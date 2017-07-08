ASOS Starts Using Untouched Photos For Their Site & The Internet Noticed
Famous retailer ASOS has been in the news recently for their use of photos, for their site, in which the models stretch marks are NOT photoshopped. Yep.
You can see stretchmarks and cellulite.
Further, ASOS hasn't really made a big deal out of this or announced it, they just put up the photos on their site and people took notice.
However, some people still took offense that the models are mainly a size 0 and thus not representative of everyday women.
R u impressed, ONTD?
Asos not editing out girl's stretch marks on their swimwear photos is giving me so much life, look how beautiful they all are😍 pic.twitter.com/VxMjc4OQg6— Leah Tudor (@leahtudorx) June 28, 2017
So impressed with @Asos for not airbrushing the models stretchmarks👏🏼👏🏼 She looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/OKEZinpjKe— Amy🦄 (@amyrowlandsx) June 28, 2017
On a model that is still what? Size 6?— Sian🥀 (@therealmvpxo) June 29, 2017
Progress but barely.
you can't have a butt and hips w/o them.
idk, I have them everywhere and most areas I dont even care because its normal to have them there or that body part is toned as fuck so i dont mind. but I have them some places I feel like is indicative of being obese once, or on top of looser skin so its just aggravates the appearance and I feel sad face about those ones.
But I hate the red ones which I have a few of ugh
i remember reading an article exposing them for the way they treat their employers last year so i hope they made progress on that
They also have a separate line for petites, and tall women. I think people often forget that different sized people all need different patterns for clothes for their different shapes, and I think ASOS has been pretty good at catering to those differences unlike a lot of other mainstream brands.
I actually think not noticing proves a pretty big point (in one regard) being that it's so unnoticeable that it didn't draw your attention away from your intended purpose (purchasing products). On another perhaps we're so conditioned to seeing it, our brains filled in the photoshop effect for us :/
i hate that we have to applaud the bare fucking minimum or basic human decency lol
looking at you @Dove
The dumb dumbs above just want to complain because of where they are in life..
I get why the comment in the OP is like "eh she's still small size" but that's also something people need to see, apparently... since there are really people out there believing stretch marks = pregnancy or obesity, exclusively.
It shows the company has a lot of dignity by not making some big press statement. Their values correlate with their actions, and I really appreciate that.
Normalizing reality is a great thing.
shit
Also the number of people who believe thin people don't have cellulite/believe it disappears once you lose weight is wild lol
I feel like we need to start educating people in school about the realities of a female body because so many people just have no clue.
Also, they have great model diversity. All handsome, but not all white.
Edited at 2017-07-08 05:25 pm (UTC)