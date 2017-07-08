Did Kylie Jenner get a boob job? *allegedly*
Kylie Jenner does not look like this anymore - as her latest nude selfie proves 😍https://t.co/YpK8UZ3TGf pic.twitter.com/jXU4a8IC3U— The Sun (@TheSun) July 8, 2017
- Kylie Jenner, 19 posted photos on Instagram recently with a red wig and noticeably bigger breasts
-Kylie has displayed her chest in multiple Instagram posts lately, all bra-less
-One of the Instagram posts clearly shows that it's not a bra and it's definitely not her period (I can't believe she still goes with those excuses lmao)
This is so sad. She's too young for this.
How the hell did she get her top lip that big?
She looks like Chyna now, the woman her brother has a baby with.
So now she looks like the woman her brother had sex with.
I'm just gonna let that sit out there and 👀
**and fucked up
it's sad she thinks this pic is sexy. gurl love urself plz.
mte it's like she's trying to look like Jessica Rabbit or smth
A true nightmare scenario
i wonder what her natural face would've looked like.
