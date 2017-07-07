NETFLIX - CASTLEVANIA Intro and Premiere

Ooh, I'll have to check this out. I love gothic fiction as well as Graham and Richard's beautiful voices! Reply

Thread

Link

mte!! I am here for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lovely icon bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks good Reply

Thread

Link

I'm one episode in, and am unsure about it so far. I'm not loving the animation. Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't finish the first episode. I will try to come back to it with another chance but so far its a dud IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooooooh shit I'll check it out Reply

Thread

Link

this looks fucking amazing Reply

Thread

Link

yesssss!



i started playing LoS2 this week. it's fun, but i miss the old school metroidvania ones Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh I'll have to watch this. Symphony of the Night is one of my faves + the soundtrack is such a classic.



I haven't watched any anime since Rebuild of Evangelion which I loved, but I put Blame! in my queue 'cause it looks good and the manga art/story are soooo incredible. Reply

Thread

Link

This "show." It's like five eps of 20 minutes each or smth, right? I'm highly dubious.



But enough talk. Have at you! Reply

Thread

Link

I just finished watching. I really wish they had just done everything in one release instead of stupid seasons, seeing how they are only 4 episodes long. Reply

Thread

Link

The animation itself looks very Western, as opposed to the trailer's very anime-heavy style. I mean, at least it's not cel-shaded CG like Sidonia. That shit looks awful and lazy. Reply

Thread

Link

Symphony of the Night is so fucking hilarious



voice acting of legend Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna watch the shit out of this show this weekend. Reply

Thread

Link

It's so good Reply

Thread

Link

I just finished it and I really like it. I wish it was more than 4 episodes, can't wait for S2. Reply

Thread

Link

Not that I'm against this, haven't watched yet, but I'd fucking kill for Vampire Hunter D series, especially if it were in the Bloodlust style of animation. Reply

Thread

Link

there's a vampire hunter d animated series that's been in pre production for a couple of years now, no idea how long until it comes out though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love your icon. Do you know where I can find more from the video? <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hi and thank you 💜. I didn't get this off an icon community or anything. I had this one made for me, sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A mini hobbit reunion!



I'll have to check it out Reply

Thread

Link

Should I just cancel Hulu and go back to netflix? Reply

Thread

Link

me: netfix is doing a vampire show???



me: watches opening title video



me: lol anime Reply

Thread

Link

I might have to watch this Reply

Thread

Link

I might check it out. Now I want to play Castlevania, I need to look for my old aria of sorrow tbh Reply

Thread

Link

all i know about this is that netflix cursed on their twitter



Reply

Thread

Link

Well I wasn't really interested in this until Warren Ellis was mentioned, now I have to check it out! Reply

Thread

Link

Omg fuck yeah! Reply

Thread

Link

It was great, it brought back all my anime memories, but so, so, short. Good thing the second season is coming.



Trevor is snarky little shit. I love it. Reply

Thread

Link