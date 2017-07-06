Surveillance Video of Venus Williams Car Crash Shows Williams 'Lawfully Entered' Intersection

I don't understand what's happening in the video, but I'm sure some people will be quick to find 7 rules of the road that they hypothetically (since they don't actually drive) would NEVER accidentally break, and then call her a cold blooded murderer Reply

watching the video and guessing by other intersections i've been at in fl, it seems like there was a green light that she had, though not specifically for the turn lane but the intersection as a whole. while she was going, while the light was green, a car coming from the other direction turned and she stopped to make sure they didn't hit each other. while she was doing so, it seems her light turned red and by the time she was continuing through the intersection, the other light turned green and the other driver went driving straight through and hit her.



oh! I get it... the other car turned with not enough space, and instead of smashing into him (which would have been her right of way, correct?) she slowed down... I'm blaming that car (although ONTD probably thinks it was Serena acting as an accomplice to murder) Reply

thats what it looks like to me too. that is 100% not her fault, and I was one of the people saying she was definitely at fault before (based on the information at that time).



this shows she didnt do anything wrong and that other car was fucking BLASTING through. Reply

Yeah I'd say the other car is at fault. They should have yielded to on coming traffic. There was nothing Serena could have done. Reply

@ me next time.



Here's my resume:

Got my license in Los Angeles at 18. I'm 28 now and have had zero tickets and 1 accident when I was 18. Reply

So it seems she got cut off in the middle of the intersection. By the time she could move forward again, the her light was red and the victims light was green. That really sucks.



I've had that happen to me. I've also ended up in the middle of the intersection because someone from the lane next to me got over as I went through the light. You're not even supposed to change lanes in an intersection.



OH, I see now! Jesus christ, that's SUCH an easy situation to find yourself in... Reply

It really is. So much unexpected stuff happens when driving. Honestly we get lucky most of the time. Reply

People changing lanes in an intersection is one of my biggest pet peeves when driving. Reply

I was cut off like that, but the jerk did it in such a way that I ended up stopped on railroad tracks, with someone close behind me so I couldn't reverse. Reply

This explains what I could not understand about all the press attacking her. Thankfully, it turns out she was in the intersection legally but, even if she wasn't, she was there before the car that hit her came along. It doesn't matter if the light is green, you can't hit a car sitting in the intersection, even if they shouldn't be there. Reply

Whole thing is fucked up. I don't she how she's responsible at all. Reply

she's not only responsible, she planned it!! Cold blooded killer! Reply

I really dont get comments like this based on other posts. based on the information everyone had at the time, it seemed she was pretty cut and dry super majority at fault. nobody was calling her a cold blooded killer either like what.



this video is totally different and there's no way she could be at fault IMO watching this. Reply

I agree and I feel this is more about her wealth than her blame. It's tragic that someone died and the other was injured but the other car clearly saw that she was stuck 3/4 into a large multi lane intersection and they should've yielded her the right of way just for her to simply get out of the way first. Her team said all along that she entered the intersection legally and not recklessly which we now know was true and she was so far into it by the time it turned red it's not like she sped into intersection to beat her own yellow then red light. Reply

This is a situation that I have been into a few times. I don't see her being a reckless driver, careless or doing anything really wrong. It's a wrong time, wrong place situation. If you had asked me and my uneducated eyes, I'd say that the car that hit her was responsible, there is no need to race like that without making sure that the road is free. Reply

damn, she stopped in order not to hit one car and then got hit. Reply

The way the media has treated her is awful. Even if she happened to do something wrong, its a tragic accident. Looking at this evidence it seems just an unfortunate circumstance. Reply

I would be investing in therapy if I was her. Even though it's an accident, and even though this shows it's not her fault, it must still be traumatic to know that that man died. Reply

esp when the media would be behaving so differently if she were white. :/ Reply

i don't remember caitlyn jenner's accident getting this much press... Reply

i dont get how many green lights are going at the same time in this intersection. looking at the video if venus has to stop for the car going across her lane from the left and then the right is given the green light how does she have a green light to go straight that whole time. Reply

Her lane probably has a very short light. It looks like she's coming from a residence or business, and crossing a busy street. If her lane hardly has any traffic, the light will only be green long enough to get a couple cars through. It's probably why that other car cut her off. Trying to make a light.

