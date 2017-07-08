The Creepy Case of Xander Berkeley

"Entrapped"

Not enough for creepy old bastard bingo, but perhaps that's for the best. Reply

The last post on him was enough to fill various cards. Reply

It totally was. I mean, come on, asking for bent over panty shots could literally mean ANYTHING. Reply

Honestly, like Jesus Christ... Reply

This dude is a mess. Reply

Why bring Jeffrey into this? He also gets lines at cons because people are more familiar with him and he is a decent human being?

This guy is creepy and I'm glad I didn't go meet him at WSC this year. Reply

I really, really need JDM to comment about this on Twitter now. Reply

Especially because Xander aired how much JDM made at a convention. How is that anyone's business? Reply

I still think him and the dad from supernatural are the same person. Reply

People like him always say this. "taken completely out of context"People like him always say this. Reply

What in god's name is this jackass talking about. Scum. Reply

I believe it about the 15-29 being taken out of context, but guy if you thought you weren't making much before prepare yourself to make nothing now. Reply

DUDE DO NOT BRING JDM INTO THIS. Reply

What a huge creep

How did the cast react to this? Reply

They all removed him from social media. Reply

I can't believe there are some decent famous people out there, wow. Reply

Dang Reply

Damn Reply

Only Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel) commented (and he has since deleted his tweets). He hadn't heard about the situation and "liked" a tweet where someone said Gregory was a good guy, so people told him off. He apologized, said he had now read the whole thing and was glad he had missed it because it wasn't a good look for anyone involved. Reply

Steven Ogg was defending him and the fans went in on him. IDK what else happened since then. Reply

OMG, I just realized this is the TV guy in Heat



"deep sense of being emasculated by stronger men" lol Reply

Can't believe this poor soul fell prey to raunchy hipsters.

He just wanted to help someone get out of depression by offering to spank them and get a little cam girl show out of them. Gracious king. Reply

LOL Reply

All the dying omgAll the #IStandWithXander girls on twitter... all "FOLLOW BE BACK XANDER!" like contain your fucking thirst for this crusty garbage, raunchy hipsters. Reply

Wait whaaaat. Is that an actual hashtag? Reply

He apparently had a deep sense of being emasculated by stronger men, in particular, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.



LOL This perfect gif use! Reply

Who doesn't feel emasculated by Jeffrey Dean Morgan? He's fucking Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reply

Mens. They are weak.

And as shown by his texts, never really grow up Reply

lol Reply

Thanks for the gif! I'm sure Jensen has emasculated a many men as well. Reply

Asshole. It's like he learned NOTHING from the last couple of days, now he goes and posts even more damaging shit to ANOTHER fan.



Because a 61-year-old man cannot possibly be responsible for his own actions! It must be all the fault of that conniving teenage female! Reply

"I was entrapped into telling a 20 year old that I wanted to spank and fuck her because I was drunk and worried about my career, and anyway I was just trying to cure her depression with my dick."

Definitely sounds valid.



Definitely sounds valid. Reply

so are people going to blame the girl again or nah??

he's a piece of shit



he's a piece of shit Reply

she lead him on and tricked him into saying that!!1! Reply

yes it's mostly his fault, but ummmm why did she talk to him? /s



if you're 19, can you not think for yourself? (some troll actually asked me that when i commented about how men 20 years older than me used to do similar things when i was 19) Reply

imo she's trying to make herself look good, and that's the problem. she should have either a) gone all out, saying she really was trying to hook up with him but ultimately the guilt was too much or some shit, and she regretted it, or b) say it was all a joke and she was trolling him to see how far he'd take it. now she has to pretend she's ~moral~ and she's exposing him to ~protect others~ which, lbr, is bullshit.



that said, she's 19 and has no reason to gaf. he's the one who's like 60 with a wife and kids. Reply

seems a little excessive pic.twitter.com/6sA398lSDr — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 7, 2017

This is the kind of shit she's getting on her Twitter account: Reply

That original post was a mess. Reply

she's not to blame, but she ain't a saint in all this.



she doesnt deserve the shit like posted above, but I'm not about to applaud her for sending her address to a married man Reply

