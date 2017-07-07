Wynonna Earp - 2.06 promo + interview about what's next
‘Wynonna Earp’ Exclusive: Showrunner Emily Andras and Star Melanie Scrofano Break Down That Big Reveal https://t.co/N51ShhLfRl— Variety (@Variety) July 8, 2017
Wynonna discovered she was pregnant at the end of tonight's episode and it's because Melanie Scrofano was pregnant during production of season two - she gave birth shortly after filming wrapped. She was glad they wrote her pregnancy in and didn't hide it. Plus, Melanie still kept doing her own stunts! She and showrunner Emily Andras keep talking about how Wynonna is going to be a pregnant superhero. They also discuss how Wynonna will handle the whole situation.
Source 1 and 2
But as someone who ships Dolls/Wynonna like burning, not sure I'm happy that Doc is most likely the father. The way they kept talking about pregnant superheroes assures me that they're going to handle this well.
And holy shit, I love Waverly/Nicole so much and I'm down because they're adorable and love each other so fucking much.
Edited at 2017-07-08 03:28 am (UTC)
fingers crossed the firefighter dudes fuck off though. they were cool for one episode, but i don't want them stinking up too many episodes #wherearetherevenants #whoiswaverlysdad #riplucado
I feel like the main firefighter dude from Roswell will stick around because he's kinda known, so we'll see how heavily recurring they make him. I miss the Revenants.
I'm iffy on the direction they might go with it, but I'm also excited because I love found families and except for Wynonna and Waverly, obviously, they are a found family and this baby (if not an evil demon..........pls don't be an evil demon.......) will be very sassy and well taken care of.
Also props to Mel because she kept that shit locked down on social media. No idea she was pregnant or had a baby.
Edited at 2017-07-08 03:49 am (UTC)
it's like they just painted over it with a black brush and called it a day (you can even see the gray from her shirt that they missed)!
http://www.farfarawaysite.com/section/w
Edited at 2017-07-08 04:30 am (UTC)
but goddamn props to Melanie for hiding all of this lol. I'm having flashbacks to Felicia Day.
The ending still kinda shocked me though because I figured if she were pregnant, they'd just cover it up.
I have a lot of feelings to unpack about them writing it in that I'm probably gonna sleep on. My initial feelings were definitely disappointment. But reading the Variety interview, I can see why Melanie and Emily wanted to.
Also, OP, you should have included that cute as hell Wynonna pic where we can see her all preggers, lol.
A Wynonna Earp post NOT written by ivy_b?!?!
Unacceptable.
Whenever anyone even tries it with making a Wynonna who isn't you, an Expanse post who isn't you or rakugaking, a Killjoys post who isn't vehicles, or a Flash or Shadowhunters post who isn't me... it's like why are you doing this? Do you not understand there is an established order to the universe, and you are tipping the scales in the favour of evil?
And these fake posts are ALWAYS completely inferior in terms of content, style and structure.
i'm glad dolls has been back these last two episodes though, i was worried he'd be missing more this season after the first episode.
i wish i was into waverly/nicole, because i really miss having a canon f/f ship to enjoy, but they don't do anything for me, there's just something missing. nothing about them grabs me.
Edited at 2017-07-08 05:53 am (UTC)
In general, I really dunno how to feel about the pregnancy, I need to know more before I can judge. Is the baby human? Is it Doc's? Will Wynonna give birth? Will she raise the baby or give it up (would spare the child for 27 years maybe from this crazy destiny)? I can't fully judge or form an opinion on this until I know the outcome. I like the idea of a pregnant superhero, but pregnancy storylines have been handled so poorly on shows before.
I don't have a very good first impression on the Roswell guy, RIP Lucado, one day they'll give me answers about Juan Carlo or bring back Revenants, Black Badge going missing is interesting and I'm glad we're done with the possession and it wasn't dragged more.
There should be a sneak peek to post, right? :D
i'd honestly rather they awkwardly shoot around the pregnancy instead
I don't like to do a preemptive complaint before I see how storyline pan out but it's only season 2 and very clearly the middle of winter just stick her in coats.