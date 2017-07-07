|| wolves at your door ||

NETFLIX - CASTLEVANIA Intro and Premiere



Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself.


This animated adaptation is produced by Adi Shankar, written by Warren Ellis, with a voice cast starring Graham McTavish (Preacher) as Dracula, Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) as Trevor Belmont, as well as James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) and Matt Frewer (Max Headroom).

---
Season 1 is out now on Netflix! Four episodes, at about 94 minutes total, it's a nice set up for the series and perhaps a fun watch for this weekend. It's also been confirmed for returning for Season 2 next year with double the episode count! Will be watching this during dinner, thought I'd submit a post for anyone else planning to catch it or have watched it all =) Can't wait to hear this voice talent!

