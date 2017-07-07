"Misfits" Reboot Casts Its Simon, Also Dave Foley

Why can't this property go to a network that'll make it live up to it's full potential and make up for the wreck it originally became. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sorry but him as simon is a major downgrade Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only know who Dave Foley is because 1. Flick and 2. my friend was obsessed with Kids in the Hall and made me go see him do stand-up with her and it was very very bad. He had a whole set of jokes about the n-word that were painful and painfully unfunny Reply

Thread

Link

So they've made sure to have a resident racist for the remake too. Nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://soundcloud.com/comedydynamics/d ave-foley-i-know-racism-is-cool-again-bu t



I'll never feel comfortable hearing a White person say the N word (I'm not even 100% comfortable when we say it, lol) but I'm not completely bothered by THIS. I think part of his humor is being awkward, though. Your friend should have let you know what you were in for, lol. I love him for KITH and some of his acting, but his stand-up is really dry, and not in the good way. I'm sure this is the bit you're talking about:I'll never feel comfortable hearing a White person say the N word (I'm not even 100% comfortable when we say it, lol) but I'm not completely bothered by THIS. I think part of his humor is being awkward, though. Your friend should have let you know what you were in for, lol. I love him for KITH and some of his acting, but his stand-up is really dry, and not in the good way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm no thanks Simon was my favorite. Reply

Thread

Link

why....also didn't they learn from skins? omg Reply

Thread

Link

because they're still hoping to have another shameless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god that show had so much potential, it was amazing when it began



why a reboot is necessary is beyond me tho Reply

Thread

Link

Needs a "who asked for this" tag tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Where is Queen shittysoup?! Reply

Thread

Link





WTF is Freeform? lol as much as I stan KITH, I probably won't watch this.





Here I am!WTF is Freeform? lol as much as I stan KITH, I probably won't watch this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

KITH era Dave was so cute. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



YYYAAASSS, SIS!!!

Freeform is ABC Family but they rebranded it as "Freeform" to make it clear that it wasn't just any normal channel, it was a cool channel. This remake honestly sounds fucking awful so hopefully the good sis gets his check and sashays away into more worthy projects.



Edited at 2017-07-08 02:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm going to pray for everyone in this thread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





rip cute pretty dave Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

whoa, that guy on the right and my ex could be cousins. Reply

Thread

Link

you prob don't wanna be sharing that sis... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well he is my ex! i got out before his bald spot took over 3/4ths of his head at 30. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not even close. Reply

Thread

Link

wait why are they redoing it? It was perfect...until it wasn't ;_; Reply

Thread

Link

ewww. short and ugly. major down grade. Reply

Thread

Link