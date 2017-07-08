Shia LaBeouf arrested

public drunkenness? eh Reply

He can punch all the nazis he wants.





I'm gonna guess he was just being a drunk loud mess. Reply

Savannah don't play that with tourists Reply

lol yes they do. Almost everyone there is a tourist. Reply

One of my old friends from high school is a cop and she posted his arrest picture and a police overview of his info on fb. His bond is $7,000! that's so much money! that's all i'm gonna say cause i don't want to get her in trouble Reply

http://chathamsheriff.org/Corrections/B ookings-72hrs/AspxAutoDetectCookieSuppor t/1 All that stuff is public info (though for some reason I can't find the mugshot on the Chatham county website):Name: LABEOUF, SHIA SAIDEBirth Date: 06/11/1986Race: W Sex: MDIN #: P1707127Arrest Date: 07/08/2017 at 0400Arrest #: 170708033Agency: SAVANNAH PDBond: $7,000.00Charge(s):16-10-24 - OBSTRUCTION - M16-11-39 - DISORDERLY CONDUCT - M16-11-41 - Public Drunkenness - M Reply

Okay that makes me feel better about posting this info. It's not good that I immediately went here with the info, huh, lol. Reply

You only have to pay a small percentage of the bond to get out. Reply

re: what type of awful fuckboy you're into from last nights FFAF



this is my type... and i hate myself for it lmao. Reply

gurl same, i came in here to comment "call me, shia," but i'll post it here in solidarity Reply

mte :( Reply

I often do too FML Reply

he is trash but I'm all for attacking neo nazis Reply

I can't stand him.

Didn't he beat up his girlfriend Mia Goth? But then everyone forgot about it because the Shia LaBhoweveryouspellhisname song was popular? Reply

I mean, good if he was beating up Nazis. Reply

But what he did to Mia Goth (if it's true) is bad. Reply

I never watched the video but doesn't someone have him on tape threatening to kill her or saying something like that?



I know there were rumours that he was abusive towards Carey Mulligan as well. Dude needs a lot of help he obviously has so many anger issues. Reply

i don't doubt that he's one of those types to romanticize volatility/violence in intimate relationships Reply

mia wasikowska was so scared of him on set that she called lawyers and tried to quit the movie. he bragged about it in some interview. Reply

lmao, what a loser. he's way too old to be acting out like this. Reply

Things like this make me really happy that I'm not famous. I can be a very messy drunk. Reply

why is he in GA? is he filming? Reply

Men are such utter trash who are incapable of behaving like human beings. Reply

He's still traumatised from his rape you heartless bastards! Reply

you better not be joking cause bringing that into this post to make a joke like that is gross af Reply

I think that user might be a new (?) troll. Reply

He used to be so promising Reply

