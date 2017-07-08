Police rescind conclusion that Venus Williams was at fault in fatal crash

What a horrible situation Reply

At OPs race baiting? Yep



Edited at 2017-07-08 05:45 pm (UTC)

Nice attempt. The username is a bit on the nose, though. Might go for a rename token if you really want those troll quips to land. Reply

can Venus sue the police now? Reply

I'd assume yes but good luck to her tbh Reply

I hope so Reply

So no more lawsuit right? Reply

Nah. Criminal fault and civil liability are two separate things. Plaintiff's family are probably going to sue citing her causing physical pain and suffering of plaintiff before death, emotional pain and suffering of surviving family, loss of companionship, etc.



However, her attorneys can always counter claim for her property damage, suffering, etc.



On the insuance side, I can't remember if FL is a shared fault state but this will likely factor in to any civil suit situation.



- a former paralgeal for an auto insurer in the north-east

It is! (eta: if you mean comparative negligence. If you don't, ignore me!)



Edited at 2017-07-08 05:18 pm (UTC)

Florida is a no-fault state Reply

It would be horrible publicity for her to sue the family of two dead people for damage to her car. She's a millionaire. The media attention would surely not be worth what money she'd get. Reply

People around here love to forget really quickly that most cops are fucking garbage when they think a celebrity has broken the law. Like there was someone in the second post about this who describe the FUCKING FLORIDA POLICE OFFICERS who found her at fault as "experts" with "all the information"(had a good laugh reading that comment heaux), LMFAO. I just feel so awful that Venus has suffered so much in this and hope she comes out of this okay. I can't imagine the guilt and pain she must still be feeling. I'm happy the truth coming out exonerated her of the fault in this(tho I'm also surprised the cops actually did the right thing here). Maybe the person in the Nissan(lol) can pay out whatever the Barson family is asking for because this isn't Venus' fault and they should honestly drop the lawsuit against her if it was really about her being at fault.(oop) And while they're at it, maybe sue the damn cops too for doing such a shitty job with their initial investigation that lead to a hasty and faulty conclusion.(lol)



I also wanna thank my blackness and the rational inclination its given me to not trust or rush to believe cops when they "claim" something happened after doing their “due diligence”(them motherfuckers love to lie, cut corners and rush investigations when POC are involved). And those of you who think I'm not being kind enough to the man who died or his family need to know something about me bitch. Le' me tell ya sum-bout me bish. I just don't care when old white people die unless they were proven beyond a reasonable doubt to not be racist trash; especially when it comes to old white people from Florida and even more so now in Trumps America. And those of you who think I'm crazy for saying that should know its imperative to the well-being of many POC's(especially black people in the south) to assume white people are racist in interactions with them until proven other-wise. It could literally save a POC's life. And for the ones who were quick to judge her and accept she was at fault after reading that initial messy ass, inconsistent ass, and nearly nonsensical ass description of the incident the cops gave for coming to their initial conclusion:



Also fuck the people on twitter who are claiming she paid off the cops even tho we have video evident. I'm just happy for Venus and that I didn't comment in the first two posts because as someone who is black, from Florida, and has been hit in a car accident before by an elderly white person I've witnessed first-hand how hasty, racist and just plain unreliable Florida law enforcement can be(particularly when it comes to car crashes). Like I knew something was off just by the way they described the accident yet still found her at fault so I figured why not wait for more information to come out. Also, having seen multiple car accidents and their aftermaths in Florida I can tell you that cops down there LOVE to interview EVERY fucking lily-white they can find at the scene but NOT the POC's(particularly black people) even if they were involved in the incident. Which is strange because you would think that if anyone wants as much information as possible it should be a fucking cop(lol). Hell, the video that came out exposing the truth probably only came to light because Venus' lawyers did some Kalinda Sharma shit and got to the tea before the cops had a chance to throw out the cup. I highly doubt those negligent ass Florida cops found it – incompetent motherfuckers.People around here love to forget really quickly that most cops are fucking garbage when they think a celebrity has broken the law.I just feel so awful that Venus has suffered so much in this and hope she comes out of this okay. I can't imagine the guilt and pain she must still be feeling. I'm happy the truth coming out exonerated her of the fault in this(tho I'm also surprised the cops actually did the right thing here). Maybe the person in the Nissan(lol) can pay out whatever the Barson family is asking for because this isn't Venus' fault and they should honestly drop the lawsuit against her if it was really about her being at fault.(oop) And while they're at it, maybe sue the damn cops too for doing such a shitty job with their initial investigation that lead to a hasty and faulty conclusion.(lol)I also wanna thank my blackness and the rational inclination its given me to not trust or rush to believe cops when theysomething happened after doing their(them motherfuckers love to lie, cut corners and rush investigations when POC are involved). And those of you who think I'm not being kind enough to the man who died or his family need to know something about me bitch. Le' me tell ya sum-bout me bish. I just don't care when old white people die unless they were proven beyond a reasonable doubt to not be racist trash; especially when it comes to old white people from Florida and even more so now in Trumps America. And those of you who think I'm crazy for saying that should know its imperative to the well-being of many POC's(especially black people in the south) to assume white people are racist in interactions with them until proven other-wise. It could literally save a POC's life. And for the ones who were quick to judge her and accept she was at fault after reading that initial messy ass, inconsistent ass, and nearly nonsensical ass description of the incident the cops gave for coming to their initial conclusion:Also fuck the people on twitter who are claiming she paid off the cops even tho we have video evident. Reply

welp. I'll take your word. I am glad Venus was proven innocent some people relished throwing "murderer" around without a full story.



