The Mara sisters never ate pie
Can we talk about how Rooney Mara HAD NEVER EVER ONCE HAD PIE BEFORE making #AGhostStory 👻— jen yamato (@jenyamato) 6. Juli 2017
rachel handler
cannot stop thinking about this. @katemara have u had pie
Never https://t.co/l7uf3OM2ZH— Kate Mara (@katemara) 8. Juli 2017
what "normal" food have you never eaten ontd?
Not a food, but I've never had Coca-cola or Pepsi.
My parents wouldn't let me have soft drinks as a kid. I eventually tried like Brisk ice tea but I found it disgusting. I just can't stand carbonated drinks.
that being said i am over soda now.
i really only drink pop now if i feel sick because coke soothes my stomach, although i haven't done that in a year or so, which i'm glad about b/c i was relying too much on it.
my parents also never really had soda around when i was a kid, but when i started working at my job we had a stocked fridge of sodas available to us all the time and i got hooked on diet coke which is basically battery acid. i switched to seltzer to get off it and now i never want to have soda again
I'll have a ginger beer every couple months.
we also weren't allowed to eat fast food (i.e.: mcdonald's) except once a year and kfc or chinese food on sundays when my mom didn't have time to cook between church services
so much onion hate!
There're fruits I've never tried, particularly tropical ones, because they aren't very common in my neck of the woods or they're too expensive due to being imported.
now I eat them every fucking day and they're the best
How come I never knew this and how come I have never heard here the word nepotism in their posts like I hear with other actors and actresses lol
also, i've never eaten spam before!
lemon merange tho
i miss a good banana cream pie.
But I've never had Spam either. Thank god.
i didn't eat peanut butter till i was 18 bc it's not a thing in my home culture
i've never had ham before because the smell of it makes my dad violently sick so we never made it/had it at family parties, and now i don't eat meat.
desserts from best to worst
My mom makes this Oat and Honey Granola Pie and that is my specific birthday request every year.
I don't think the Mara sisters will ever really have pie.
The second one was hilarious, she had been born during a phase of her parents life when they were vegetarians so they raised her that way and then they broke and started eating meat but she just kept on being a vegetarian because she's never taste meat and didn't have any cravings.
i think it's the pie thing.