Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead 'Dunkirk' Interview
-Harry talks about how amazed he was at the production
-Nolan wasn't aware of how big Harry was before this movie, his daughter told him about Harry but he didn't know how famous he was
-The interviewer basically focuses on Harry instead of the film lmao
This is what I mean. They're so intrested in him and he's so boring. At least be fine AF to be that boring.
he wasn't boring on Graham Norton or on James Corden, this whole interview was dull
Direct me to the nearest exit please.
tbh i have no interest in this movie cos i'm not a fan of the war genre, but hopefully his performance is actually good in it
The interviewer basically focuses on Harry instead of the film.
They all seem to do this with Harry and I don't get it. He's a regular looking white boy. Its not that serious.
And that sucks for the actors and the movie.
Sis, you chose a video posted to a 1D fan account, of course they cut it down to just the questions and answers involving Harry. I highly doubt the entire interview only focused on him.
but to be fair, they asked Nolan about him specifically lmao
