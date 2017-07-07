"Misfits" Reboot Casts Its Simon, Also Dave Foley
‘Misfits’ Reboot: Dave Foley & Charlie Saxton Cast In Freeform Pilot https://t.co/hDWmCoYVW1 pic.twitter.com/TkMB0RjlGT— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 7, 2017
Charlie Saxton has been cast as Simon, who was originally played by Iwan Rheon. Dave Foley also joins as "Bernie the driver."
Source
Y'all.
https://soundcloud.com/comedydynamics/d
I'll never feel comfortable hearing a White person say the N word (I'm not even 100% comfortable when we say it, lol) but I'm not completely bothered by THIS. I think part of his humor is being awkward, though. Your friend should have let you know what you were in for, lol. I love him for KITH and some of his acting, but his stand-up is really dry, and not in the good way.
why a reboot is necessary is beyond me tho
WTF is Freeform? lol as much as I stan KITH, I probably won't watch this.
Freeform is ABC Family but they rebranded it as "Freeform" to make it clear that it wasn't just any normal channel, it was a cool channel. This remake honestly sounds fucking awful so hopefully the good sis gets his check and sashays away into more worthy projects.
Edited at 2017-07-08 02:22 am (UTC)