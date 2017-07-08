THR Drama Actor Roundtable Actors Talk First Gigs

i love ewan mcgregor Reply

Thread

Link

A dish washer at a hotel in Scotland? Oh ewan :) Reply

Thread

Link

I love Riz Reply

Thread

Link

I'm living for this upcoming Emmy season. I'm ready to post all things related to RIz. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad he's getting the recognition he deserves! It's nice to see more of him :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so odd how these roundtables/discussions have become one of the main campaigning strategies for awards. When they first started out the discussions felt a bit organic, but now the clear subtext is 'my agent/studio is forcing me to be here and I better get a nomination for having to sit here and listen to these assholes for an hour or so'



I do like the actress ones better because I feel they do get along better, genuinely like each other and are more interesting people in general tbh Reply

Thread

Link

mte esp the actresses part. they're always way more interesting and they have a total different vibe from the other ones Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the whole format needs a bit of a shakeup. The first few years were interesting because it wasn't too big of a 'thing' yet and no one was trying to emulate the one before. It's all a bit formulaic now.



I like to see actors talk frankly about the industry and interact with each other in a different kind of way. So I like the idea but yeah it gets weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're so stilted, you can't even get a good gif anymore, like that dude with his head in his hands. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Actual hero Mike Leigh Actual hero Mike Leigh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, I never watch the actors or directors round table. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the clips from this one weren't as bland to me - I enjoyed Sterling K. Brown, Jeffrey Wright, and of course, Riz. But the womens' ones are more fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds of when Paris Hilton attended Sundance (tho it was downhill before then, but she made it obvious it was downhill. No offense to her, I appreciate the hustle) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now youtubers go to Sundance lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like how they stopped waiting a full year to drop the full version of these



the actors one tend to be boring and a bunch of men trying to low key one up each other but that one seems different Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like Ewan misunderstood the question? Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i was oddly turned on by his zig-a-zig-ah. i love him so much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwww Riz Reply

Thread

Link

I lurve John Lithgow. Broke my heart to see him in that Mel Gibson movie trailer yesterday. Whyyyyyyyyyyyy Reply

Thread

Link