I love my blackness and yours ✊🏾 (sorry I had to and i'm genuine too I swear) Reply

Let me take a deep breath tho, my personal experience with cops in Florida has me so heated and I didn't properly link my gif nor check my spelling... Reply

My personal experience with cops anywhere has been that if it takes them lifting a pen an extra inch to figure something out for a black person, good fucking luck with that. Reply

my black ass got rear-ended, my car hit a light pole and flipped over, i was in surgery for 14 hours and spent a good month in the hospital..



yet florida's best and brightest put me at fault, like lol til i die tbf. Reply

I second all of this, as someone from Florida who's dealt with Florida police officers they're absolute incompetent pieces of shit. Reply

GO IN.



In the last post I felt they were both partially at fault and now realize I was too hasty and don't really feel like Venus has even partial liability with the surveillance footage being released. Reply

👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽



preach it sis Reply

I'm bookmarking this comment. I hope my black ass can one say have as much strength and good wisdom as you do. Reply

I believe you 👍🏽 Reply

SPEAK ON IT SIS Reply

👏👏👏👏👏 tell it Reply

Speak on it! The amount of times I've experienced and or seen cops rush to the side of white people when they were at fault. We are left to just turn the other cheek, take the discrimination and blatant bias treatment. It is infuriating and white people wonder why black men and women don't look to cops for safety. You'll call on them for help and end up killed. Unfortunately, that's not even an exaggeration whatsoever. Reply

I am so in love with this comment ❤️ Reply

PREACH. Referring to these lazy pigs as experts, what a truckload of laughs.



Hell, the video that came out exposing the truth probably only came to light because Venus' lawyers did some Kalinda Sharma shit and got to the tea before the cops had a chance to throw out the cup.



Yeah, as someone who helped with legal research during trials before and after college, ime attorneys do a shitton more investigative work than cops. My mother recently suggested to a cop to look into cameras regarding an attempted hit-and-run of a public servant in a downtown area that they weren't taking seriously, and their response was basically "uhhhhhh... hard" until she brought the matter up with superior officers.



Edited at 2017-07-08 05:28 pm (UTC)

i heard it was the daughter who filed the suit, not even the wife Reply

Word ❤️ Reply

Just commenting again to reemphasize how much I love this comment ❤️ Reply

I just don't care when old white people die unless they were proven beyond a reasonable doubt to not be racist trash; especially when it comes to old white people from Florida and even more so now in Trumps America. Reply

award worthy comment Reply

Florida is just such a fucked state all the way around. Half my family lives there and legit doesn't understand why I say I love them but I can't stand visiting them (all drivers check their brains as soon as you cross the line into that state - it's like everyone wants to die on the road). And I say that as someone from NC with it's own fucked up issues.



Eyewitnesses can be unreliable, which is why I don't get why they wouldn't have wanted video to begin with if they can freaking find it. There's technical fault (like if someone is shot, the death will be ruled "homicide"), but technical fault doesn't always mean criminally at fault (that death by shooting may have been the case where the woman's ex was trying to drown her two toddlers in the tub while threatening them all with a knife and the neighbor came to the rescue and shot the ex - justifiable homicide in defense of others). Lazy police work is not trying to look at all the evidence, just doing the bare minimum. And you'd think in a state with tons of old people with their driving issues (don't tell me their reaction times and decision making are the best) would have traffic cams everywhere and doubt the old people first. Reply

Maybe the person in the Nissan(lol) can pay out whatever the Barson family is asking for because this isn't Venus' fault and they should honestly drop the lawsuit against her if it was really about her being at fault.(oop) And while they're at it, maybe sue the damn cops too for doing such a shitty job with their initial investigation that lead to a hasty and faulty conclusion.



You're right that they should. I hope that their priority is justice rather than dollars (plenty of money to be had from insurance companies, after all. Realistically, they've got a better chance if Barsons + Venus are co-defendants against the Nissan driver).



But if they decide to do that, since it's a civil lawsuit, the earliest they can do anything is most likely Monday. Which is something the police likely knew and they probably released what they did when they did knowing that the Internet Hate Machine was going to have two full days to make life absolute hell for both Venus and the Barson family.



But why should they care? The officers involved have departments to shield them and protect their information. Reply

What a bunch of shit heads. Reply

Really unfortunate situation all around :(



I wonder if they can find that one car that cut off Venus?



Edited at 2017-07-08 03:43 pm (UTC)

I knew it. Reply

I hope she sues them.



I mean come the fuck on. Did they not even try to do an investigation???



"Oh they're black... they're guilty" must be how shit is decided these days. Reply

That security camera is literally RIGHT THERE too. Did they not even search the area for cameras and ask for footage before labelling her at fault? Reply

That might have been like, two inches beyond minimum procedure, of course not! Reply

Of course. Why did we believe the fucking police in the first place. Reply

what a shitshow



shouldn't they have checked to see if there was video before making a decision? Reply

mte Reply

You'd be surprised at how rarely police will bother doing that if they can get away with doing less. I'm surprised they were too stupid to realize that in this situation they couldn't get away with doing the minimum, seeing as Venus can afford the best legal counsel, but I guess I shouldn't be.



Edited at 2017-07-08 06:18 pm (UTC)

im not surprised at all -__- Reply

this is bullshit. this headline wont be trending as much as the one that said she was at fault. fuck the police.



edit: just look at the replies to the tweet - some people already saying "how much did it cost her?" to pay off the police and reverse their findings instead of reading theres fuckin video evidence.



Edited at 2017-07-08 03:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Videos can be edited -



- or so somebody is bound to say, if they haven't already. Reply

I am happy her name has been cleared but saddened by all the slander she was the victim of. Nothing will make the fact that someone lost their life any better 😢 Reply

Damn Florida police, get it together Reply

