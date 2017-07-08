Police rescind conclusion that Venus Williams was at fault in fatal crash
Police rescind conclusion that Venus Williams was at fault in fatal crash: https://t.co/MjrxxwiXOC pic.twitter.com/HlEp4AqnUq— Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 8, 2017
After rashly declaring last week that their investigation had found Venus Williams at fault for the collision involving her that ended in the death of Jerome L. Barson(white & 79 years old in florida) and the hospitalization of his wife Linda Barson(also white & 79 in florida) they have officially rescinded their initial opinion this morning after video footage was released that cleared exonerated Williams of their incompetent ass claims.
source
FLORIDA POLICE REMAIN AIN'T SHIT
Edited at 2017-07-08 05:45 pm (UTC)
However, her attorneys can always counter claim for her property damage, suffering, etc.
On the insuance side, I can't remember if FL is a shared fault state but this will likely factor in to any civil suit situation.
- a former paralgeal for an auto insurer in the north-east
Edited at 2017-07-08 05:18 pm (UTC)
I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
People around here love to forget really quickly that most cops are fucking garbage when they think a celebrity has broken the law. Like there was someone in the second post about this who describe the FUCKING FLORIDA POLICE OFFICERS who found her at fault as "experts" with "all the information"(had a good laugh reading that comment heaux), LMFAO. I just feel so awful that Venus has suffered so much in this and hope she comes out of this okay. I can't imagine the guilt and pain she must still be feeling. I'm happy the truth coming out exonerated her of the fault in this(tho I'm also surprised the cops actually did the right thing here). Maybe the person in the Nissan(lol) can pay out whatever the Barson family is asking for because this isn't Venus' fault and they should honestly drop the lawsuit against her if it was really about her being at fault.(oop) And while they're at it, maybe sue the damn cops too for doing such a shitty job with their initial investigation that lead to a hasty and faulty conclusion.(lol)
I also wanna thank my blackness and the rational inclination its given me to not trust or rush to believe cops when they "claim" something happened after doing their “due diligence”(them motherfuckers love to lie, cut corners and rush investigations when POC are involved). And those of you who think I'm not being kind enough to the man who died or his family need to know something about me bitch. Le' me tell ya sum-bout me bish. I just don't care when old white people die unless they were proven beyond a reasonable doubt to not be racist trash; especially when it comes to old white people from Florida and even more so now in Trumps America. And those of you who think I'm crazy for saying that should know its imperative to the well-being of many POC's(especially black people in the south) to assume white people are racist in interactions with them until proven other-wise. It could literally save a POC's life. And for the ones who were quick to judge her and accept she was at fault after reading that initial messy ass, inconsistent ass, and nearly nonsensical ass description of the incident the cops gave for coming to their initial conclusion:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Also fuck the people on twitter who are claiming she paid off the cops even tho we have video evident.
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
I love my blackness and yours ✊🏾 (sorry I had to and i'm genuine too I swear)
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
RE: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
yet florida's best and brightest put me at fault, like lol til i die tbf.
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
In the last post I felt they were both partially at fault and now realize I was too hasty and don't really feel like Venus has even partial liability with the surveillance footage being released.
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
preach it sis
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Hell, the video that came out exposing the truth probably only came to light because Venus' lawyers did some Kalinda Sharma shit and got to the tea before the cops had a chance to throw out the cup.
Yeah, as someone who helped with legal research during trials before and after college, ime attorneys do a shitton more investigative work than cops. My mother recently suggested to a cop to look into cameras regarding an attempted hit-and-run of a public servant in a downtown area that they weren't taking seriously, and their response was basically "uhhhhhh... hard" until she brought the matter up with superior officers.
Edited at 2017-07-08 05:28 pm (UTC)
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
Eyewitnesses can be unreliable, which is why I don't get why they wouldn't have wanted video to begin with if they can freaking find it. There's technical fault (like if someone is shot, the death will be ruled "homicide"), but technical fault doesn't always mean criminally at fault (that death by shooting may have been the case where the woman's ex was trying to drown her two toddlers in the tub while threatening them all with a knife and the neighbor came to the rescue and shot the ex - justifiable homicide in defense of others). Lazy police work is not trying to look at all the evidence, just doing the bare minimum. And you'd think in a state with tons of old people with their driving issues (don't tell me their reaction times and decision making are the best) would have traffic cams everywhere and doubt the old people first.
Re: I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT THIS SHIT!
You're right that they should. I hope that their priority is justice rather than dollars (plenty of money to be had from insurance companies, after all. Realistically, they've got a better chance if Barsons + Venus are co-defendants against the Nissan driver).
But if they decide to do that, since it's a civil lawsuit, the earliest they can do anything is most likely Monday. Which is something the police likely knew and they probably released what they did when they did knowing that the Internet Hate Machine was going to have two full days to make life absolute hell for both Venus and the Barson family.
But why should they care? The officers involved have departments to shield them and protect their information.
I wonder if they can find that one car that cut off Venus?
Edited at 2017-07-08 03:43 pm (UTC)
I mean come the fuck on. Did they not even try to do an investigation???
"Oh they're black... they're guilty" must be how shit is decided these days.
shouldn't they have checked to see if there was video before making a decision?
Edited at 2017-07-08 06:18 pm (UTC)
edit: just look at the replies to the tweet - some people already saying "how much did it cost her?" to pay off the police and reverse their findings instead of reading theres fuckin video evidence.
Edited at 2017-07-08 03:49 pm (UTC)
- or so somebody is bound to say, if they haven't already.