Yearly "Willam Won't Be On All-Stars" Post

Trixie wins

Painfully obvious.

I can see the singing and "country couture" challenges from a mile away.

If all the challenges are "Call Katya to come here and make you seem funny" then yes

lmao mte

Mte loll

katya isn't the funny one when they film videos together but ok.

Yesssss a drag race post. I hope Willam shows up ♡♡♡

Manila again tho? idk about this list, I have a hard to believing they'll bring the same queen on All Stars again but I guess anusthing is possible.

It's all very Daniel franco

why not? everyone knows all stars 1 was bs.

I have no problem with it if it's been years since we've seen them. All Stars is literally just seeing our favorite queens all over again anyways... and I think many of the girls from all stars 1 deserve another go-round without being grouped together.

Also, ya'll see that Trinity doesn't think trans queens should be on Drag Race and they should have their own show? I have unstanned and v v disappointed. Is there no one left to stan on Drag Race that isn't problematic??? Peppermint and Sasha I guess...

Lmao they're DRAG QUEENS, if you are so desperate for an unproblematic fave then try another show maybe ?

Your comment makes me sad and I will pray for you :(

But why their own show? idgi, trans women haven't been an important part of drag culture since forever?? I really like Trinity and I want to think she misspoke lol, but if she truly thinks that, yikes.



Edited at 2017-07-08 03:12 pm (UTC)

that was so disappointing

rude af. so many queens on the show have identified as non-cis, non-binary, etc, why draw the line at trans women?? really disappointing :(

which one, taylor or k. bonet??

she needs to educate ha self

Something always seemed off about her anyway tbh

How appropriate, i've had this goddamn song stuck in my head.



Yikes that accent, awful, a la Bieber. No thank you.

i love his body

When is AS3 supposed to air?

rumor is after S10

That feels so soon to me, damn lol



If Valentina is back so quickly then she definitely isn't about to win Reply

didnt they just have an all stars

It's such a joke that they won't bring back Willam.



that cast list is a...choice

Pearl?

Not trying to be shady, because I live for her looks, especially the eccentric rich auntie she's been rocking lately, but I think Pearl would be the last person wanting to go back to RPDR.

I feel like she completely pulled away from the show's universe, I never ever see her with another Ru girl so I'm really suspicious about her.



But then again, just a day or two ago, Willam was tweeting how it's funny that some girls like to badmouth RPDR but are willing to drop all their gigs and bookings and go do AS3 (and he said he wasn't talking about BDLC either). So it could be Pearl? But I doubt it. Reply

what did dela do?

Oh she didn't do anything, Willam tweeted this and everyone was replying "Dela" when he wasn't talking about Dela or knew anything about her.

I think Dela has said in the past that she would not do all stars so maybe that's what they're referring to. I don't have receipts for that tho.

yeah i hope pearl doesn't come back it was really nasty of ru to try to force pearl to talk about whatever it was that happened to her in her childhood despite the clear refusal from pearl



Beetlejuice.

Love,

BEETLEJUICE Reply

I love that you still find time to come visit us here in our old Russian controlled relic.

The summoning spell worked

Stop playing games with my heart and please join AS3. I want you to snatch all those bitches bald and get that check 🙏🏽

It's not up to him. Ever. Until WOW cleans house and gets rid of some hoes, don't ever expect it.

i feel like she makes more than $100,000 a year now

We love you, Willam!

ugh, i would have lived for you to be on as3.

lmao Suck Less is my "staff pick" at the book store I work at, say hi to me plz

I was literally just watching a Beatdown ep & now you're here!!! You could totally pull off a slutty Beetlejuice look fyi <3

it wont be a real all stars until youre on it t.b.h.

None of my favorites are on that rumored list.

Yikes at that cast list. Aside from Manila and Ben that's a lot of the bottom of the barrel.

I like a few but yea I agree. Or at least rename it something else, it's fun to see old queens get another chance but I feel like the actual amount of all stars from Drag Race is not three seasons worthy.

Idek if it's bc AS2 was so good or what but yeah this is a lackluster list.

Here for Pearl I hope Shangela is on as well.

