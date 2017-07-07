....... idk Reply

she's giving up on bad liar already? wow Reply

she's stanning for that Joanna Kerns Lifetime movie See Jane Run Reply

Gucci Mane, eh? Reply

lol @ "Brrr" Reply

she seems too vanilla to have a song called fetish Reply

did i say passionate what r u talkin about, she's kinky and passionatedid i say passionate Reply

The fuck did she do to her face? She looks like Kylie here lol Reply

Is this song about pedophiles or something? Idgi.



Jesus Fucking Christ. Reply

... idk [2] Reply

lol ia [2 x 2] Reply

She looks 12 and it makes me rly uncomfortable



I'm getting Ari leather bunny vibes from this promo and i do not want it Reply

it bugs me that she look like she is in middle school and the song is called fetish... like, what is this Lolita theme? Reply

Her Born to Die era has begun!



Edited at 2017-07-08 05:02 am (UTC)

i honestly was wondering that, too, only i didn't want to be the first to say. this is atrocious of her. Reply

what's so bad about it? she's not doing a sexy pose or anything while dressed as a little girl, she's just wearing a nightshirt thing. Reply

It looks like a preeteen myspace profile picture. Reply

adblock this tbh Reply

well she's 24 so it doesn't seem like that big of a deal to me Reply

she has a baby face, other than that nothing about this is being overly sexualized Reply

Is that a night shirt?



No one can ever tell me again she doesn't play up the fact she looks very young. Reply

serious question, are night shirts considered suitable for only kids? if so then wow *culture shock* lol Reply

They were separate thoughts lol, but I do think it adds to her looking really young in this with the makeup etc. Night shirts are comfy af, Reply

Ya, she might look young but she and her team know EXACTLY what they are doing. Kinda gross but get that money, I guess Reply

Gosh she looks really young here.



Lol @ Gucci Mane. Remember the rumours they hooked up during Spring Breakers? 😂



Edited at 2017-07-08 04:43 am (UTC)

No, but I unfortunately remember those embarrassing music videos James Franco and Ashley Benson made together



Between this and that Ariana Grande album cover above I'm done with this thread already jfc lol Reply

NO I DON'T but i'll never forget now Reply

Why is she mimicking The Weeknd's ashtethic? Reply

she's been following him around like a lost puppy, may as well pretend it was for research Reply

i'm 28 next month and i thought i was p current and young still, but after reading the title i legit thought it was going to be a video of her whispering like "the artwork is going to be xyz" Reply

I don't understand this aesthetic lol but go on sis Reply

she's trying really hard to look creative and artistic and edgy but sis we all know you pick your songs and image from a bargain bin of rejects and sub in better vocalists to supplement your 1/3 octave range Reply

nnnnnn Reply

love how it doesn't match the bad liar aesthetic at all... lmao Reply

Is that supposed to be fashionable? What is that dress even Reply

Okay seriously why is she in basically a house dress with groceries and the song is called Fetish? Reply

Her fetish is being a poor mid-western housewife don't kink shame! Reply

Her fetish is the neighbor boy Riley Roberts. The house dress is because her mama is a broke, divorced seamstress. The grocery bags are what she's carrying on the bus to Seattle, after their house was foreclosed. Reply

I can see it clearly now! Reply

fucking choking Reply

she tryin be deep but not dat far deep Reply

Wasn't she "allegedly" fucking Gucci at some point? Reply

If she had sex with Gucci then I will kinda like her. Reply

Didn't she have sex with Ed Sheeran too? Reply

Parent

