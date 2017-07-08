THR Drama Actor Roundtable Actors Talk First Gigs



Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath): School production of "The Three Billygoats Gruff" in third grade
John Lithgow (The Crown): One of Nora's children in a production of Henrik Ibens's The Dollhouse
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld): Acted in children's theater fresh out of school
Ewan McGregor (Fargo): Being a dish washer at a hotel in Scotland
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of): Thought he had to pay TO be in the theater production, not realizing they were telling him his earnings

Catch the whole Drama Actor Round Table on Sunday, July 9, on the Sundance channel; link on the video has all of the THR roundtable schedules

