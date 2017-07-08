ASOS Starts Using Untouched Photos For Their Site & The Internet Noticed

I love stretch marks. They look like tiger stripes imo Reply

bitch, take mine then (and lbr 99% of ONTDs) Reply

I have my own but I'll take yours too! FedEx me Reply

I love them too, I just find them beautiful Reply

i'm neutral abt them. like everyone has them from puberty so it shouldn't be a big deal. Reply

I dont love mine but I'm more accepting of them now than I used to be. Reply

same! i like to think of them as invisible ink lightning tattoos Reply

mte



you can't have a butt and hips w/o them. Reply

Me too! Reply

idc about stretch marks one way or the other. they're just unremarkable to me. kinda boring actually. Reply

Same, I love mine <3 Reply

i'm neutral. if someone gave me a wish to get rid of them though id take it so.



idk, I have them everywhere and most areas I dont even care because its normal to have them there or that body part is toned as fuck so i dont mind. but I have them some places I feel like is indicative of being obese once, or on top of looser skin so its just aggravates the appearance and I feel sad face about those ones. Reply

Mine bothered me in the first stages when they were red, but now they've faded I barely think about them. Wish 16 year old me had known how chill she'd wind up being with them lol Reply

Me too.

But I hate the red ones which I have a few of ugh Reply

im a pretty self conscious person but my stretch marks don't bug me. Reply

They're just...there. If I could wave a wand and make them disappear I would but I don't so they're just whatever. Reply

I would take stretch marks over cellulite any day. Reply

I love mine tbh. I mostly have them on my belly bc kids so that's why. It looks like they tried to claw their way out. ;) Reply

when I first noticed them they barely bothered me, but now I actually find them really cute tbh

i just wish i could get rid of the ones on my titties Reply

i hate mine so much. like i have such a huge complex about them, it's ridiculous lmao. i don't mind the little ones on my knees because they're so small, but everywhere else i have them is in an unsexy place and it's just repulsive and i hate it. Reply

this is barest of bare minimums 101 but that's good i guess



i remember reading an article exposing them for the way they treat their employers last year so i hope they made progress on that Reply

I'm not impressed per se but I like that they're doing this. Reply

explain Reply

OP asked: "R u impressed, ONTD?" and I wouldn't call it "impressed," more like "Oh that's nice of them" Reply

it almost looks like they photoshopped the strechmarks onto these photos haha Reply

i just bought stuff from asos a couple of hours ago and didn't even notice. tbh good for them, i don't see the point in always complaining. they also have bigger sized clothes so maybe they will follow suit with these models Reply

haha yeah like, they did a good thing, not a bad thing... people act like they should shift to having 2014 era Mama June in a two piece overnight or something Reply

They have a whole line called "ASOS Curve" that uses larger models, also with un-retouched pictures.



They also have a separate line for petites, and tall women. I think people often forget that different sized people all need different patterns for clothes for their different shapes, and I think ASOS has been pretty good at catering to those differences unlike a lot of other mainstream brands. Reply

they have been! only i also fall into the "too big for my regular size 13 and too small for their curve section" when it comes to jeans. this will never end for me tbh. a lot of my clothes are from asos, tho, lol Reply

I like their plus size stuff cos my fat arms actually fit comfortably in the sleeves/shoulder area unlike f21, old navy, and target Reply

oh that's awesome about the larger models! cause personally i find these small models showing their stretch marks more honest than fucking lane bryant with their photoshopped plus size models making me feel like shit. Reply

yeah ASOS is one of the very few retailers that sell actually cute clothes for nearly every body type. Reply

ia, I think asos is the only place i've seen online that has so many diff sections for diff bodies Reply

I actually think not noticing proves a pretty big point (in one regard) being that it's so unnoticeable that it didn't draw your attention away from your intended purpose (purchasing products). On another perhaps we're so conditioned to seeing it, our brains filled in the photoshop effect for us :/ Reply

Why would I be impressed? Lol Reply

lmaoo mte



i hate that we have to applaud the bare fucking minimum or basic human decency lol Reply

tbh i'm kind of impressed they didn't make a huge announcement about their ~groundbreaking effort~ blah blah Reply

I agree, that's how it should be Reply

ya thats the part I like the most. them not photoshopping one conventionally negative but not really negative thing should be baseline standards (IMO). them not patting themselves on the back for it I appreciate. Reply

basically





looking at you @Dove Reply

I am 100% sure that the first "customer" who noticed and posted about it was paid by them. Reply

