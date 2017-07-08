The Mara sisters never ate pie

I believe it, those Mara sisters are stick thin.



what "normal" food have you never eaten ontd?



Not a food, but I've never had Coca-cola or Pepsi.



My parents wouldn't let me have soft drinks as a kid. I eventually tried like Brisk ice tea but I found it disgusting. I just can't stand carbonated drinks. Reply

Never had Pepsi but Coke is way overhyped. I never had carbonated drinks as a kid either and no matter how much I try I can't enjoy them at all Reply

Brisk tea IS disgusting. However, I like Coke Zero so who knows about my taste buds. Reply

That's good, most parents should do this. I wish mine had. Soda is so bad. If I ever have kids I wouldn't let them drink sodas or super sweetened drinks. Reply

There was a kid under the age of walking drinking Coke out of a sippy bottle in a local food court a month or so back. Poor kid'll likely have rotten teeth when they come through.



/csb Reply

I think my parents had the right approach - soda was only for special occasions. It meant we at least knew what it tasted like but never thought of it as something to drink every day. I suppose this could have backfired once we went off to college but idk by then I couldn't stand non-diet drinks and it still always felt like a bit of a luxury Reply

Parents should set clear boundaries when it comes to sweets, not forbid imo. My bf's parents were really strict with treats and his brother went N U T S once he left for college and ate errything he never had as a kid. There's a balance between never ever and once in a while. Reply

my parents were the same and now if i have pop, i am full of regret. i'll stick to water Reply

i hate flat drinks lol carbonated >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>



that being said i am over soda now. Reply

yeah i was never allowed coke growing up. i still think the taste is weird because of it.



Edited at 2017-07-08 04:38 pm (UTC)

we only had pop on special occasions like a birthday, or if we went to a movie my mom would bring cans in her purse oop.



i really only drink pop now if i feel sick because coke soothes my stomach, although i haven't done that in a year or so, which i'm glad about b/c i was relying too much on it. Reply

Soft drinks were a very rare treat growing up and except for ginger ale, I can't stand any now. And even ginger ale is a rare treat now. Reply

I am so jealous of you. I'm literally addicted to soda :( Reply

you're not missing much lol. and brisk is fucking nasty



my parents also never really had soda around when i was a kid, but when i started working at my job we had a stocked fridge of sodas available to us all the time and i got hooked on diet coke which is basically battery acid. i switched to seltzer to get off it and now i never want to have soda again Reply

I didn't grow up with soda in the house either, I had it outside the house, but it was never a staple in my diet. I'm glad my mom did that tbh. Soda is the devil dressed in endorphins.

I'll have a ginger beer every couple months. Reply

same.

we also weren't allowed to eat fast food (i.e.: mcdonald's) except once a year and kfc or chinese food on sundays when my mom didn't have time to cook between church services Reply

not me. rum and coke is my go to drink Reply

since when is brisk ice tea carbonated? Reply

My mother would not let us have any soda at home or otherwise unless we were having a party. We did eat sugary cereal but she wouldn't buy Kool Aid, white bread, or other unhealthy things. We were vegetarians for years and shopped at the health food store for years before people thought it was cool. lol Reply

I have a friend like this and I think it's awesome, I wish it was my case as well Reply

Omg Brisk tea is so gross. It tastes like a melted popsicle that's been in the fridge too long. Reply

That's just tragic Reply

i have red triangle birthmark (well it used to be - now it's mostly faded) on my shoulder and my parents used to tell me it was bc ~angels fed me so many strawberries~ before i was born and that's why i also loved strawberries so much lol. Reply

I know that he follows a crazy strict diet these days, but never even as a kid? Now THAT is nuts. Reply

so much onion hate!



so much onion hate!

what a throwback to this post -> http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 4830473.html?#comments so much onion hate!

My youngest child might have a strawberry allergy (2 full-body hives reactions close to have fresh strawberries & a real fruit strawberry jam, but have to confirm with elimination w/ allergist - we're avoiding for now & my brother has the same allergy so I wouldn't be surprised) & ugh it's going to be SUCH A BUMMER for him, he LOVES all things strawberry & "red" flavors. Going to have to stick w/ cherry for now.



Edited at 2017-07-08 05:18 pm (UTC)

What's the point of being rich then, Brady? smh

There're fruits I've never tried, particularly tropical ones, because they aren't very common in my neck of the woods or they're too expensive due to being imported. Reply

Didn't know I had anything in common with Tom Brady, but same. Reply

I didn't eat my first strawberry till my 18th birthday b/c I thought I was allergic to them as a kid b/c my mom told me she's allergic to them (and she's not)



now I eat them every fucking day and they're the best Reply

how does an american never eat pie i thought it was your national food Reply

Both of her parents come from families that founded NFL franchises, so I'm assuming it's a class thing? Reply

lol rich people don't eat pie? Reply

Up until your comment I did NAWT know those girls were loaded omg



How come I never knew this and how come I have never heard here the word nepotism in their posts like I hear with other actors and actresses lol Reply

also, i've never eaten spam before! that's crazy. pecan pie is the best kind of pie, hands down.also, i've never eaten spam before! Reply

Pecan pie is ridiculous. I love it so much! Reply

this is a good pie



lemon merange tho Reply

lemon meringue is my fav pie Reply

lemon meringue and key lime are the best pies Reply

my fave Reply

the besssst Reply

Once you get over the fact that pecans look like roaches then I guess. Reply

that gif is ugly but yes, pecan pie is the king of pies. sweet potato is the queen. Reply

Yessss it's amazing. Every thanksgiving I have to have it Reply

pies are nasty tbh lol this looks like shit Reply

yes @ pecan pie. sweet potato is a close second, and key lime is my third choice. Reply

i'm starting to believe it.



i miss a good banana cream pie. Reply

Yessss. It's the only pie I like. Reply

Looove a pecan pie. I had a chocolate bottom pecan pie the other day and spiritually ascended. Reply

i've never eaten a pecan nut or a sweet potato in my life. they're not big here, i wouldn't even know where to get one lol

Pie is everything. I asked for pie for my birthday this year. We had 3 different kinds of pie. It was great.



