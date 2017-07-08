jla6

ASOS Starts Using Untouched Photos For Their Site & The Internet Noticed

Famous retailer ASOS has been in the news recently for their use of photos, for their site, in which the models stretch marks are NOT photoshopped. Yep.

You can see stretchmarks and cellulite.
vgfdrr
Further, ASOS hasn't really made a big deal out of this or announced it, they just put up the photos on their site and people took notice.







However, some people still took offense that the models are mainly a size 0 and thus not representative of everyday women.



SourceSourceSource
R u impressed, ONTD?
Tagged: ,