Same. Usually these changes come with a huge fanfare like "look at the amazing change we've made!! We're so progressive!!" so I'm really glad they didn't take that route. Makes it seem much more genuine instead of just for PR purposes. Reply

I actually am impressed because even at my thinnest I had stretchmarks just like that model and I was confused and didn't understand why they existed or how to get rid of them. If I had seen models who had them too I would have felt better about my body as a teenager. Props to ASOS for doing this. Reply

This. A lot of my ideas about myself needing to lose weight when I was just a kid going through puberty came from the stretch marks I got when I got thighs. Reply

Ding ding ding



The dumb dumbs above just want to complain because of where they are in life..

yeeeep ill agree with that. idk, I think if allowing stretch marks to be the thing they are - inescapable parts of puberty and adulthood - people wouldnt have as many complexes growing up. that isnt to say they still dont showcase nearly impossible standards...but it definitely helps. Reply

Same. I suddenly got a few after having a major growth spurt in my teens and felt bad about them until I met a swimmer guy who had them all over his back and told me he never gave a shit about them. Reply

Yeah honestly one of the reasons I'm glad to see this is because there are a lot of people (even full grown adults) who think things like stretch marks and cellulite only happen to people when they're fat and it's like no, no no no no no- these are just things that naturally happen to a lot of women. Reply

yup. or only if you've been pregnant. Reply

agreed! girls need to know they're normal no matter what your size. Reply

everything about your comment!! i'm self-conscious of them still so i'm here for more stretch mark representation, realistic expectations of women in general, body hair, etc. Reply

Yeah, mte. I have ancient but still noticeable stretchmarks from developing at the speed of light, on my hips/stomach/boobs/underarms. There's been a few times I've been feeling super low about them and googled to find men's opinions about them, and I'm always super depressed by how many of them truly believe that having stretch marks means a woman secretly had a baby before or must have been obese or something. I saw comments about dumping the woman because stretch marks were proof that she was lying to you and hiding her kids or something, ffs.



I get why the comment in the OP is like "eh she's still small size" but that's also something people need to see, apparently... since there are really people out there believing stretch marks = pregnancy or obesity, exclusively. Reply

i've seen so many opinion pieces on how stretch marks are awesome "because it shows you carried a life in you" etc and I'm like... nah bitch. This means I survived puberty. Reply

It shows the company has a lot of dignity by not making some big press statement. Their values correlate with their actions, and I really appreciate that.



Normalizing reality is a great thing.



I'm very impressed! It shows the company has a lot of dignity by not making some big press statement. Their values correlate with their actions, and I really appreciate that. Normalizing reality is a great thing.

lol now follow suit and stop retouching your icons! Reply

It's bb steps but it's not nothing. I wish everyone else would do the same. Reply

Glad they didn't make a big announcement out of it.

Also the number of people who believe thin people don't have cellulite/believe it disappears once you lose weight is wild lol Reply

i'm Constantly explaining to people that cellulite is a normal way for the body to store fat (which you NEED to be like alive) esp in women. it's rly sad that we're not taught this in health class. Reply

it's upsetting that the beauty industry has duped so many of us into thinking that. Reply

It's ridiculous Reply

literally every female human being has cellulite and yet people still think it's abnormal rme Reply

Gotta have 'em loathing themselves. Reply

It's honestly really sad and contributes to young women having fucking up body issues because they think things that are completely natural (cellulite/stretch marks) are somehow their fault and they believe it's something you have to get rid of.



I feel like we need to start educating people in school about the realities of a female body because so many people just have no clue. Reply

There is so much that people just don't know about their bodies. People don't know how their bodies work 80% of the time, it's sad. Reply

i remember when aerie did this + had like different body sizes, etc. Reply

Yas, collect my coins Asos.



Also, they have great model diversity. All handsome, but not all white.



Edited at 2017-07-08 05:25 pm (UTC)

I like that they didn't make an announcement out of it. Companies shouldn't be getting a pat on the back for stuff like this in the first place and looks like ASOS doesn't care for one anyway Reply

yeah definitely. i'm over these insincere gestures from big corporations just to get press and $$ for a while. Reply

That's nice, now how about letting women with actual big boobs model their fuller bust collections?? Reply

or just stocking more small back fuller bust bras :( Reply

yeah, that too. Reply

ia! every time i got on there 80% of the bras in my size are sold out and only the truly hideous swimsuits are left. Reply

and maybe don't charge 4x the price for anything above DD cup :( Reply

