seasons when they were bringing in new characters and getting rid of some of the older characters (like seasons 8 and 9 in particular), but they really started to rebrand the show and make it feel fresh again with season 10 (and then again once the Next Class seasons started). I guess in my convoluted way I'm saying that I like the Next Class seasons better than those last couple of seasons of TNG, but nothing beats the first several seasons of TNG for me. There has definitely been some good stuff since 2007 though! Reply

oh that's nice. Reply

Snaps to degrassi for always trying to portray personal identities in a meaningful way. I haven't watched since the Drake years myself. Do they still cast actors the same age as their characters? Reply

For the most part, the actors all still seem pretty young and close to their characters' ages. Like the seniors graduated this season, and a lot of the actors seem to be in that 18-20 age range. Reply

i think the ages might be off a little since more time passes irl than in the season but you can definitely see how some of the actors grew up with their characters (zig novak, maya matling, miles hollingsworth, tristan milligan, etc)



Edited at 2017-07-09 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah, there was that period in the previous seasons where time was wonky because of the retconning. Reply

more or less, there's a bit of a gap bc the grad class now (maya, zig, zoe, winston, miles) were already a bit older than their chars and the show is paced slowly. so at most i think they're 3-4 years older than their characters are. Reply

That gif looks like an SNL parody of ~youth culture. Reply

it might as well be tbh. Reply

mmm I feel like today's youth has such good intentions but its ruined by how absolutely stupid they are- like you can realize that gender is made up of shitty stereotypes forced upon the sexes but instead of working to dispel that you just make up more genders based on more stereotypes like okay?? unless the character is iding as nonbinary/genderfluid because they realize how shit gender is or they have dysphoria and a complicated relationship with gender (which is you know never ever explored)- there is nothing at all progressive about this.



Edited at 2017-07-09 04:00 am (UTC) Reply

lol Reply

I know your homophobic ass is not replying to my comment- Reply

Parent

Gave up the essays? Reply

Well, I don't want to call them stupid because I don't know if that's fair, especially since they're young people trying to figure themselves out (and many of them are GNC, girls/women, and/or gay/lesbian dealing with misogyny and/or homophobia on top of it all), but in general I do find it frustrating when I feel like I'm so close to agreeing with someone and being on the same wavelength...but then we just have very different solutions for the same problem. My solution is to abolish gender, say that anyone can do whatever they want, say that there is no such thing as "boy" things and "girl" things, etc., whereas their solution is to create infinite new genders/identities/labels/boxes/whatever



Idk, speaking about this specific storyline on Degrassi, I actually think that they said something pretty profound with it early on (the character was very uncomfortable with having large breasts and was also clearly uncomfortable with what's expected of girls), so I guess it was a bit better than I'd anticipated Reply

ia



They have good intentions, but the road to hell is paved with good intentions. They've made the discussion about being transgender the most convoluted thing ever, and are contributing to actual transphobia with the labels they've invented so they don't have to accept that they have privilege as a cisgendered person. Reply

So... Esme. Huh. They kind of just left it in the air about her. Kind of makes me wish the seasons were longer than 10 eps each. Reply

i hope this goes the way of most other degrassi posts and rests at a nice 23 comments or so. Reply

Who hurt you? Reply

Parent

facts, probably Reply

here for your icon

oh ji whoa Reply

i wanted to watch this for Tristan and Miles but i find them annoying as fuck. Reply

They're really not in the season that much. Well, not until it's almost halfway over. Miles was pretty tolerable this season and I usually don't care for him. Tristan should've died, though. Reply

lol, aww, I think they're so cute! Reply

good luck to this post Reply

I know what you mean haha Reply

i genuinely don't understand the line of thinking in that gif. if gender is made up, then doesn't that clash with the idea that trans people exist? it's not solely about the reproductive organs--we don't wait for trans people to go through grs (and many do not anyway for a variety of personal reasons), to call them by the gender they identify with. Reply

because quite a few people believe you can't be trans if you dont have sex dysphoria. google truscum and the conflict between trans individuals with sex dsyphoria vs those who id as trans and do not have sex dysphoria.



Edited at 2017-07-09 04:14 am (UTC) Reply

thanks, learned a new phrase today! it's honestly super frustrating how even within heavily marginalized groups, people will still find a way to try and become an oppressor toward someone else. Reply

Parent

I kinda wish these seasons were more than 10 episodes. Degrassi always touches on important topics like this one but with only 10 episodes, it seems like they're putting like 5 damn things in ONE episode and it's a lot all at once. Reply

Yeah, I feel like this is one show that would benefit from at least 13 episodes per season. Overstuffing each episode with these topics makes the execution come off cheesier or sillier than they should be. Reply

It really does. They wrap things up way too quickly and it comes across like you said, sillier than it should. Reply

IA. It felt like they were especially struggling with the ten episode limit this season. Reply

They introduced far too many characters to have just 40 episodes in total over 4 seasons so far and they are gone now. Everything is so rushed so I couldn't grow an attachment to anyone. Reply

Yeah I agree. I don't think they need to go back to having 40 episodes per season like they did for a while, but damn, can't they have at least 15 or 20 episodes?! There are so many characters and it always feels like there just isn't enough time for everyone Reply

