John Cho to Join 'The Exorcist' on Fox as a Series Regular

Finally finished watching this. I'm glad it's going to return. Friday's tho? It'll probably end up cancelled this time. They should've done reruns this summer, tbh. Maybe would've picked up some new viewers. Reply

Is he gonna bang Alfonso Herrera?... otherwise idc. Reply

He should be everywhere, but okay. Reply

yesssssssss Reply

My sweet hardworking childe. 💘❤💓💕💖💗💛💜💝💞💟 Reply

Get work John!

However I will never watch this tyvm, not even for John and Alfonso. Just nope. Reply

nooooo, i don't want to have to watch this show that he's too good forrr...! Reply

I'm forever frustrated Selfie didn't get a real chance, and that I never got to see him and Karen Gillan kiss. They had such amazing chemistry and made such a cute couple :( Reply

Heartily agree Reply

Same. It was a cute show. Now I guess I have to watch The Exorcist and hope he and Father Ortega hook up. Reply

I guess I am gonna be watching this show now Reply

John Cho? More like John Choke me with your dick! Reply

Dang Reply

nice Reply

Silly show but I like the priests. I'm glad Bennett wasn't killed off. Reply

I just finished bingewatching this show, so this is the best news omg. premise for the new season sounds interesting as well Reply

omg yessssssssssss



alfonso, ben daniels (FATHER MARCUS WAS MY EVERYTHING) and john cho? fuck yes. Reply

Father Marcus was such a bang up character. Dude is so incredibly nice on Twitter, he complimented my cat lol. John Cho is icing on a super delicious cake! Reply

So I guess his wine con man show didn’t get picked up? Reply

Yay for him but I can't watch scary things



I want romantic lead John Cho too Reply

