He's honestly a charming dude and I hope that charm comes through in 3.1.



He didn't have much to work with in City of Z. Reply

That movie was so boring, one of my top regrets is that I didn't walk the fuck out Reply

Lol I didn't know he was a Brit, they are taking away our jobs!!! Reply

Those bastards just keep claiming what they have no right to Reply

same. der tekin are jebs >:| Reply

LMAO Reply

Every time I turn around we have another white guy brit being in our movies and yet no one in hollywood can find POC to play roles so they whitewash them.



Not with the white british guys I mean but I guess american diversity = white brit. Reply

mte. they have everyone else fooled but i know it's all part of their plan to the the US back under the Royal crown. Reply

i feel like i'm the only one who enjoyed toby as spider-man , i just remember seeing these movies when i was in 7th grade through highschool and liking them. idk that's just me. i didn't like the emo peter parker but i enjoyed the first two Reply

nah same!!! i loved toby's spiderman Reply

i like kristen dunst also, idk it just liked it. Reply

Nope! I also liked Tobey's Spiderman/Peter Parker and I think I was 6 or 7th grade too! when it first came out. To me Tobey captured the boy-ish unpopular-nerd quality really well. I've never read the comics so I was mostly basing this off of the 90s animated series.



I also like Kirsten's Mary Jane, I just wish she would've been given better material.



Edited at 2017-07-08 07:20 pm (UTC)

Tobey's the classic Peter for sure. But imo, Tom just IS spidey and peter. Reply

That first Spider-man movie with Toby is what got me into superheros and comic books. I didn't give a shit about any of that before and I became completely obssessed with it after seeing Spider-man. Reply

I think we have yet to find a great Peter Parker and Spider-Man in one (not counting animated adaptations). Tobey was a great Peter but shit Spidey, vice versa for Andrew Garfield. Tom's Spidey is just Peter with a mask on because he's got the same dorky OHSHITOHSHITOHSHITDUDEAWESOME with or without it. Reply

I also love him!



My BF & I watched this new Spider-Man, then went home & watched the first 2 Tobey ones. He's still my fave! And I also loved OG Uncle Ben & Aunt May, tbhhhhhh They're doing too much with the MILFy thing with Marissa Tomei, imo.





edited for spelling



Edited at 2017-07-08 09:57 pm (UTC)

he fug Reply

Seeing this tomorrow, only a little ashamed Reply

I'm a big fan of the MCU and I completely disregarded this movie/brushed it off but ended up seeing it last night anyways.



It's easily top 5 MCU for me, maybe even top 3...although that may be in part to my lowered expectations. I was blown away and loved every second of it. Reply

lmao this is me



i wasn't even gonna see it at first but its def one of my favorite mcu films now Reply

I saw it last night and had a great time, and I'm not a big Spidey fan. Reply

He's such a cutie Reply

he really isn't attractive in pictures but maybe he's an "in motion" person idk Reply

I still haven't decided if I wanted to see this yet. I haven't bother since SM-3 and I don't wanna see TASM Reply

Hope the movie flops. Reply

well do we really want more demand for yet another spiderman Reply

Too late. It's already made 120 million according to official box office results. Reply

The quackson thing is never going away at this point 😂



And I love how he keeps saying during interviews that Zendaya is pretty much his rock right now and that he can call her or text her whenever he needs her because he's having a panic attack and she's there for him to help him through everything. He also mentioned that they have become best friends.



Zendaya also keeps saying that she's gonna be there with him through this whole journey.



I love so much whatever is going on between them. It was hilarious to see him pissed at her yesterday for taking him to those cycling clases with her mom just for her not to do shit 😂



PS: Rumor has it that he stays most of the time at her house whenever he's in LA. He also did it during a weekend in NYC when she was filming "The Greatest Showman" there. He had told someone that he was in town visiting his girlfriend back then 🐸☕



Edited at 2017-07-08 07:08 pm (UTC)

so they been together for like a year or so and the media hasn't found out yet? Reply

i need you to be my eyes and ears on this tomdaya, tho. Reply

I'm gonna keep you posted! He's leaving to shoot a new movie soon, so they will probably disappear for a while. I'm enjoying these days when they're actually together.



Also, kinda related, but people who still ship her with Val from DWTS were pissed because yesterday was Val's brother wedding in NYC and they thought that she was gonna go but instead she stayed in LA and went to the movies with Tom, her family and friends 🌚 Reply

I hope they're having fun! Reply

Tomdaya rise! Reply

They seem like such a cute couple <3 Reply

They're freaking adorable Reply

YEES thanks for this, I love that they have risen (part of me wants them to go public bc it'd be so cute, but at the same time I honestly I kinda like that they are keeping things under wraps, both of them seem pretty private when it comes to relationships and stuff so it's nice to see them have this to themselves).



That being said, I still love being in the know, keep us updated here sis! <3 Reply

also

ICONIC



what is your icon from?

also omg what at those cycling classes??? loll Reply

he's gay, bookmark this comment Reply

Just got back from watching this movie and it was SO MUCH FUN! The high school kids were my favorite part, especially Ned. Reply

he's so adorable Reply

he's quite charming Reply

Spider-Man, Spider-Man

Does whatever a spider can

Uses violence to stop a theft

So much for the tolerant left — Ashley J Cooper (@ashleyjaycooper) July 6, 2017

this tweet tho: Reply

LMAO Reply

topkek Reply

LMAO Reply

