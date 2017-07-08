Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

Lindsay Shookus Left Husband to Be With Ben Affleck


  • A source told US Weekly that Lindsay Shookus left her husband to carry on a full affair with Ben Affleck.

  • Shookus gave birth to her and ex-husband Kevin Miller's child and then left him to carry on her affair with Ben Affleck.

  • Shookus would travel out to LA every other weekend claiming to 'scout talent' for SNL but was really carrying on an affair with Ben.

  • Jennifer Garner and Kevin Miller, Ben and Lindsay's respective spouses, discovered the affair in 2015.

  • Ben's rep denies the affair has been going on for 3 years and that they've only known each other for 3 months.


Source

SMH GIRL....
