People Are Accusing Famous YouTuber Of Donating Bleached Extensions
People are accusing this famous YouTuber of donating a lock of bleached extensions https://t.co/cisvR13dHz pic.twitter.com/Vv4Of2jRqK— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) 8. Juli 2017
source
- Lele Pons has almost 5 million subscribers
- in a now deleted post she shows of her new shorter haircut and promises to donate the cut hair
- the cut hair are clearly extensions
Ig this means I'm following the right ppl
I would expect that from smaller desperate YouTube/viners but not someone who actually achieved "success" on those sites
I am currently obsessed with hating Charles Gross videos. Does anyone watch? What a train wreck.
It drives me insane and I love it. Most people have full interesting lives and have a Birkin. Literally all he has are the bags 😂😂😂
Also love when thought throwing on sweatpants and a Birkin was so "chic" I can't.
I sometime notice it in films, but in YT videos? I hardly ever catch them.
im so angry at the children who give them views and make them 'famous'