Spiderman: Homecoming after-credits scenes and you-know-who's cameo leak online.
First after credits scene with Toombs in prison.
Second after credits scene - Captain America's PSA.
Pepper's cameo:
so can someone spoil me on all the big spoilers? mainly....is mary jane a factor or nah?
They were like "wait... It's that for real?" Idt meta humour really jives with the brazilian audience? I thought it was amazing and was still laughing about it on the way home lol
definitely a great comedy along with being a superhero film. also the clips of steve <33
I really liked it!
Too bad I can't go see it again.
Now, for spoilers...
[Spoiler (click to open)]I have minor gripes with the fact that Liz had absolutely no reason other than the plot twist to go with Peter to the homecoming, which is lazy and, but idec that much because the reveal was pretty awesome. Someone actually yelled "are you kidding me?" in awe, because it caught them so off guard.
Michael Keaton was a great villain, probably one of the top MCU villains, but that's not really a high bar.
Also lmao @ Mufasa!Tony and that half mask reflection on the water. It was so silly in what was an otherwise powerful character moment.
Oh, I also loved Peter's relationship with May and how it was just there, didn't need a lot of establishing. Marisa Tomei was fab.
And MJ's longingly looking at Peter in the end: I SHIP IT!
Although I read some theories that got me kind of hyped, if not for him, for what he'll do lol
For me, it lacked a deeper emotional connection. While Tom's Peter was endearing and easy to root for, I didn't feel as connected to him. At least not as much as I did with Peter in the other Spider-Man films. While I'm glad we didn't get another origins adaptation or retelling, I do think that defined him in a way that his portrayal here - a bored teen who basically wants stand-in daddy Tony's approval - cannot compare. The movie just scratched the surface of his potential. So I felt it was like a half attempt at a Spider-Man story. I imagine the sequel will (hopefully) correct this shortcoming.
Also: the action sequences were kind of underwhelming and the villain wasn't threatening enough. The only death in the movie was [Spoiler (click to open)]a villain killing another villain.
lol I just saw that. Pedro is truly among the greats.
Also all I could think about whenever I saw Michael Keaton on screen was his role in Birdman lol
and it was nice to see Peter being a teenager, i was shook when they were in the car riding to prom haha.
loved the cameos and easter eggs, but im a little confused about the MJ thing...so is she really going to be the main love interest? or is it just a coincidence?
It would be stupid to have to MJs
The after credits scene was a joke and super disappointing. I was expecting something big, and it just fell flat and seemed like a waste of time.
Loved it!
Never watched the Andrew Garfield ones so I won't compare to that, but I liked this even better than the reference I do have with Tobey Maguire.
I think I liked to see a kid that actually looks like a teenager play the part and also watching him navigate his normal teen life with being a superhero.
LOVED LOVED LOVED the racial diversity in the young cast and in the movie in general, I bet some fan boys will seethe at the whole Zendaya "MJ" thing, but hey I kinda like the new spin.
Overall I think it's a very enjoyable film and a good reboot to this franchise.
Overall it was a cute movie. Very campy and different. They got a good formula going.
