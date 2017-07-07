Piper and Leo

Wynonna Earp - 2.06 promo + interview about what's next








Wynonna discovered she was pregnant at the end of tonight's episode and it's because Melanie Scrofano was pregnant during production of season two - she gave birth shortly after filming wrapped. She was glad they wrote her pregnancy in and didn't hide it. Plus, Melanie still kept doing her own stunts! She and showrunner Emily Andras keep talking about how Wynonna is going to be a pregnant superhero. They also discuss how Wynonna will handle the whole situation.



Source 1 and 2
