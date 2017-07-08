i rarely like straight couples, but damn, i love Tony/Pepper. Reply

Gwen Paltrow though? Bitch is obnoxious. Reply

i roll my eyes at Goop, but i love Pepper. Reply

Stony >>>>> everything.



[click it! you know you want to!]





Stony >>>>> everything.

[click it! you know you want to!]

everytime i see gwyneth i yawn Reply

I like them too. Reply

Same! They serious warm my heart.



Same! They serious warm my heart.

Yep. Both Goop and RDJ annoy me but together as those two characters they click and it's magical. Reply

I haven't watched this yet but I probably should go. Also Captain America/Chris Evans <3 Reply

Is Marisa Tomei in this a decent amount? Reply

meh. she doesn't appear in that many scenes, but the ones she's in are pretty memorable. Reply

That's not too bad! Reply

Nope, but she had the closing line in the movie. Reply

Nope, but she was great, anyway. Reply

Yes :) Reply

Apparently she wasn't in the movie that much. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] they revealed she's MJ at the end. yeah, she was mostly a supporting character, but they were mostly setting her up for future appearances since Reply

True, but she's probably the most gifable character and I can't wait tbh. Reply

i'm not watching. TASM was my spider-man, garfield was my peter parker, and the lifelong spidey fan in me is tapped out. marvel will NOT get my $$$.



so can someone spoil me on all the big spoilers? mainly....is mary jane a factor or nah? Reply

everyone in my theater really enjoyed it and thought it was a hoot. i loved all the cap videos. esp the last one lol. and the end scene w aunt may. Reply

People kind of revolted against the last scene on my showing, lol

They were like "wait... It's that for real?" Idt meta humour really jives with the brazilian audience? I thought it was amazing and was still laughing about it on the way home lol Reply

Same. People really seemed to enjoy all of the movie when I went Reply

omg i LOVED the movie



definitely a great comedy along with being a superhero film. also the clips of steve <33 Reply

I love Pepper. It'd be awesome if they had her appear in more films Reply

I really liked it!

Too bad I can't go see it again.

Now, for spoilers...



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I have minor gripes with the fact that Liz had absolutely no reason other than the plot twist to go with Peter to the homecoming, which is lazy and, but idec that much because the reveal was pretty awesome. Someone actually yelled "are you kidding me?" in awe, because it caught them so off guard.



Michael Keaton was a great villain, probably one of the top MCU villains, but that's not really a high bar.



Also lmao @ Mufasa!Tony and that half mask reflection on the water. It was so silly in what was an otherwise powerful character moment.



Oh, I also loved Peter's relationship with May and how it was just there, didn't need a lot of establishing. Marisa Tomei was fab.



And MJ's longingly looking at Peter in the end: I SHIP IT!



Edited at 2017-07-08 05:54 am (UTC) This movie was so good!I really liked it!Too bad I can't go see it again.Now, for spoilers... Reply

ia about Michael Keaton, hopefully this means they're putting more effort on their Villains, i have high expectations for Thanos (i shouldn't tho).



Thanos is... Tbqh I'm only invested in him as a villain because of GOTG and Nebula and Gamora.



Although I read some theories that got me kind of hyped, if not for him, for what he'll do lol Reply

Thanos has always looked and sounded like shit on screen in the MCU so im not sure why you're hopes are up tbh lol. but I appreciate your faith. Reply

I thought Liz was bleh. Even Zendaya had more personality with hardly any lines. Maybe it was the actor's bland performance and top notch head tilt acting. The connection between her and the villain gave me Osborn flashbacks so I was meh on that, too. Reply

Agree on everything Reply

It didn't look like longing to me it looked like she knew he really was hiding something cause she's so observant all the time lol Reply

Yeah I was disappointed at how they portrayed Liz. Reply

I liked Spiderman a lot but felt like it was missing something (maybe not enough zendaya )Tom Holland was really good he pulled at my heart strings also I knew he was awesome because he has a pitbull but i just discovered all his dancing videos I am stanning....



Edited at 2017-07-08 06:01 am (UTC) Reply

I liked Spiderman a lot but felt like it was missing something



For me, it lacked a deeper emotional connection. While Tom's Peter was endearing and easy to root for, I didn't feel as connected to him. At least not as much as I did with Peter in the other Spider-Man films. While I'm glad we didn't get another origins adaptation or retelling, I do think that defined him in a way that his portrayal here - a bored teen who basically wants stand-in daddy Tony's approval - cannot compare. The movie just scratched the surface of his potential. So I felt it was like a half attempt at a Spider-Man story. I imagine the sequel will (hopefully) correct this shortcoming.



