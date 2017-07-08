The Creepy Case of Xander Berkeley
@carlgaIlaghr hey so apparently this person got in touch with Xander through his facebook and this was his response https://t.co/8yIxZPcA8d— Carolyn (@CaaaaRooolyn) 7 juillet 2017
- He apparently had a deep sense of being emasculated by stronger men, in particular, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Xander Berkeley explains out his cucked frustration with the actor.
“I must confess that I am feeling extremely vulnerable about the JDM comparisons and it’s bringin up a whole lotta stuff for me. Everybody on the show is cleaning up at these cons making boat loads of dough JDM probably made 70k this past weekend and I barely cleared 5. Nobody wants Gregory’s autograph bc he’s a douche. They’ll elect one for president but they don want one on TWD. AMC pays shit knowing people make so much at the cons. But here I am because I willingly sacrifice my vanity to play an uncool character and hence am the only one with no lines. And the idea of making a brutal thug killer all sexy and cool and hip is disgusting and reprehensible to me on top of it."
- A text explanation from the man, himself (on facebook). Evidently, he feels he has been “entrapped” despite his obvious engagement in sexual messaging with the “girl” in question.
"out of context"
Not enough for creepy old bastard bingo, but perhaps that's for the best.
Why bring Jeffrey into this? He also gets lines at cons because people are more familiar with him and he is a decent human being?
This guy is creepy and I'm glad I didn't go meet him at WSC this year.
People like him always say this.
What in god's name is this jackass talking about. Scum.
How did the cast react to this?
He just wanted to help someone get out of depression by offering to spank them and get a little cam girl show out of them. Gracious king.
All the #IStandWithXander girls on twitter... all "FOLLOW BE BACK XANDER!" like contain your fucking thirst for this crusty garbage, raunchy hipsters.
And as shown by his texts, never really grow up
Because a 61-year-old man cannot possibly be responsible for his own actions! It must be all the fault of that conniving teenage female!
Definitely sounds valid.
he's a piece of shit
if you're 19, can you not think for yourself? (some troll actually asked me that when i commented about how men 20 years older than me used to do similar things when i was 19)
that said, she's 19 and has no reason to gaf. he's the one who's like 60 with a wife and kids.
she doesnt deserve the shit like posted above, but I'm not about to applaud her for sending her address to a married man
Like it was OBVIOUSLY massively satirical. I ended up having to go into her twitter comment threads and tell everyone that was me, link back here, and explain it was actually sarcasm about the disgusting pos trolls coming for her.
Because obviously a lot of thirsty girls/women and then diehard dudebro twd male fans were getting MESSY.