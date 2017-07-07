Younger 4x03 Promo - "Forged in Fire"

Josh and Charles are both so fucking hot.



Liza looks way older this season, and I have no idea why.



I love this show.

I think it's a choice the production is making. Now that she told the secret to someone else (excluding Josh), maybe they're letting make-up, hair and costume subliminally tell the story somewhat.

When Josh said "We're not doing this" and walked away from Liza, it was the most I've ever liked him.

It was so cold, but she really ultimately deserves it :/

It's not even that I think she deserved it - I'm just glad he broke their annoying-ass cycle. This on-again/off-again thing was wearing me out.

Agreed, I was NOT interested is seeing any more of that.

Yeah that scene was intense. I felt super emotional watching it. Very good scene.



Yeah I like that Josh is just thoroughly pissed and he has a right to be. They don't need to get back together or do the off again/on again thing anymore. I would be happy if they were done forever (they can be friends later or something.)

Ya, I found that scene sf emotional! and it really felt like the romantic chapter of their relationship is over. I firmly believe that they won't get back together and I'm glad because I was getting tired of the on-again-off-again bs. Their only options now is to learn to be friends or cut all contact with each other.

gurl, that line was so good i took notes

Everyone is waiting for Liza and Charles to hookup. I am more interested to see how Charles is going to react about Liza lying about her age and her identity ?

Do you think the writers would ever attempt the route of him saying he figured it out along the way? Maybe that he did end up seeing her hospital bracelet that one time?

i'd be so weirded out if he knew and didn't say anything honestly, i really hope they don't do that

maybe it could be that he suspected but wasn't sure, and she gave him confirmation

Interesting 🤔

I mean they killed Thad like it was Final Destination so yes they would totally do this

lmaooo true

haha! Right?!

I remember yelling "they Final Destinationed him?!?" when that moment happened Reply

I think they're going to the you made a fool out of me, you put my business at risk route. There's no way (imo) that he saw her hospital bracelet or is on to her in any way. There's gonna be so much drama. He's going to be angry for a while but he'll eventually get over it and get with her and help her publish her memoir (fingers crossed)

shit i don't want that reaction :( but it makes sense :(



i wish she'd tell him before she has sex with him though Reply

I think he doesn't know, but I kinda expect his reaction to be more like "thank god." I mean, it would be nice if someone isn't deeply hurt by her lying. Her lies are shitty, but understandable and it's not like he's her bff. I see him being angry as her boss, but ultimately happy he's not being a pervy old man.

lmaoooo yes

i said that too in another post, i would WANT that to happen, but idk if they're gonna go there :(





I just think it would be interesting and different compared to Josh and Kelsey's reactions Reply

i've been rebinging the first three seasons before i start watching the 4th and this show is still fun to watch every time. charles is... growing on me this rewatch.



i didn't really care too much for him before but i'm liking him more and he has great chemistry with liza so i'm not opposed to the inevitable get together i'm just... worried how they're gonna do it. Reply

I got press credentials and the whole of season 1 before they aired episode 2 and ever since they've been stingy as fuck since they have a hit and i'm dying and just want to binge again >:OOO



the last episode killed me with "medium is writing a piece" yes so is a random twitter? though i'm here for the new dynamic of thiccary being a bitch! Reply

I'd kind of like for the show to get past it's initial premise, I don't feel like it's even necessary now that we have the characters established.



Also I still have so much trouble suspending my disbelief in this show whenever Liza's lies about her age come up. Like when Charles talked to his friends about being into a young girl at his office in the back of my mind I'm like, "Lol like anyone for one second believes she is 26."I'd kind of like for the show to get past it's initial premise, I don't feel like it's even necessary now that we have the characters established.Also #teamcharles

I guess like Kelsey said.."how could I have been so blind?". When they weren't really seeking for a problem with Liza, they didn't really think to question or wonder anything negative about her life.



I'm worried how Diana is going to react. They really started planting the seed when they had that quick scene of Richard telling Liza how much Diana trusts her. :/ That'll probably crash and burn hard.



Edited at 2017-07-08 04:23 am (UTC)

Yeah considering how Kelsey is reacting I wouldn't be surprised if they're setting up future Diana drama as well. I kind of wonder if when Diana finds out is exactly when Liza will lose her job (or will at least be threatened with losing her job because you know they are eventually going to have that be a source of drama.)

ugh i just don't want Diana to be the one to find out this season, I NEED IT TO BE CHARLES

Idk knowing her age I obviously don't think she looks it but I can see how people could be fooled. Not everybody looks their age, I've looked 45 since I was like 12 lol. When I was around 13 I bought wine cooler thinking it was fancy juice. The cashier even recommended her favourite flavours to me lol. Thankfully this older kid stopped me before I opened it but it's still a funny story. So ya, I can see how people are not questioning Liza's age.

Lol well yeah I know people aren't always great at estimating ages, when I was young because I was tall people consistently thought I was 18 until I actually turned 18 and ever since then people have been guessing I am younger then I am.



But the actress for Liza not only looks her age but she really sounds her age. I just feel like if it were reality there would be a few people who would guess that she's older, they might believe her when she "corrected" them (lied) but she doesn't come off as someone who looks young for her age at all to me which is the whole premise of the show. I've known some 30/40 year olds who could maybe pull off looking like they are in their 20s but I don't see it with her. I would definitely think at least a few people would wonder.

Jennifer Lopez should have been Liza lmao

when did he say to his friends that he's into a young girl?

I need a link to this weeks episode can't find any :(

is it not on TVLand.com?

its locked on there

Why isn't Hulu adding the new season? 😭

Hulu doesn't always get the rights to new episodes immediately, TVland has the 1st episode of season 4 on their website though.

When I tried their website they tried to make me sign in and it didn't work

Hmmm weird, it works fine for me? The second episode gives me a sign in but not the first. The first appears to be free right now.

