Malala Yousafzai Joins the Twitterverse!

Let me follow real quick. Love this woman

I'm really scared she's gonna prove herself deeply troubling on Twitter like most celebs do.

I think this one is more to promote her tour and other activities but let's see. Anyway, I'm super tolerant with people who do so many great things that I don't mind minor mistakes.

She's a 19-year-old activist who has been through hell, she's not a celebrity. Let her be instead of setting this strange expectation right off the bat.

mfte

mte

mfte. plus nobody is perfect...these fucking pedestals...

I'm much more scared that she is gonna be attacked for simply existing on twitter, as most female activist are....throw in that she muslim and non-american



I know she's strong but still I don't trust for one second that people will be as kind to her as she is to others

I mean, probably - it's Twitter. Being able to immediately voice any less than stellar thought that pops into your head to an audience is always going to leave you with some mistakes.

wow you sound dense af

lmao what

I LOVE HER SO MUCH.

OMG i love her!!!

I'm worried for her. All the racists are gonna come for her 😭

Some already are, men from her own country and town but that was to be expected.

Not to mention all MRAs

Girl was shot in the head by the taliban - some useless twitter trolls aren't going to faze her.

True, but that doesn't mean that she needs the extra bigotry from Twitter. She's still a young woman with feelings after all.

It's weird to think but not: hopefully she has an assistant or team to support her.

Hope the MRA's don't bother her

Too late.

I bought her book ages ago and haven't gotten around to reading it yet.



Has anyone her read it? Was it good?

I saw her documentary and it was good.

it was good. her story is really sad. the book is pretty informative about her life, the political context of pakistan and her area specifically, etc.

I liked it a lot, definitely should read it :)

Her book was really inspiring.

I love her book, it was so inspiring that after reading it I asked my teen sister to read as well, so she could have a good role model/inspiration of a girl her age.

It was a great read. :) Definitely a good choice!

I hope it's not really her running the account. poor girl, she doesn't deserve to read all the abuse that twitter trolls are going to send her way.

I adore her. I used to teach in a preschool class and I did a week long lesson plan on people who did great things. I read a (child attention span approved) book of her story and my 4 and 5 year olds were so engaged. Even thought the subject matter was difficult for them to really grasp. They talked about her and asked about her for months after. I had them bring in some of their own books to donate to a food pantry that handed out books and school supplies to needy children in the community. I'm just still so impressed with how well they paid attention and genuinely cared about Malala and her mission in life.

A lot of powerful ideas and concepts get ingrained in our memories at 4-5 years old even if we don't really get it, even visual concepts like pink for girls/blue for boys, etc. You did a great job.

what's the name of the book? would love to gift to my nieces and nephews.

can you tell me the title of the child attention span book of her story please? i would like to use with my kids!

Following her already. Racists are shook

yas queen

Bad idea, I wouldn't.

It's sad af that after "Yes!!!" my first thought was "noooo protect her from the trolls." :(

