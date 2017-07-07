Selena Gomez Whispers Artwork for New Single "Fetish" featuring Gucci Mane
JULY 13 pic.twitter.com/0fJIwwqC8U— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 7, 2017
FETISH pic.twitter.com/wjCyId6ZsK— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 6, 2017
rip
did i say passionate
I'm getting Ari leather bunny vibes from this promo and i do not want it
No one can ever tell me again she doesn't play up the fact she looks very young.
Lol @ Gucci Mane. Remember the rumours they hooked up during Spring Breakers? 😂
If she had sex with Gucci then I will kinda like her.