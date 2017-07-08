Yearly "Willam Won't Be On All-Stars" Post
you have to be asked. The show runner fucked me when he was show runner for Untucked and his underling producers Meesh & Jacqueline hate me— Willam (@willam) July 7, 2017
Both. I probably have bad karma for talking about it but we were never friends and he allowed all his WOW buddies to treat me like shit.— Willam (@willam) July 8, 2017
Oooo girl that last one hates me too.— Pandora Boxx (@ThePandoraBoxx) July 7, 2017
They hate me too.— Jiggly Caliente (@JigglyCaliente) July 7, 2017
Stood up for my friend. When nothing was done about the stupid fans threatening his life. They act like I Don't exist when I'm in the room— Jiggly Caliente (@JigglyCaliente) July 7, 2017
Unconfirmed AS3 cast:
🍵🐸 noextrai, we summon thee!
Edited at 2017-07-08 03:12 pm (UTC)
If Valentina is back so quickly then she definitely isn't about to win
Not trying to be shady, because I live for her looks, especially the eccentric rich auntie she's been rocking lately, but I think Pearl would be the last person wanting to go back to RPDR.
I feel like she completely pulled away from the show's universe, I never ever see her with another Ru girl so I'm really suspicious about her.
But then again, just a day or two ago, Willam was tweeting how it's funny that some girls like to badmouth RPDR but are willing to drop all their gigs and bookings and go do AS3 (and he said he wasn't talking about BDLC either). So it could be Pearl? But I doubt it.