Also: the action sequences were kind of underwhelming and the villain wasn't threatening enough. The only death in the movie was [ Spoiler (click to open) ] a villain killing another villain For me, it lacked a deeper emotional connection. While Tom's Peter was endearing and easy to root for, I didn't feel as connected to him. At least not as much as I did with Peter in the other Spider-Man films. While I'm glad we didn't get another origins adaptation or retelling, I do think that defined him in a way that his portrayal here - a bored teen who basically wants stand-in daddy Tony's approval - cannot compare. The movie just scratched the surface of his potential. So I felt it was like a half attempt at a Spider-Man story. I imagine the sequel will (hopefully) correct this shortcoming.Also: the action sequences were kind of underwhelming and the villain wasn't threatening enough. The only death in the movie was Reply

ONTD, Have you accepted Penis Parker as your lord and saviour?



lol I just saw that. Pedro is truly among the greats. Reply

Tom Holland is wonderful as Peter Parker. His performance is what saved this movie for me cuz honestly I was a bit underwhelmed overall.



Also all I could think about whenever I saw Michael Keaton on screen was his role in Birdman lol Reply

I just came back from watching it and i LOVED it. Tom really is a cutie

and it was nice to see Peter being a teenager, i was shook when they were in the car riding to prom haha.



loved the cameos and easter eggs, but im a little confused about the MJ thing...so is she really going to be the main love interest? or is it just a coincidence? Reply

I hope she will.

It would be stupid to have to MJs Reply

Going from what Kevin Feige said about Michelle recently, I think they are setting her up to MCU version of Ultimate MJ or at least give her some of those qualities. Probably set her up as the love interest in the sequels. Which I would be here for cause Z/Tom have great chemistry already. Reply

What did Feige say? Reply

Literally just came back from seeing this. It was pretty good even though a lot of the jokes fell a bit flat. I liked Tom and his sidekick friend. It was also nice to see some black girl love (or biracial or whatever).



The after credits scene was a joke and super disappointing. I was expecting something big, and it just fell flat and seemed like a waste of time. Reply

I didn't stay for the second scene, but I have to say I loved this spidey.

Never watched the Andrew Garfield ones so I won't compare to that, but I liked this even better than the reference I do have with Tobey Maguire.

I think I liked to see a kid that actually looks like a teenager play the part and also watching him navigate his normal teen life with being a superhero.

LOVED LOVED LOVED the racial diversity in the young cast and in the movie in general, I bet some fan boys will seethe at the whole Zendaya "MJ" thing, but hey I kinda like the new spin.

Overall I think it's a very enjoyable film and a good reboot to this franchise. Reply

What exactly does the first end credits scene mean with Vulture in prison? I'm trying to figure it out but I'm coming up blank.



Overall it was a cute movie. Very campy and different. They got a good formula going. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I assumed Vulture wants to take revenge on Peter himself so he's harboring his secret identity for that reason? I thought that maybe they had come to some kind of unspoken understanding since Peter did save his life, but that mid-ending credit scene made me think otherwise. Reply

Right after seeing it, I had a theory that I thought was a stretch; that the guy he was talking to would turn out to be Scorpion. Mainly because of the way he spoke and the scorpion tattoo on his neck. I just did a little reading and his character's name is Mac Gargan apparently which would make him Scorpion. Hopefully that's true because I'd be delighted if they explored the other villains besides the big bads lol Reply

I thought it meant that he was coming to his senses and wasn't going to fight Peter anymore and was giving up his life of crime... but I might be super naive on that lol Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] aka MJ has figured out that Peter is Spider-Man, right? She tried to play it off at the end. So Michelle Reply

That's how I read her expression at the end, that she has kinda figured it out. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Tooms figured it out and she's obviously smarter than him so I think that she'll connect the times when Spider-man appears and Peter goes missing.



Edited at 2017-07-08 07:04 am (UTC) I mean, Reply

You think? I mean, I wouldn't put it passed her, but i didn't catch that or think that when i saw it. Reply

She's totes does as she is "not obsessed with him, just very observant". Reply

that's what I thought too or the very least, she knows something's up with him! Reply

