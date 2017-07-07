Carly Rae Jepsen to play free show in Chicago + Q&A!





Also m&ms



Also m&ms

M&Ms taste like food coloring and sawdust chocolate. Reply

Skittles are cute and shoutout to the purple flavor, but I don't get tired of chocolate easily

Consistency is key



Skittles are cute and shoutout to the purple flavor, but I don't get tired of chocolate easily

Consistency is key

Wtf doesn't like m&ms? Awful taste Reply

QUEEEEEEEEEEEN



And Skittles, obviously, even though I'm pissed they replaced lime with green apple. It's vile and throws off the whole flavor balance.



Why does everyone hate my beloved lime candy? :( Reply

Skittles did what now?! They REPLACED a flavor instead of finally adding fucking blue?!



Edited at 2017-07-08 03:42 am (UTC)

Link

Maybe my tongue's defective but I can never tell the difference between all the different Skittles. They all taste the same to me. I just hate the yellow ones because yellow candies are often associated with banana flavor. Reply

Link

YES RIP LIME my favorite since i was a bb. i only bought skittles for it so idfg why they got rid of it! it's been like 10 years too 😩 Reply

Link

Don't do her like Davids Tea, Chicago! Reply

Judging by the many comments of people desperately trying to score an invite, there'll be more than 5 people this time around. :') Reply

Link

o wow i remember that. now everyone stans ha :') Reply

Link

M&Ms all the way, but I'll also eat Skittles if their offered Reply

*they're, of course Reply

Link

Fun fact about M&M's, Spielberg wanted to use them in E.T. but Mars said "no way dude"



And so Spielberg asked Hershey if he could use Reese's Pieces and they were like "hell yeah" and their sales went up by like 80% lol Reply

i remember reading that

fuck u mars Reply

Link

Punctuation is your friend, and your sentence's, dear. Reply

Link

Charitable queen.



My heart can't resist m&ms. Reply

Tolberlone >>>>>>>>> M&Ms and Skittles



Edited at 2017-07-08 03:14 am (UTC)

what kind of m&ms! Reply

Link

pfft you ruined it Reply

Link

she really needs Rita's management Reply

#COMETOLOSANGELES







i haven't seen her ilve yet and i'm ready for this religious experience.

+1 I need to see Carly just once at least. Come back to LA Reply

Link

This is why you all need to stop hating on Call Me Maybe. It made her rich enough to afford doing free gigs. Reply

Lol. The show is free to attend but I'm pretty sure the good sis is being paid to perform. Reply

Link

She can still afford doing gigs for free because of it, was there a lie in my statement? 👀 Reply

18M sold worldwide! queen Reply

Link

Fuuuuuuuck. I really hope they re-open the RSVPs Reply

The venue is completely booked. Reply

Link

I am out of townnnnnnn. I love m&ms and Carly so I am DEVASTATED. Reply

M&M's but I like skittles too, prefer chocolate over candy tho. Reply

I'm already RSVPed. I just have to arrive before show opens. YAY I GUESS! Reply

