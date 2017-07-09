I love harry, but god is he boring AF without someone to banter with lol. Also, someone teach him an adjective other than amazing. Reply

This is what I mean. They're so intrested in him and he's so boring. At least be fine AF to be that boring. Reply

I've watched interviews where they also talk to fionn and it's possible that fionn is even more monotone than Harry. They're both so dull. Reply

he should have asked Niall or Liam to be there lol to help Reply

honestly he was being asked boring questions lol



he wasn't boring on Graham Norton or on James Corden, this whole interview was dull Reply

I think he's cute and charming, but just not that smart or interesting. But he's still smarter than Liam Reply

So.....nothing new. Lol



Direct me to the nearest exit please. Reply

its kinda awkward how all of the questions are about harry



tbh i have no interest in this movie cos i'm not a fan of the war genre, but hopefully his performance is actually good in it Reply

The interviewer basically focuses on Harry instead of the film.

They all seem to do this with Harry and I don't get it. He's a regular looking white boy. Its not that serious. Reply

I get the feeling a lot of interviews on this movie will cover the basics: did you know who Harry Styles was? Do you listen to his music? Is he a good actor? Reply

And that sucks for the actors and the movie. Reply

For real, the bit where they asked Mark Rylance about it was super jarring because the dude seriously won a freaking Oscar like last year. Reply

obviously. imagine having to keep having to answer questions about a band you dont even know Reply

i looove harry but i fucking agree, and i think he's weirded out by it too, he doesn't seem to be into these interviews where they just ask about him most of the time and not the actual film, it's probably uncomfortable Reply

i mean honestly the movie looks super dull so i don't blame them for not focusing on that lol Reply

So many teenage (and 40 year old Larries, LBR) girls are going to be shrieking in mass groups in the audience of a serious film about World War 2 and that is so fucking weird to me (as it should be), LoL



Edited at 2017-07-09 12:20 am (UTC)

ia, but maybe it'll get them more interested in history, so i guess that's a good thing? Reply

lol Reply

This is why I'm going in the morning with the old people lmao Reply

The interviewer basically focuses on Harry instead of the film lmao



Sis, you chose a video posted to a 1D fan account, of course they cut it down to just the questions and answers involving Harry. I highly doubt the entire interview only focused on him. Reply

oh lmao it just popped on my homepage, didn't even look who posted it



but to be fair, they asked Nolan about him specifically lmao Reply

I'm sure they asked Nolan a number of questions regarding his movie, it makes the most sense to ask questions to the man who hired Harry than the questions with the cast. Reply

any idea how much time he's given in the movie? hopefully Nolan did some some serious editing and it' just a cameo though I expect his fans will be pretty pissed one way or the other because they'll obviously expect it to revolve around him. Reply

he steps on a land mine 15 minutes into the film....



Edited at 2017-07-09 01:17 am (UTC)

I hope like hell that this is true. Reply

nah, he actually drowns...bless. Reply

nn omg, all for dat hype..................... Reply

I go to the movies a lot and have seen the previews for this stupid movie like one hundred times, can't wait for it to be out already lol Reply

Yeah. Nolan just saw Harry Styles at a Starbucks and asked him to audition. Strange how these things turn out. Reply

He was totally bopping along to Style and wanted to meet Taylor's muse. Reply

I'm sure Harry will inspire his next 3 movies tbh Reply

does this movie even have one woman in it tho Reply

it's all white boys with brown hair. Reply

zzzzzz Reply

Where exactly would a woman fit in a WW2 movie about soldiers trapped on a beach though? Reply

ahahah i hope nolan never gets to answer a serious question about this movie. srynotsry. i feel bad for the other actors though. Reply

looks like a horse Reply

Sis, did you see that NYT's story? Reply

YAS Reply

I've been in a Cillian Murphy mood lately so I'ma need him to suck it up and do some interviews. Reply

does he not like doing press? Reply

When Peaky first came out I vaguely remember looking for interviews and seeing him say that or an article saying that or something. Reply

