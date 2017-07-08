Lindsay Shookus Left Husband to Be With Ben Affleck
Exclusive: Lindsay Shookus "left her husband to be with" Ben Affleck. https://t.co/A7brCtiL0b pic.twitter.com/NqkNwIIGTf— Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 8, 2017
- A source told US Weekly that Lindsay Shookus left her husband to carry on a full affair with Ben Affleck.
- Shookus gave birth to her and ex-husband Kevin Miller's child and then left him to carry on her affair with Ben Affleck.
- Shookus would travel out to LA every other weekend claiming to 'scout talent' for SNL but was really carrying on an affair with Ben.
- Jennifer Garner and Kevin Miller, Ben and Lindsay's respective spouses, discovered the affair in 2015.
- Ben's rep denies the affair has been going on for 3 years and that they've only known each other for 3 months.
SMH GIRL....
basic white boy who always looks sweaty
he was Shookus before he found out too
Jk she didn't take his last name
im on team jen on this cus ben is a dick
I guess the scoop here is you don't fuck with Jennifer Garner.
LOL she must really hate this woman.
Sounds like a super healthy, positive start to a relationship! Two cheaters becoming one. It's so beautiful.
who would leave their husband and child to be with ben freakin' affleck tho? fuck him on the side if you must, but don't leave your family for him!