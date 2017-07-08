Footage of Amber Heard filming Aquaman reveals Mera's powers

Gal and Patty dancing around on set is too cute.



if it gets 400 will it be the highest DC one? Reply

No. TDK/TDK Rises are the top 2 and WW wont come close to beating either. But it is the 3rd biggest DC film domestic wise. Reply

Of the modern DC extended universe yes, it already is the highest one, but as the user below said it won't top the Nolan Batman movies. TDK/TDKR were at something crazy like $500 mil each domestically. Reply

WWs BO is crazy. It's already WBs 4th biggest grossing film domestic wise. Reply

Who's the villain in this, Black Manta or Ocean Master?



eta: apparently it's both, I hope Black Manta isn't just OM's lackey or is a reduced a non-speaking role.



Edited at 2017-07-09 02:46 am (UTC) Reply

i doubt it since black manta is aquaman's archenemy! Reply

IA but if the movie is an origin story it will be heavily focused on the Atlantean throne and Aquaman's relationship to Ocean Master, and coupled with the fact that Patrick Wilson is a relatively big-name actor compared to Yahyah Abdul-Mateen, I'm a little worried. But if he has a decent-sized role in this movie and is set up as a major antagonist in subsequent movies, I'll be happy. Reply

I'm ready for Mera to destroy with her powers Reply

YASSSSSSS so excited. i love her costume too Reply

Amber with red hair (I know it's a wig) looks stunning.

Also, I never get used to how beautiful Gal Gadot is, damn. Reply

ia with all of this. it's like i forget how gorgeous gal gadot is then I end up double/triple/quadruple-taking like sir patrick stewart lol Reply

Chris Pine said on Jimmy Kimmel that she's probably the most beautiful woman he's ever seen and every time she smiles I have to agree. I'd love to know what it's like to be that incredibly beautiful, like, I'm not a giant pig or anything, but I'm just very normal. It must be a different kinda life walking through it making everyone do double takes because you're so gorgeous. Reply

very exciting! Reply

Mera using her powers on a drunk sleaze? I hope that's shade directed at Depp. Reply

Lol Reply

omg Reply

They need to give him a scarf. Or 10. Reply

Lmao omg Reply

ooof ginger girls (fake or not) are super gorgeous *_* i love that hair colour on her, so beautiful! Reply

I hate the armored look on Mera and The Flash. They should look sleek.

Honestly the sexy wetsuit she is wearing in that scene would be good enough. Armor corset with boob window looks silly. Reply

how come her hair is red and then its not in the gif? They are not desaturating it THAT much are they? Reply

the gif is from justice league*, meaning it has zack snyder's dark, desaturated filter over it. who knows how bright james wan's aquaman will be, but i think it's safe to assume just based on the differences in mera's costume from JL to aquaman that it's going to be brighter and more colorful like the comics.



edit: christ



Edited at 2017-07-09 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

It's also underwater Reply

waterbending queen 🙏🏽



i can't fucking wait for aquaman Reply

the red hair on her looks stunning. hope we get some aquaman footage at SDCC Reply

Besides whoever Ludi Lin is playing, Mera is the person I'm most excited to see.



I've never read a thing with her in it but I love the design. Reply

She's awesome in the nu52 Aquaman comics. Arthur and her are relationship goals tbh. Reply

i love amber and i'm seeing this for her tbh! Reply

who told Jason Momoa that twitter handle was okay, like... Reply

i've never gotten over his rape comment about got s1 tbh, like... Reply