so she went on a yellow that changed red as she came to the intersection which is why she had to stop for the car cutting across her which made the other car hit her cause they then had green as well. Reply

I can recall reading that studies have found that longer lights, especially longer yellow lights, prevent crashes (and save lives). Too bad city planners apparently don't pay attention to that. Reply

she and the car she stops for both have green lights (they're green for the full intersection so if no one is going straight from either of their directions, they can turn) and by the time venus gets through the intersection, her light is red and the east/west lights are green. Reply

It looks like she's in a single lane that serves as both a left turn on green and also straight on green. The car turning left has to wait for oncoming traffic to pass so they can turn left, which means that Venus has to wait behind it. That wait could have been plenty enough time for the light to have been green and then change. Once the car turned left, she proceeded forward, and the car coming through the opposite direction hit her, as she was probably to their left, out of view behind waiting traffic. Reply

There's a police drawn diagram on t m z that shows more clearly how she entered intersection on green, got 3/4 through but was cut off by other car so she stopped to avoid that accident, meanwhile her light turned red but what's she gonna do she's stuck. So the other car clears past her but then someone else t bones her clearly seeing she's in the intersection not that they hit her on purpose just poor judgment because at that point the lights don't matter. She's so far into intersection she has to go forward and they shouldn't have assumed she could maneuver out of the intersection any differently. Reply

But in previous posts if you dared wondered how the hell this accident went down and didn't paint Venus as a cold blooded killer you were "making excuses" or "doing the most" rme.



i was having so much trouble wrapping my head around the descriptions in the last post, idk how anyone could see it so black and white with such confusing information. Reply

yeah the reports were so conflicting. Reply

most commenters were like 99% sure that she entered the intersection without being able to clear it, but this video seems to show she would have made it if she hadn't gotten cut off. Reply

Easy: some members of ONTD constantly want a witch hunt. Reply

seriously omg with every new post i pictured a different scenario and i was still way off Reply

Yeah I was really confused at how everyone decided that Venus was automatically at fault, even though the other car drove into her at speed. I've noticed that a lot of people seemed very angry and fixated on how much they hate people who try and still enter the intersection on a green light, even though it's not clear and there's traffic blocking their path, so this case seemed to bring out that pet peeve for a lot of drivers Reply

yup, some ppl were so quick to condemn her when it was clear we didn't have the whole picture. Reply

Its disgusting what reporters are doing to incite her to emotionally break down during press conferences so they can get a fucking headline. Reply

So despite following the law and avoiding an accident with another car she is still at fault? JFC. Sending her and this man's family nothing but good vibes, what an awful ordeal. Reply

wtf that green light was so short. def doesn't look like her fault. that nissan cut her off and all those cars started moving while she was still in the intersection. florida drivers don't play Reply

damn it took a couple watches for me to even realiz what happened lol i was so distracted from what was happening to the car closest to me heh Reply

Holy shit that was a powerful collision. No wonder someone actually died. It's totally different than what I'd been imagining from the initial reports.



That said, she really wasn't in the wrong and I'm really glad this has come to light. Reply

So if she lawfully entered, I hope they don't find her at fault still. Reply

This whole thing is really shitty but none of this seems like her fault. In the last post the information made it seem like she moved into the intersection but her lane wasn't clear and she got caught in the intersection after the lights changed.



This video shows that she was cut off - was clearly paying attention to the road since she stopped to avoid an accident with the vehicle that cut her off - and then she was proceeding through the intersection when she got t-boned. How did that car not see her? They drove straight into her so fast. With the other drivers being elderly as well, it makes me wonder what was going on in that other car.



Are you suggesting road head?? Reply

lmao you consistently make me cackle. I legit just found a spider in my bed so thank you for helping to relieve some of that trauma. Reply

They wouldn't have seen her because of the cars in the two lanes to their left; they would have blocked their view and unfortunately she had to pause at that spot. They approached the intersection at full speed and didn't slow down because the light turned green as they drove towards it. All split second decisions that ended badly. Reply

Yeah, hopefully this will force them to change the finding of fault bc it's not what was described in the report. Reply

They couldn't release this video or say something before now??



I feel so awful for her damnit. She was crying over this and every thing and even if it's not her fault, the guilt must still be overwhelming. Reply

They apparently only just got the video. Prior to this the police based their findings on eyewitness statements that turned out to be wrong. Reply

