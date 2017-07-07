Younger 4x03 Promo - "Forged in Fire"
On the next Younger..
Liza and Kelsey reach a breaking point at a work retreat; Liza gets news that changes everything. (Air date: July 12, 2017)
Did you watch the ep this week? Where are they going with this whole Montana thing? Can they speed up the Charles hookup?
source
Liza looks way older this season, and I have no idea why.
I love this show.
I remember yelling "they Final Destinationed him?!?" when that moment happened
i wish she'd tell him before she has sex with him though
I just think it would be interesting and different compared to Josh and Kelsey's reactions
i didn't really care too much for him before but i'm liking him more and he has great chemistry with liza so i'm not opposed to the inevitable get together i'm just... worried how they're gonna do it.
the last episode killed me with "medium is writing a piece" yes so is a random twitter? though i'm here for the new dynamic of thiccary being a bitch!
I'd kind of like for the show to get past it's initial premise, I don't feel like it's even necessary now that we have the characters established.
Also #teamcharles
I'm worried how Diana is going to react. They really started planting the seed when they had that quick scene of Richard telling Liza how much Diana trusts her. :/ That'll probably crash and burn hard.
Edited at 2017-07-08 04:23 am (UTC)
But the actress for Liza not only looks her age but she really sounds her age. I just feel like if it were reality there would be a few people who would guess that she's older, they might believe her when she "corrected" them (lied) but she doesn't come off as someone who looks young for her age at all to me which is the whole premise of the show. I've known some 30/40 year olds who could maybe pull off looking like they are in their 20s but I don't see it with her. I would definitely think at least a few people would wonder.