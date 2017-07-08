Hillary Duff is really pretty, but Kelsey often looks a fucking mess, especially at work. Her work clothes are ridiculous. Reply

I love your dedication to Younger posts OP Reply

I shall spread my love! :D Reply

It's very frustrating to me that tv land doesn't have an app through itunes. I would totally give this show a chance otherwise. Reply

lmao they dont rlly like patricia field, do they? Reply

i feel like i'm every younger post lol. i hate all liza youth.gif clothes, it's so bad! one of my favorite tv show clothes rn comes from schitts creek. Reply

Living for all these Younger posts. Keep it coming!



Can't wait for the day Charles and Liza are in love. Celebration post, for sure. Reply

The show's creators/runners have said they're never getting those two together. Reply

?? Really Reply

lmao no they didn't, they're trolling Reply

and we better get SEASONS OF IT, like....we got 3 seasons on Josh, so it's only fair......... Reply

lol I almost feel like we're racing to post about Younger. Seemed like I was the only one last season. Nice to know more people are picking it up :) Love this show Reply

I'm obsessed!!!! I just want to spread the word :D (got two people to watch in another post lmao)



I'm glad we're posting though because ONTD will be like OK WHAT IS THIS YOUNGER THING



and then watch :D



I watched all of their interviews so it makes me want to post lolll Reply

I love everything that Kelsey and Diana wear...

but Liza? yikes, bitch looks like a forever 21 clearance rack Reply

maybe that's the point



she thinks she's wearing stuff young people wear but failing lmao Reply

