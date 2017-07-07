Malala Yousafzai Joins the Twitterverse!
She just finished her last day of secondary school and her first day tweeting. Good luck, sis!
Here are her first words:
“Today is my last day of school and my first day on Twitter. Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I’m excited about my future, but I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education. Next week, I will be back on my #GirlPowerTrip to meet girls in Middle East, Africa & Latin America. Each girl’s story is unique—and girls’ voices are our most powerful weapon in the fight for education and equality. On and off Twitter, I’m fighting for girls—will you join me? ✋🏾”
Source: Malala's Twitter
