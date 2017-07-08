Lindsay Shookus Left Husband to Be With Ben Affleck

he used to be so hot Reply

idk. he still is kinda boston-frat-daddy-type of hot. not in that picture tho! lol.



Edited at 2017-07-08 03:39 pm (UTC)

Then he left the glam squad of J. Lo. Reply

never ever ever



basic white boy who always looks sweaty Reply

ia...no charisma and no sex appeal at all Reply

I second this. I've never not for a minute understood the appeal of him. Reply

mte Bulma, that ever-shiny 9-head Reply

Lol perfect description. I've never once felt a ~stirring looking at him, then or now. Reply

for real, someone tried to tell me he was ~classically handsome~ uh ok Reply

During his Armageddon and bennifer days 👏🏽 Reply

I'm shookus Reply

lolll same Reply

honestly thought the title of the post was making fun of her name and wasn't expecting it to be really her name Reply

Lmao same Reply

Same lmao Reply

Me too. Had to google it. Legit read it as Lindsay Shook Us. Reply

so was her husband Reply

that name has me cackling Reply

I dead ass thought this post was supposed to be "shooketh" and OP just made a typo. I was coming to see if the Lindsey in question was Lohan or Vonn lol. Reply

That's all I've been thinking since this whole thing dropped. Reply

lol Reply

i'm so ready for the horrible shook pun headlines when they break up. Reply

Came here to say just that lol! Reply

A bad life decision. Reply

You are both terrible people and i hope this union ends badly with them hating each other Reply

She's ugly and he's absolute garbage. Reply

Lbr he's ugly as well. Reply

She looks like him in a wig Reply

Maybe that's why he's into her. Reply

What a beautiful love story about defying the odds to be together. Truly a tale as old as time... Reply

But was her husband shookus when he found out. Reply

lmao Reply

he was Shookus before he found out too



Jk she didn't take his last name



Edited at 2017-07-08 03:57 pm (UTC)

LOL Reply

ew Reply

what a asshole,



im on team jen on this cus ben is a dick Reply

jen should date lindsay's husband for payback. Reply

thats what shania twain did Reply

This was my first thought and I was just about to leave a comment, but you beat me to it :) Reply

Jen always seemed to good for him. I didn't get it until I saw him naked in Gone Girl then it made sense. Reply

lol at the pictures they chose for this.



I guess the scoop here is you don't fuck with Jennifer Garner. Reply

He must have pissed her off because she let him hide behind their marriage for his image for a long ass time.. and all of a sudden her "sources" are telling People he's been fucking this woman since 2013 and ruining his little "we just met and are casual" storyline. Reply

Right??? Even when went shit down with the nanny (which I 100% believe was real) she stood beside him and covered his ass even though they were split up.



LOL she must really hate this woman.



Edited at 2017-07-08 03:53 pm (UTC)

Ben and Jen were pictured together on July 4th so i have a feeling she knew/leaked this. Reply

she really refuses to be the ashes. damn. work that tabloid connections girl. Reply

I guess we know why Garner has no career anymore, if she's chasing after Ben's women and scheming with the tabloids. Reply

Parent

Probably mad that he has the audacity to step out with her so soon after the divorce. I can't blame Jen.



Edited at 2017-07-08 05:47 pm (UTC)

Sounds like a super healthy, positive start to a relationship! Two cheaters becoming one. It's so beautiful. Reply

i'm sure they'll be completely monogamous with each other now! Reply

lol yeah this isn't going to end well Reply

It worked for Tori spelling and Dean.. Reply

Dean cheated on Tori. Reply

did it? lol Reply

Parent

He was also fucking the nanny LMAO Reply

Parent

LMAO MTE. But they don't deserve anything else tbh. Reply

Choices Reply

wow this keeps getting better



who would leave their husband and child to be with ben freakin' affleck tho? fuck him on the side if you must, but don't leave your family for him! Reply

