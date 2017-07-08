THR Drama Actor Roundtable Actors Talk First Gigs
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath): School production of "The Three Billygoats Gruff" in third grade
John Lithgow (The Crown): One of Nora's children in a production of Henrik Ibens's The Dollhouse
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld): Acted in children's theater fresh out of school
Ewan McGregor (Fargo): Being a dish washer at a hotel in Scotland
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of): Thought he had to pay TO be in the theater production, not realizing they were telling him his earnings
I do like the actress ones better because I feel they do get along better, genuinely like each other and are more interesting people in general tbh
I like to see actors talk frankly about the industry and interact with each other in a different kind of way. So I like the idea but yeah it gets weird.
Actual hero Mike Leigh
the actors one tend to be boring and a bunch of men trying to low key one up each other but that one seems different