But I've never had Spam either. Thank god. Reply

I AGREE Reply

all that sugar...that doesn't look appetizing Reply

Pecan Pie is overrated. Reply

I've wanted a slice of French silk pie for like a month. Reply

The Pioneer Woman's recipe looks so good lol Reply

It was the first thing I made when I got my Kitchenaid mixer...and it is heaven. Reply

I've never heard of this pie before today. It looks like it'll kill me, but at least I'll die happy yay Reply

I never ate cooked spinach I think... And I'm glad. Reply

i love cooked spinach Reply

It's best fried in butter until it's kinda crispy. Reply

that literally makes every food item better Reply

fresh spinach sauteed in garlic and olive oil is so good though. canned spinach on the other hand, is vile. just the smell alone makes me nauseated. Reply

try a spinach borek and/or gözleme , game changers imo Reply

It's so good though! I throw spinach in like half of the stuff I cook, haha. I use fresh or frozen Reply

I hate cooked spinach lol, raw is amazing though Reply

clearly you've never eaten torta pascualina, delicious Reply

lol is probs the only vegetable that I eat...and chard but always cooked i will gag if i eat it raw Reply

It's only OK in quiche. IMHO. Reply

LOL Reply

lol Reply

MTE Reply

id understand it if they had a dif cultural heritage but they are just white americans so yah this is weird af



i didn't eat peanut butter till i was 18 bc it's not a thing in my home culture



Edited at 2017-07-08 04:13 pm (UTC)

i think i was 20 by the time i tried PB! Reply

i didn't eat peanut butter until my late 20s lol. Reply

same we never ate it growing up but now I love it Reply

Are you from the US? Peanut butter isn't a thing in a lot of countries. Reply

nope Reply

i love pie and i wish it would overtake cake as The celebration food.



i've never had ham before because the smell of it makes my dad violently sick so we never made it/had it at family parties, and now i don't eat meat. Reply

sry cake >>>>>>>>>> pie Reply

MTE Reply

pie/tarts > rice pudding > doughnuts > ice cream > cookies > brownies > cake > custard > cupcakes Reply

both are shit Reply

actually i will say that a good strawberry shortcake can beat the best pie. Reply

cake has got to be the most overrated dessert. unless it's made really well, most cakes are dry, flavorless with bad frosting. i mean i'll eat it under specific circumstances, like if i know for a fact the person who made it is a good baker. otherwise no thanks. Reply

i've never been a big cake person so my friends and family get me pie on my birthday. thank god. Reply

I'm with you on the pie over cake thing. I like cake but I don't usually choose it. My mom always makes my dad a black raspberry pie for his birthday and it's so good and I usually want an ice cream cake for mine. I love pie though. Reply

i've never had ham either. since childhood the thought of it grosses me out and i don't know why. never had any deli meat either. i wish i could say i have never had cheese cuz it grosses me out more than anything. Reply

We always have birthday pie in our household! I love it!



My mom makes this Oat and Honey Granola Pie and that is my specific birthday request every year. Reply

Me too. I really am not a fan of most cakes. Cheesecake, fine. But just a regular old cake, I always pass. Reply

chocolate mayonnaise cake >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> everyone's faves tbh Reply

lmao Reply

Hahaha BEELLLLLLL Reply

billith Reply

lol yessss Reply

this episode always made me hardcore crave pie Reply

For what it’s worth, Mara, now 32, ate a vegan, gluten-free, low-sugar chocolate-cream pie during the scene



I don't think the Mara sisters will ever really have pie. Reply

this is so sad Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

omg she's 32?? Reply

Lmao Reply

I saw that and I'm like, oh honey, you still haven't ever had pie. Reply

lol Reply

don't they usually just spit food into a bucket anyway? Reply

Usually, because after 10+ takes you're stuffed full of whatever you're eating. Unless the scene requires the person to eat the whole thing for some reason. Reply

lmao what kind of character commitment. Reply

CRYING. Nope, they won't. Reply

A lot of typical American foods, despite being born and raised here. My parents always cooked South Asian food and I didn't live here for some of my childhood. I tried things like pie, brussel sprouts, and corn bread (I had no idea it was sweet!) for the first time in college. Reply

There's different types of corn bread and some are sweet but some are not! Reply

Also this reminds me of how over the course of my life I've met two people who were vegetarians from birth.



The second one was hilarious, she had been born during a phase of her parents life when they were vegetarians so they raised her that way and then they broke and started eating meat but she just kept on being a vegetarian because she's never taste meat and didn't have any cravings. Reply

I don't really like foods with crust on the bottom tbh. It feels like the dryness of the crust ruins the rest of the dessert. Reply

Pie is obviously beneath these billion dollar heiress-es. Reply

all that money and they've never ever had pie. not worth it. Reply

i'm trying to decide if i'd rather be an heiress or someone who eats pie



i think it's the pie thing. Reply

I think she had an eating disorder. Reply

