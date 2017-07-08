"I'm a walking meme!": Spider-Man's Tom Holland on the 'Quackson Klaxon'
-Zendaya helped him cope with fame
-His fans always make memes about him
-He met Andrew Garfield and his whole family
-He met Tobey too
-One day on set he was talking with an English accent and nobody noticed until he pointed it out
He didn't have much to work with in City of Z.
Not with the white british guys I mean but I guess american diversity = white brit.
I also like Kirsten's Mary Jane, I just wish she would've been given better material.
My BF & I watched this new Spider-Man, then went home & watched the first 2 Tobey ones. He's still my fave! And I also loved OG Uncle Ben & Aunt May, tbhhhhhh They're doing too much with the MILFy thing with Marissa Tomei, imo.
It's easily top 5 MCU for me, maybe even top 3...although that may be in part to my lowered expectations. I was blown away and loved every second of it.
i wasn't even gonna see it at first but its def one of my favorite mcu films now
And I love how he keeps saying during interviews that Zendaya is pretty much his rock right now and that he can call her or text her whenever he needs her because he's having a panic attack and she's there for him to help him through everything. He also mentioned that they have become best friends.
Zendaya also keeps saying that she's gonna be there with him through this whole journey.
I love so much whatever is going on between them. It was hilarious to see him pissed at her yesterday for taking him to those cycling clases with her mom just for her not to do shit 😂
PS: Rumor has it that he stays most of the time at her house whenever he's in LA. He also did it during a weekend in NYC when she was filming "The Greatest Showman" there. He had told someone that he was in town visiting his girlfriend back then 🐸☕
Also, kinda related, but people who still ship her with Val from DWTS were pissed because yesterday was Val's brother wedding in NYC and they thought that she was gonna go but instead she stayed in LA and went to the movies with Tom, her family and friends 🌚
That being said, I still love being in the know, keep us updated here sis! <3
also
