July 7th, 2017, 03:26 pm elliotalderson On Set: Grads' Last Day - Degrassi: Next Class SourceI just want to talk about the new season of Next Class! What did you guys think, ONTD?
I'll only be happy if Frankie murders someone and that someone is Tristan.
i could go on for pages about this season, fuq. the threesome stuff made me so fucking uncomfortable, adn like what would a threesome even be? frankie was still a virgin and acts 12 sooooooo
imma wait until others comment,
edit: LMAO @ jonah's backstory being his getting a 14 year old girl pregnant lmao MESS
Edited at 2017-07-07 10:47 pm (UTC)
I enjoyed it though it seemed to move faster than the other seasons even with the short episode count.
I love the friendship between Lola and Yael and liked how Yael's makeover turned out to be about finding themselves. I cried. Also, Saad made me cry too. He was just so frustrated and no one was giving him a chance. I'm glad he has a friend in Lola, I think he needs her sunshine in his life. Meanwhile Hunter...lol..like I get it, but you just yelling is not it.
I was surprised to see Goldi graduating. For some reason, it didn't even click with me all this time that she was a senior lmao. But, I'll sorta miss a lot of the graduates. I'm really proud of Maya and Miles for admitting his sexuality. I am also admitting mine slowly so that was nice to see.
And omg Esme. Love the actress. Hope the character can sort through all the issues she has including the abandonment ones which seem to be the worst. She really needs her dad tf.
Anyway, I still enjoy Degrassi way too much lol.
anyway any lesbian couples on this new season?
and i dont even remember who imogen was dating 4 yrs ago. Fiona? Jack?
i'm actually having a rewatch of TNG since all the seasons are on youtube, i'm on season 3 right now
[Spoiler (click to open)]I'm irritated they baited us w/ Lola and Yael kissing in the trailer tho like I got so excited. Their friendship is so cute tho and I'm really glad that Lola's "this calls for a makeover!" thing wasn't to make them girly or w/e like I was expecting.
I really loved this season and it made me cry more than I expected. I just feel so sad for Esme and really hope she gets help.
Also this is random, but I was annoyed with the kissing this season, like why were Grace and Jonah kissing in every damn scene and everyone else looked super not into their kissing scenes? I'm really sad we didn't get much Zasha action :/
also zoe was my fav with lola second too </3 everyone else looked super not into their kissing scenes? can u refresh me lol. but ya enough jonah and grace ew
I think the worst part of s4 was the symphony of farts, I cannot believe they shows us that shit.
Had Miles actually used the word "bisexual" to talk about himself before this season? Anyway, I loved it.
Winston & Goldi were cute. I didn't realize she was a senior though.
Not enough Zoe / Rasha.
I screamed when Katie popped up.
I really enjoyed Saad this season, his frustration with everything made me sad for him. I hope Hunter comes around because he and Yael were cute.
I loathe Esme with a passion but I also feel really bad for her. I'm conflicted, I want to see her grow if she stays on next season but I also never want to see her again. Lol.
This season was very good.