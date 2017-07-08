Footage of Amber Heard filming Aquaman reveals Mera's powers
-Amber Heard is shown filming a late night scene of Aquaman w/Aquamoa
-Scene depicts Mera using her hydrokinesis on what is most likely a drunk sleeze
Water break@prideofgypsies@creepypuppet#aquaman pic.twitter.com/aLzvJuIvO8— Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 7, 2017
Source: 1 2 3
I hope WW gets to $400 mil at the North American box office. It's gonna be soooo close.
eta: apparently it's both, I hope Black Manta isn't just OM's lackey or is a reduced a non-speaking role.
Also, I never get used to how beautiful Gal Gadot is, damn.
Honestly the sexy wetsuit she is wearing in that scene would be good enough. Armor corset with boob window looks silly.
i can't fucking wait for aquaman
I've never read a thing with her in it but I love the design.
She's awesome in the nu52 Aquaman comics. Arthur and her are relationship goals tbh.