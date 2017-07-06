Surveillance Video of Venus Williams Car Crash Shows Williams 'Lawfully Entered' Intersection
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department initiated an investigation into a traffic crash involving Venus Williams on June 9, 2017. The crash occurred at 1:13 P.M. at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and BallenIsles Drive in the City of Palm Beach Gardens. The passenger of Vehicle 2 (Jerome L. Barson of West Palm Beach, FL) was transported to the hospital where he later died on June 22, 2017.
UPDATE:
After the initial investigation was conducted, new evidence into the incident was located. Video surveillance footage was obtained from a community south of the intersection which recorded the traffic crash. Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection to BallenIsles Drive. As Williams was traveling through the intersection, a Nissan Altima entered the intersection traveling south, and made a left turn in front of William’s vehicle, causing her to stop advancing through the intersection to avoid a collision. After the Nissan had proceeded past Williams, Williams then started to proceed north through the intersection in accordance with F.S.S. 316.075 (1)(a)1. The vehicle driven by Linda Barson was traveling west on Northlake Blvd, in the outside lane, approaching a steady red traffic signal. The traffic signal then cycled to green, at which time Barson continued westbound and entered the intersection. The front end of Barson’s vehicle collided with the right front of William’s vehicle. This updated information, based upon new evidence, is still under investigation.
this shows she didnt do anything wrong and that other car was fucking BLASTING through.
I've had that happen to me. I've also ended up in the middle of the intersection because someone from the lane next to me got over as I went through the light. You're not even supposed to change lanes in an intersection.
this video is totally different and there's no way she could be at fault IMO watching this.
That said, she really wasn't in the wrong and I'm really glad this has come to light.
This video shows that she was cut off - was clearly paying attention to the road since she stopped to avoid an accident with the vehicle that cut her off - and then she was proceeding through the intersection when she got t-boned. How did that car not see her? They drove straight into her so fast. With the other drivers being elderly as well, it makes me wonder what was going on in that other car.
I feel so awful for her damnit. She was crying over this and every thing and even if it's not her fault, the guilt must still be overwhelming.