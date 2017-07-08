People Are Accusing Famous YouTuber Of Donating Bleached Extensions

im i too old because i honestly don't know who half of these youtubers are Reply

I know who she is because of Vine, and always found her annoying. She seems like one of those people who is always extra because she's desperate for attention, any attention. Reply

yes Reply

lol same. famous youtuber? never ever heard of her. Reply

The only YouTubers I watch is Dina and Sid because they're in my age group and seem relatively normal so I honestly don't know anyone else. I'm always lost on the YouTube posts. Reply

I watch a lot of youtubers but none of the ones ever posted about on here. I haven't heard of a lot of them



Ig this means I'm following the right ppl Reply

Same. Someone got me a subscription to US Weekly and I'm always so confused when I read it because I don't know who most of the people even are anymore. Most of them are youtube vloggers. Reply

I don't follow youtubers, so i dont know pretty much all of them who are posted about here. The few that i know of i only know them by name and their scandals because of ontd. Lol Reply

Is she the one who had beef with another Youuber because she was stealing her phone and deleting her content? Reply

Yup Reply

Yup! Amanda Cerny. That whole thing was a messs Reply

OMGG what lmfao. thats hysterical/sad. weren't they good friends too? Reply

Youuber tho Reply

Lele is insane. She was the one who would delete posts from her then IG model BFF's phone and hacked her accounts.. Reply

LMFAO really? Thats ridiculous Reply

Oh I think I remember hearing this too Reply

Amanda Cerny? I disliked her since she reacted to criticism of a workout Vine by saying, "I know it's not proper form; it's called acting" or some BS. Well, it's bad acting, then. Just own it, dummy. Reply

Whhhaaaaat Reply

LMAO, that's crazy Reply

Damn that's a trip



I would expect that from smaller desperate YouTube/viners but not someone who actually achieved "success" on those sites Reply

I watched a Jessie Smiles video where she talked about Viners/Youtubers and she said that Lele is obsessed with numbers more than most other internet people so this seems to follow that thought 😭 Reply

I loved Jessi. Haven't kept up with her but I hope she's well. Seems like she got a terrible shake at internet fame. Reply

She's married and pregnant rn, I remember her old videos, life's finally going great for her Reply

I always got such a weird vibe from her, I guess she is really psycho from all Im reading here lol Reply

Lollll



I am currently obsessed with hating Charles Gross videos. Does anyone watch? What a train wreck. Reply

YES. Just watching him gives me anxiety. Reply

yess he's such a messy elitist birkin obsessed hoe. Reply

Yesss fake followers fake rich



It drives me insane and I love it. Most people have full interesting lives and have a Birkin. Literally all he has are the bags 😂😂😂 Reply

Someone on ONTD posted a Rich Lux video and I've been watching his and he hates Charles Gross lmao Reply

I love hating him he is just so entertaining. Such a mess Reply

he has 2 videos titled WORST LUXURY STORE EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE lmao should i watch Reply

jfc I can't STAND him. In the first couple of months he put out videos he was extra but cute and entertaining. That changed very quickly lol. Reply

he's a nobody, even in the youtube world he's a nobody tbh Reply

I don't know why the fuck I subscribed to him. What the hell was I thinking? He is quite dumb and sheltered.



Also love when thought throwing on sweatpants and a Birkin was so "chic" I can't. Reply

I liked his ho tales but never got invested in him and it doesn't surprise me he's a mess? Reply

I only watched some of his story time vids but he is sooo ridic lol Reply

I thought his videos were alright in the very beginning but he's become so insufferable Reply

I'm just waiting for him to sell his birkins so i can a snatch it and make an investment. Reply

I watched him like two years ago when he was a bit more normal but can't handle him anymore Reply

his hoe videos leave me screaming Reply

These youtubers and their drama. It's like a different planet they live on. Reply

this is so sad lol Reply

lol gross Reply

no idea who these people, did they not thing people would notice? People notice everything. Reply

That's what always kills me, they clearly think their viewers are as dumb as they are and won't notice. Reply

I'm always amazed when people notice the smallest details. I'm not talking about something like the tracks, but something so tiny. How do you people notice that??



I sometime notice it in films, but in YT videos? I hardly ever catch them. Reply

trash Reply

lmfao can youtubers just fuck off

im so angry at the children who give them views and make them 'famous' Reply

i love youtube drama. it's gotten to the point where i have trouble just watching regular videos if vloggers or old viners or whatever aren't beefing with each other. Reply

same here Reply

lol and why is it SO many youtubers are having drama now?? it seems so sudden and extra Reply

it brings views, as illustrated above. Reply

She also showed a picture of her actual hair and it was fried to shit.. like, even if it wasn't processed, I'd be surprised if they could actual use it for anything. Reply

Lmfao Reply

