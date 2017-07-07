Carly Rae Jepsen to play free show in Chicago + Q&A!
:
Charitable Canadian Queen of Pop Carly Rae Jepsen is playing a free show in Chicago on Tuesday, July 11th! The show is being sponsored by M&Ms. Only catch? You have to RSVP as spaces are limited. RSVP is open at random so it's probably a good idea to follow the M&Ms social media accounts to be notified of when it'll open again.
Secondly, Carly will be answering your questions during a live Facebook Q&A. Post your questions at any of the following Social Media posts including the tag #AskCarly:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmschocolate/status/8
82617296535121920
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mms/videos/1015
4579371216957/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BWK1qbZjRXR/Source: link
?taken-by=mmschocolate
So ONTD, what's better? M&Ms or Skittles?
Charitable Canadian Queen of Pop Carly Rae Jepsen is playing a free show in Chicago on Tuesday, July 11th! The show is being sponsored by M&Ms. Only catch? You have to RSVP as spaces are limited. RSVP is open at random so it's probably a good idea to follow the M&Ms social media accounts to be notified of when it'll open again.
Secondly, Carly will be answering your questions during a live Facebook Q&A. Post your questions at any of the following Social Media posts including the tag #AskCarly:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmschocolate/status/8
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mms/videos/1015
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BWK1qbZjRXR/
So ONTD, what's better? M&Ms or Skittles?
Also m&ms
Skittles are cute and shoutout to the purple flavor, but I don't get tired of chocolate easily
Consistency is key
And Skittles, obviously, even though I'm pissed they replaced lime with green apple. It's vile and throws off the whole flavor balance.
Why does everyone hate my beloved lime candy? :(
Edited at 2017-07-08 03:42 am (UTC)
And so Spielberg asked Hershey if he could use Reese's Pieces and they were like "hell yeah" and their sales went up by like 80% lol
fuck u mars
My heart can't resist m&ms.
Edited at 2017-07-08 03:14 am (UTC)
i haven't seen her ilve yet and i'm ready for this religious experience.
This is why you all need to stop hating on Call Me Maybe. It made her rich enough to afford doing free gigs.
She can still afford doing gigs for free because of it, was there a lie in my statement? 👀
@ OP's question: skittles. give me any product variation. m&ms are only good in peanut form.