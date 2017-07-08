'True Blood' Star Nelsan Ellis Dies at 39

Oh no, RIP :( Reply

Holy shit man. 39 is not the right age to die. Reply

No! :(( he's so young. Reply

i can't believe it. rip ;-; Reply

RIP. He was great in True Blood. Reply

I quit True Blood around season four but imo he was pretty much the best part of that show Reply

I quit I think around season 2? But I agree he was the only good part about that whole show!! Reply

Your icon </3 I immediately thought of Jonny and Lucy, they must be devastated. This is just utterly heartbreaking :( Reply

He was amazing in it. My favorite part of the show. :( Reply

No!!! I loved him. What a tremendous actor. This is so awful and sad. That is way too young to go. :( Reply

That's terrible. He was young, RIP. Reply

He was the life blood of that show. RIP. Reply

that is the truth. sad news. Reply

God that pie post with the maras got me thinking about the scene in true blood with gran's pie and I hadn't thought about that show in ages and NOW THIS .... he really was fucking brilliant in it. What a loss of talent. THIRTY FUCKING NINE? Heart failure? Does that mean drugs, or just... bad luck? I FEEL LIKE I NEED TO GO TO THE DOCTOR Reply

I'm younger than he is by a good clip, and have had heart problems for the last 5 years. no drink, no drugs, no smokes. genetics are a bitch.



and if you have no symptoms, hypochondriacs of ONTD, no you don't need a doctor. Reply

Damn I'm sorry. I'm nearing 30 and feel like all my bad behaviors are catching up with me. Overweight, experimented with drugs, watched all those fucking apocalyptic food documentaries on netflix... between that and this news I'm having a momentary freak out. Reply

That's so true, reminds me of Bob Harper having that massive heart attack not too long ago and that was all down to genetics. Reply

I'm at a high risk for heart disease. I take blood pressure meds. When i was in the hospital last year my blood pressure was 213/135 or something that high. They were afraid that i was going to have a stroke. I'm sorry, it's scary. I'm about to be 34. Reply

I know. I posted the "This is Gran's pie!!!" gif in the Mara post and now this news :( Reply

Same! In fact, I first thought she was talking about the TB scene. Which still made me cry on rematch.

I'm gutted Reply

Drugs are one possibility, but genetics are pretty powerful as well. And maybe he had some sort of congenital condition we didn't know about. Reply

While drugs could be a factor for a young person's heart issues, diet is also a possibility. What a lot of people attribute to genetics should actually be recognized as "families eat at the same table." Food is culture, recipes are passed down, and people end up experiencing the same chronic illnesses because of it. Hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, some cancers... a lot of it is due to a poor diet. If a young person didn't have drug issues, but died of a heart failure, my next guess is always poor diet.



Edited at 2017-07-08 09:48 pm (UTC) Reply

a friend of mine died at 20 from heart failure. he was out running like he did every night and his heart just gave out. Reply

My best friend died of heart failure in January at the age of 23. He never touched drugs or even drank, sometimes it can just happen. :( Reply

Heart disease is the #1 cause of death in african americans, it's really shocking. The population incidence is way higher than it should be, even when you take into account special comorbidities like drug use and weight. Researchers are doing a lot of work to figure out why, and one hypothesis is literally that chronic stress from everyday life and interactions is a major part of it. Like, literally black people are dying from chronic racism and oppression, even when guns and nooses aren't involved. Everything is horrible UGH. Reply

rip. he was so good and way too young! Reply

He was so damn young. And talented. He was one of the best damn things about True Blood, and I'd looked forward to seeing his career evolve through the decades.



I'm shocked. always liked him. Reply

Noooo I loved him so much on true blood, 39 is so young... Reply

I never watched TB but is he the one in that gif (of true blood) cooking and wearing earrings and makeup that people post a lot?



RIP Reply

Yes that was him. Best part of that show. Reply

heart failure at 39?? omg Reply

Aw shit, he was too young, wtf :(

QEPD Reply

