Oh Ji Ho #1

'Degrassi: Next Class' explores gender fluidity in fourth season

Source

  • Yael Baron (Jamie Bloch) came out as gender fluid this season. Yael uses they/their pronouns and the other characters respect that decision (for the most part). The character of Yael seems to be nonbinary and gender fluid.

  • An exec producer, Stephen Sohn, explains why the series decided to include this plot: "It’s an ongoing story. We’ve seen it in America. Not necessarily the kind of gender fluidity in and of itself that we are portraying, but the more non-binary kind of spectrum. With [what’s happening in North Carolina with the bathroom bill], and [more] people coming out as transgender, the whole discussion has really changed over the years and there’s confusion out there about what [being gender fluid] is. And not just it, there’s a whole bunch of different variations."

  • Also: the character Miles finally said he is bisexual.



This is just an excuse to discuss the recent season that was released this past Friday on Netflix. Thoughts?
  • Current Music: 谷村奈南 - If I'm not the one
Tagged: , , ,