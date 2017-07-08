citation needed

John Cho to Join 'The Exorcist' on Fox as a Series Regular



  • The new season focuses on the trio of priests, played by Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan, and Ben Daniels (only series regulars from season 1 to return), to preside over a new posession case.

  • John Cho is playing Andrew Kim, a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a private island off the coast of Seattle.

  • One of the children under his care is targeted by a powerful force; Herrera's Father Ortega and Daniels' Marcus Keane head west to investigate.

  • The second season of The Exorcist starts on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c on FOX.


With this and Difficult People I'm glad I'll be getting my weekly dose of John Cho but I need him as a romantic lead again like yesterday.
