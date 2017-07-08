I like the lyrics Reply

Thread

Link

It doesn't sound bad, but I feel like I've heard this song before.



Edit: Kind of reminds me of Lana tbh



Edited at 2017-07-09 02:41 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Kind of reminds me of Lana tbh



ia, down to the styling of the video. ha team aint slick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's getting the Weeknd & Lana rejects it seems like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No word yet on who sings it.



lmao Reply

Thread

Link

julia didnt write it so its a mystery ok





edit: its suspected its chloe angelides since she wrote on the track & the backing vocals sound like her





Edited at 2017-07-09 02:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this. lol the shade of it all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sounds cute but "fetish for my love" is a really dumb line lol.



Edited at 2017-07-09 02:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

So fucking dumb lmao. Literally sounds high school level Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it reminds me of the "But just like the Battle of Troy, there's nothing subtle here" cringe-level of lyrics Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao that line kills me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still in shock at how bad the lyrics for that entire album are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if there's anything to be learned from the battle of troy, it's a lack of subtlety. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool, who said that? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nothing beats "metaphorical gin and juice." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came in here to say this but u beat me to it lmao its so fuckign corny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like she's trying to have Lana's lolita imagery circa Ultraviolence era. And the sound is very similar to Lana's upcoming music. Reply

Thread

Link

it's all very soft grunge~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol "soft grunge" in 2017.. buhah Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's all done by petra collins (the queen of lolita photography though I love her idc) so this makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...I like Bad Liar. But this sounds more radio friendly Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds familiar, can't put my finger on it. Like one of those mid-late 2000s songs.



Edited at 2017-07-09 02:48 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I went from hating to loving Bad Liar, so this will probably grow on me too. Reply

Thread

Link

omg SAME. it was really bland to me at first, but i find the main beat cute now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same i'm obsessed now lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bad Liar is a jam. Here is the only place I've heard someone say they hate it, which isn't surprising lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

totes her Reply

Thread

Link

lol I guess she wants to take over the "kill me softly daddy" hole my Queen Lana left now she's got ha lust for life on. Selena could never. Reply

Thread

Link

idk why I'm shit talking when I'm going to be bopping when it releases. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She always has bops Reply

Thread

Link

I might actually like this song. Hopefully it comes out sooner rather than later! By that i mean i hope it leaks cos i'm impatient.



Edited at 2017-07-09 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds like generic trash, consistent with what she usually puts out. Reply

Thread

Link

Always here for hq joanne gifs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lmfao, icon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao right click save Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

joanne is slaughtering the masses with that red lip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like bad liar. i fucking hate that whiskey one she has out right now that is SOOOOO over played Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I like how everyone calls it the whiskey song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what song is it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Am I crazy or did you make the exact comment in the other Gomez Fetish post? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link