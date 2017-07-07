



jesus

And she kept filming?

That asshole was completely oblivious to almost dying to get that shot. Ugh, people...

Do they even realize that their life was just saved? Omg

I love videos like these!

did you post this earlier this week in roundup? I spent the next 30 mins watching videos at work lol

How do you do, fellow kids?

How do you do, fellow kids?

bb elephants ;;;;;;;;; my heart!

I love elephants ;;

AW BB ELEPHANT

Elephants are my favorite.

haiii

MY GIRL

The pursuit of white women: Brown actors like Aziz Ansari have reduced brown women to a punchline https://t.co/s6yBtSobZN — Quartz (@qz) June 29, 2017 I posted this in FFAF yesterday and I'm posting it again in case anyone missed it. It's a good read.

Glad someone wrote this. This was one of the main reasons I wasn't feeling this season except for the two non-Dev episodes lol

same, I liked both of the non-Dev episodes lolol I esp liked the one with the diff perspectives

ooo

really happy to see this.

i shared this on social media after reading it yesterday!

i was so bummed when sara didn't show up again by the end of season two. it's almost like aziz took the criticism of all the white love interests in season one and gave us an Exotic White Woman™ to save face lmao

ty for sharing this!

lol so many liberal white people on my fb are pressed abt that article and insist it misses the ~point of the movie

What was your most embarrassing moment, ONTD?

When I broke a toilet seat in 6th grade. :(



I wasn't sitting on it. I was standing on it. Because my friends and I had this 'club' where we'd skip class to hang around in the bathrooms and stand on toilets to talk over the stalls.



Anyway, I thought my friends were standing on toilets and talking so I stood on the toilet and it broke. I jumped off just in time so I didn't fall into the toilet or anything.



Everyone heard the sound of the toilet breaking and kids were running into the bathroom. Teachers too.



Then all the students were called to the lunch area where teachers talked to us about how we shouldn't skip class. And me and my friends were sitting on our own in the corner away from the other students. Because the teachers knew about our 'club'. So it was obvious that we were in trouble.



Then we had to go to the principal's office and I admitted everything. I felt so bad.



Then I had after school detention and everyone called me Toi-Toi girl. Reply

I recently had an ice cream cone dipped in chocolate fall on me when it was handed over. It hadn't hardened yet so when it fell itt skidded all down my arms and landed smack on my boobs and then the ice cream store didn't have a washroom so I had to go to the McDonald's next door smeared in chocolate.



A guy took one look at me and was like "Washroom's that way".



(also the worst part was that when I walked in there were only two sinks and someone was washing their hands in one and a woman was combing her hair in front of the other. She looked me up and down gave me a look like "Poor you" and then just continued combing her hair. Like WTF.) Reply

In the middle of exams in grade 10, everyone is in a very echo-y gym and thanks to my being nervous, my stomach decided it was the PERFECT time to do its imitation of a whale's call. And it was LOUD AS HELL.



Everyone was snickering, I tried to pretend it wasn't me but guy beside me just yells out "Blondebeaker, you hungry or something. Reply

A similar thing happened to during HS when I was in my gym class and we were placed in a lock down bc some dumbass brought a gun to school. The only person who heard it was the person next to me and didn't know what it was. I lied and told her i didn't heard anything. 😕😕😕

I threw up in school once. I had heat stroke, and threw up as I fainted.

I was trying to be cute walking and trying to eye flirt/ smize to this guy and realized that my fly was wide open.

lmao that gif

I wouldn't even be mad tbh. I'd be honored if a bull elephant crushed my car in hormonal rage.

tbh i'd figure I deserved it

lol "yasssss trample me kweeeen!"

squashing kink, confirmed

nothing turns me on like having the moisture wrung out of my body. i'm like a shammy, a towel and a sponge. i work wet or dry. i don't drip or make a mess. i was made in germany and you know the germans always make good stuff.

I can relate tbh. I know just whose car I want to crush too lol.

https://www.instagram.com/fictitious_ta le/

https://www.instagram.com/fictitious_ta le/



travel photos - and im on vacay in two weeks so tons more shit then travel photos - and im on vacay in two weeks so tons more shit then Reply

https://www.instagram.com/cookingforone _isfun/ i started an IG account where i show the food i make. i call it my lame IG because not even i am following it, but yeah, thats some of the food i make

You got: A rich dude who's ambitious, hilarious, and a bit crazy



Sure, love is great and all, but you've worked too hard in this life to settle for some broke mess. You want a guy who's well-off and can give you the world and more (though we all know you could just buy your own damn world if you wanted).

