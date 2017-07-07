Drake

Carly Rae Jepsen to play free show in Chicago + Q&A!

Charitable Canadian Queen of Pop Carly Rae Jepsen is playing a free show in Chicago on Tuesday, July 11th! The show is being sponsored by M&Ms. Only catch? You have to RSVP as spaces are limited. RSVP is open at random so it's probably a good idea to follow the M&Ms social media accounts to be notified of when it'll open again.

Secondly, Carly will be answering your questions during a live Facebook Q&A. Post your questions at any of the following Social Media posts including the tag #AskCarly:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmschocolate/status/882617296535121920

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mms/videos/10154579371216957/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BWK1qbZjRXR/?taken-by=mmschocolate

Source: link

So ONTD, what's better? M&Ms or Skittles?
