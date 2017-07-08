Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Shia LaBeouf arrested


  • He was arrested in Chatham County in Georgia on suspicion of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at 4 a.m. on Saturday

  • LaBeouf has a long history of clashing with the law which includes getting arrested in 2014 for disrupting a performance of Cabaret. He was also arrested on the livestream of his art piece He Will Not Divide Us, after a physical altercation with neo-Nazis.

  • No other deets available at the time

Mess.