This dream man should also know how to tell a joke without having it fall flat on its face.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/pablovaldi via/dream-man?bfsource=bbf_enus&utm_term=.icG6AoPln#.cbQq6m7oj Sure, love is great and all, but you've worked too hard in this life to settle for some broke mess. You want a guy who's well-off and can give you the world and more (though we all know you could just buy your own damn world if you wanted).This dream man should also know how to tell a joke without having it fall flat on its face. Reply

You got: A good-looking guy who's curious, a little weird, and educated

You like a "complete package" kinda guy. Not only must he be somewhat cute, he also has to have a brain that's just as sexy as his face and bod. But what's a cute face and brain without a little bit of weirdness mixed in? As my friend Aubrey Plaza says, "weird people rule the world."





Nah, I want the rich dude. Reply

Got the same result!



Edited at 2017-07-07 11:04 pm (UTC) Reply

You got: An older guy who's creative, chill, and level-headed



The dream man you seek has a Netflix account and an unlimited supply of food in his fridge. You just want someone who loves to spend time with you at home, at a quiet restaurant, or at a low-key bar. This guy must also have his shit together and has to appreciate you for who you already are. Reply

You got: A good-looking guy who's curious, a little weird, and educated

You got: A bad boy who gives no fucks, is high-energy, and craves thrills

Despite being pretty quiet yourself, you want a man who's not afraid to grab danger by the horns. He probably has a tattoo (or 20) and feels like every inch of this world should be explored to the fullest. You want someone who'll get you out of your comfort zone and challenge you to live your best life.



I'm absolutely not quiet, but this def sounds like my kinda guy. Reply

Parent

sameeee

I got that too

You got: An older guy who's creative, chill, and level-headed



The dream man you seek has a Netflix account and an unlimited supply of food in his fridge. You just want someone who loves to spend time with you at home, at a quiet restaurant, or at a low-key bar. This guy must also have his shit together and has to appreciate you for who you already are.





He betta be rich af. Reply

i got the older guy, and i believe it.

"You got: A rich dude who's ambitious, hilarious, and a bit crazy

Sure, love is great and all, but you've worked too hard in this life to settle for some broke mess. You want a guy who's well-off and can give you the world and more (though we all know you could just buy your own damn world if you wanted). This dream man should also know how to tell a joke without having it fall flat on its face."



i only said yes to the frosty and popcorn chicken lol Reply

You got: A bad boy who gives no fucks, is high-energy, and craves thrills



Despite being pretty quiet yourself, you want a man who's not afraid to grab danger by the horns. He probably has a tattoo (or 20) and feels like every inch of this world should be explored to the fullest. You want someone who'll get you out of your comfort zone and challenge you to live your best life.



Eh, i'vent had sex in so long and my life is rather dull, i could use smn like that Reply

You got: A bad boy who gives no fucks, is high-energy, and craves thrills

Despite being pretty quiet yourself, you want a man who's not afraid to grab danger by the horns. He probably has a tattoo (or 20) and feels like every inch of this world should be explored to the fullest. You want someone who'll get you out of your comfort zone and challenge you to live your best life. Reply

You got: A rich dude who's ambitious, hilarious, and a bit crazy



Sure, love is great and all, but you've worked too hard in this life to settle for some broke mess. You want a guy who's well-off and can give you the world and more (though we all know you could just buy your own damn world if you wanted). This dream man should also know how to tell a joke without having it fall flat on its face.



Very true. Reply

An older guy who's chill and level headed.



Whee! Just my type. Reply

You got: A bad boy who gives no fucks, is high-energy, and craves thrills



Despite being pretty quiet yourself, you want a man who's not afraid to grab danger by the horns. He probably has a tattoo (or 20) and feels like every inch of this world should be explored to the fullest. You want someone who'll get you out of your comfort zone and challenge you to live your best life.



Not true at all. Reply

Ugh i might have to start selling stuff on ebay for the first time or get a weekend job preferably in the legal field or anywhere tbh any recommendations in LA?

Did anyone else go to Dutch Wonderland as a kid? I liked that house that spun around ride. Reply

My friend still didn't comment on the drawing I did for him on deviantart. :( Reply

I have no idea what I want for dinner. TELL ME WHAT TO EAT GOOD BURGER!



nvm my mom is bringing me something <3 nom nom nom



Edited at 2017-07-07 11:08 pm (UTC) I have no idea what I want for dinner. TELL ME WHAT TO EAT GOOD BURGER!nvm my mom is bringing me something <3 nom nom nom Reply

Pizza Reply

