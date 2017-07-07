Wynonna Earp - 2.06 promo + interview about what's next

Holy shit, I saw the pregnancy reveal coming when Waverly handled Wynonna the bag but still am in shock. And aw, congratulations to Melanie!



But as someone who ships Dolls/Wynonna like burning, not sure I'm happy that Doc is most likely the father. The way they kept talking about pregnant superheroes assures me that they're going to handle this well.



And holy shit, I love Waverly/Nicole so much and I'm down because they're adorable and love each other so fucking much.



fingers crossed the firefighter dudes fuck off though. they were cool for one episode, but i don't want them stinking up too many episodes #whoiswaverlysdad #riplucado i was not expecting the pregnancy reveal but i kind of love it and i think it'll bring a neat dimension to the show (baby with a mustache 2k17 🙏🏽 raised by its 3 moms and 3 dads)fingers crossed the firefighter dudes fuck off though. they were cool for one episode, but i don't want them stinking up too many episodes #wherearetherevenants Reply

I think a pregnant superhero is kinda cool, but I still find it hard to imagine this show raising a baby, even if it has all the moms and dads around.



I feel like the main firefighter dude from Roswell will stick around because he's kinda known, so we'll see how heavily recurring they make him. I miss the Revenants. Reply

I did not see that coming at ALL. But I'm so happy to read how Emily handled it because so many showrunners (*cough* Joss Whedon *cough*) would have handled it differently.



I'm iffy on the direction they might go with it, but I'm also excited because I love found families and except for Wynonna and Waverly, obviously, they are a found family and this baby (if not an evil demon..........pls don't be an evil demon.......) will be very sassy and well taken care of.



Also props to Mel because she kept that shit locked down on social media. No idea she was pregnant or had a baby.



mel actually being pregnant is tripping me the fuck out. i didn't notice in any of the episodes shown so far lol Reply

it's like they just painted over it with a black brush and called it a day (you can even see the gray from her shirt that they missed)!

http://www.farfarawaysite.com/section/w ynonna/gallery2/gallery13/hires/2.jpg



Edited at 2017-07-08 04:30 am (UTC) what's tripping me out even more is that they poorly photoshopped her stomach in one of the season promotional shoot images and i didn't notice until now. lolit's like they just painted over it with a black brush and called it a day (you can even see the gray from her shirt that they missed)! Reply

lmfao i love this lack of effort Reply

Very happy for Melanie, but I am sooooooooooo apprehensive about this storyline bc Emily Andras' handling of a pregnancy storyline on Lost Girl was truly disgusting and I have no desire to sit through anything resembling that again. but I'm trying to stay positive!!!!!



but goddamn props to Melanie for hiding all of this lol. I'm having flashbacks to Felicia Day. Reply

Emily wasn't showrunner of Lost Girl's final season - some guy named Michael Grassj was. And fuck, forever bitter about Tamsin's storyline. She deserved so much better. Reply

The way they've kept Wynonna covered up, unnecessarily in a lot of scenes, actually had me wondering about Melanie but I couldn't find anything! LOL



The ending still kinda shocked me though because I figured if she were pregnant, they'd just cover it up.



I have a lot of feelings to unpack about them writing it in that I'm probably gonna sleep on. My initial feelings were definitely disappointment. But reading the Variety interview, I can see why Melanie and Emily wanted to.



Also, OP, you should have included that cute as hell Wynonna pic where we can see her all preggers, lol. Reply

I know you always have my back, especially when my posts get hijacked and thunder gets stolen.

Whenever anyone even tries it with making a Wynonna who isn't you, an Expanse post who isn't you or rakugaking, a Killjoys post who isn't vehicles, or a Flash or Shadowhunters post who isn't me... it's like why are you doing this? Do you not understand there is an established order to the universe, and you are tipping the scales in the favour of evil?

And these fake posts are ALWAYS completely inferior in terms of content, style and structure.



And these fake posts are ALWAYS completely inferior in terms of content, style and structure.



It isn't even a real Wynonna Post unless YOU make it. This is #fakenews #SAD tbhWhenever anyone even tries it with making a Wynonna who isn't you, an Expanse post who isn't you or rakugaking, a Killjoys post who isn't vehicles, or a Flash or Shadowhunters post who isn't me... it's like why are you doing this? Do you not understand there is an established order to the universe, and you are tipping the scales in the favour of evil?And these fake posts are ALWAYS completely inferior in terms of content, style and structure. Reply

i'm loving this season :) Reply

i've come to not mind doc as a character but i'm really not here for doc/wynonna and i hate that he's likely the father, ugh. not to mention i'm not really into the idea of a baby hanging around from here on out.



i'm glad dolls has been back these last two episodes though, i was worried he'd be missing more this season after the first episode.



i wish i was into waverly/nicole, because i really miss having a canon f/f ship to enjoy, but they don't do anything for me, there's just something missing. nothing about them grabs me.



Guess I won't have to make a post later. I'll be back after I watch the episode.

i wanna know your thoughts when you're done! a wynonna earp post just aint the same without you

Awww, thanks. I might make a mid-week post, I'm sure there'll be more interviews by then.



In general, I really dunno how to feel about the pregnancy, I need to know more before I can judge. Is the baby human? Is it Doc's? Will Wynonna give birth? Will she raise the baby or give it up (would spare the child for 27 years maybe from this crazy destiny)? I can't fully judge or form an opinion on this until I know the outcome. I like the idea of a pregnant superhero, but pregnancy storylines have been handled so poorly on shows before.



I don't have a very good first impression on the Roswell guy, RIP Lucado, one day they'll give me answers about Juan Carlo or bring back Revenants, Black Badge going missing is interesting and I'm glad we're done with the possession and it wasn't dragged more. Reply

Make a midweek one with the interviews, i want to know creator's thoughts and plans (and so i could comment)

Well, the Variety interview has some, if Emily interviews for EW and The TV Junkies I'll make a post with those and maybe a sneak peek. Reply

LOL, sorry I stole your post (it won't happen again) but desperately needed to talk about the episode right away after that reveal and couldn't wait.

I really wanted to talk about this ep but I would have gladly waited for yours <3



There should be a sneak peek to post, right? :D Reply

i'm hella nervous about this bc the supernatural shows i've watched have an extremely bad track record of handling pregnancies



i'd honestly rather they awkwardly shoot around the pregnancy instead Reply

