Shia LaBeouf arrested
Shia LaBeouf Arrested on Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunkenness https://t.co/tBgOIezwit pic.twitter.com/4uMgrtD5cw— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 8, 2017
- He was arrested in Chatham County in Georgia on suspicion of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at 4 a.m. on Saturday
- LaBeouf has a long history of clashing with the law which includes getting arrested in 2014 for disrupting a performance of Cabaret. He was also arrested on the livestream of his art piece He Will Not Divide Us, after a physical altercation with neo-Nazis.
- No other deets available at the time
Mess.
I'm gonna guess he was just being a drunk loud mess.
Name: LABEOUF, SHIA SAIDE
Birth Date: 06/11/1986
Race: W Sex: M
DIN #: P1707127
Arrest Date: 07/08/2017 at 0400
Arrest #: 170708033
Agency: SAVANNAH PD
Bond: $7,000.00
Charge(s):
16-10-24 - OBSTRUCTION - M
16-11-39 - DISORDERLY CONDUCT - M
16-11-41 - Public Drunkenness - M
http://chathamsheriff.org/Corrections/B
You only have to pay a small percentage of the bond to get out.
this is my type... and i hate myself for it lmao.
Didn't he beat up his girlfriend Mia Goth? But then everyone forgot about it because the Shia LaBhoweveryouspellhisname song was popular?
I know there were rumours that he was abusive towards Carey Mulligan as well. Dude needs a lot of help he obviously has so many anger issues.