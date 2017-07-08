bye cheryl

Police rescind conclusion that Venus Williams was at fault in fatal crash




After rashly declaring last week that their investigation had found Venus Williams at fault for the collision involving her that ended in the death of Jerome L. Barson(white & 79 years old in florida) and the hospitalization of his wife Linda Barson(also white & 79 in florida) they have officially rescinded their initial opinion this morning after video footage was released that cleared exonerated Williams of their incompetent ass claims.

source

FLORIDA POLICE REMAIN AIN'T SHIT
Tagged: , , ,