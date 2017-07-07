NETFLIX - CASTLEVANIA Intro and Premiere
Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself.
This animated adaptation is produced by Adi Shankar, written by Warren Ellis, with a voice cast starring Graham McTavish (Preacher) as Dracula, Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) as Trevor Belmont, as well as James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) and Matt Frewer (Max Headroom).
Season 1 is out now on Netflix! Four episodes, at about 94 minutes total, it's a nice set up for the series and perhaps a fun watch for this weekend. It's also been confirmed for returning for Season 2 next year with double the episode count! Will be watching this during dinner, thought I'd submit a post for anyone else planning to catch it or have watched it all =) Can't wait to hear this voice talent!
Oooooooh shit I'll check it out
i started playing LoS2 this week. it's fun, but i miss the old school metroidvania ones
I haven't watched any anime since Rebuild of Evangelion which I loved, but I put Blame! in my queue 'cause it looks good and the manga art/story are soooo incredible.
But enough talk. Have at you!
voice acting of legend
I'll have to check it out
me: watches opening title video
me: lol anime
Trevor is snarky little shit. I love it.
So glad to see Sypha! She was the first female player character I ever played in a video game, so she has a special place in my heart :)