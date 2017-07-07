People have already finished watching all of this? I just realized it was out oops. I'll probably watch some tonight.



Yeah, it was released on the 30th of June for Canada through the Family App. Some Canadians screen recorded the episodes and uploaded them on Daily Motion for the rest of the world to watch early. Reply

lol I watched it all at work today. 10 episodes that are less than 30 minutes each...I flew threw them. Reply

my wig is in smithereens sis. my chest hurts i literally finished the last episode on the subway 20 minutes ago. it hurts sis. i can't. i need a moment Reply

IT WAS SUCH A GOOD SEASON LIKE EVERY NEXT CLASS SEASON WAS BETTER THAN THE LAST AND IM FUCKING SHOOK AND I CANT BELIEVE ALL MY FAVES ARE LEAVING ME EXCEPT LIKE LOLA LIKE I LOVE ALMOST THE ENTIRE SENIOR CLASS IN SOME WAY OR A NOTHER??? EVEN THE ANNOYING ONES. OKAY EXCEPT JONAH . LIKE I HATED ZAYA AND CO'S BASIC ASSES 6 YEARS AGO BUT NOW IM FUCKING SHOOKETH



i could go on for pages about this season, fuq. the threesome stuff made me so fucking uncomfortable, adn like what would a threesome even be? frankie was still a virgin and acts 12 sooooooo



imma wait until others comment,



edit: LMAO @ jonah's backstory being his getting a 14 year old girl pregnant lmao MESS



Lmao at Frankie. When she was telling Lola that she mad bad decisions I was like...you should be the last person to talk, sis. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I GOT ZAYA FEELS AND I'VE HATED THEM BOTH FOR LIKE 3 SEASONS BUT SUDDENLY I WAS SHIPPING THEM AND I ACTUALLY REALLY LIKED BOTH OF THEM THIS SEASON WTF IS LIFE?! lmfao I feel this comment on a spiritual level. Reply

BITCH ME TOO LITERALLY THE FUCK I COULDVE WRITTEN THIS COMMENT I WAS LITERALLY SAYING THIS TO MY FRIEND LIKE I HATED THEM BEFORE ALWAYS THEY WERE SO ANNOYING AND CHEESY BUT THEN I WAS SHOOK AF ADN CLUTCHING MY CHEST DURING THEIR SCENES Reply

same, i thought i would hate them but the writers made me ship them again lmao i do think they did a good job for their set up this season and the last one Reply

i love how all of jonah's backstories are totally secret until he starts dating someone and he goes DO U WANNA KNOW Y IM STRAIGHT EDGE??? IT'S BECAUSE I [CHARACTER REVEAL] Reply

i stop watching when greg and ashley broke up and jd was killed? i think i'm going back to 2009? Reply

that was 2006, 11 years ago, sis Reply

my bad, Reply

you mean jT how dare you Reply

I'm watching this and don't recognize anyone. It's like looking at people from my high school.... my "generation" is long gone and the current students are all randoms to me. Reply

Yaaay! Finally a post.

I enjoyed it though it seemed to move faster than the other seasons even with the short episode count.



I love the friendship between Lola and Yael and liked how Yael's makeover turned out to be about finding themselves. I cried. Also, Saad made me cry too. He was just so frustrated and no one was giving him a chance. I'm glad he has a friend in Lola, I think he needs her sunshine in his life. Meanwhile Hunter...lol..like I get it, but you just yelling is not it.



I was surprised to see Goldi graduating. For some reason, it didn't even click with me all this time that she was a senior lmao. But, I'll sorta miss a lot of the graduates. I'm really proud of Maya and Miles for admitting his sexuality. I am also admitting mine slowly so that was nice to see.



And omg Esme. Love the actress. Hope the character can sort through all the issues she has including the abandonment ones which seem to be the worst. She really needs her dad tf.



Anyway, I still enjoy Degrassi way too much lol.



"I love the friendship between Lola and Yael and liked how Yael's makeover turned out to be about finding themselves." mte. i forgot to mention this, i love their friendship so much ugh Reply

It's so cute and unexpected. I really like how they are there for each other at some really difficult times. It's nice. I'm glad it wasn't a one and done thing. Reply

So will Esme be back next season? Or are all the seniors really gone? Reply

i hate esme but she's a great character and so is the actress, her plot this season was awesome Reply

im so confused the last time I watched I think someone committed suicide who was playing hockey and that Eli (the one dating claire went on a downward spiral). Did Imogen and whoever she was dating break up or are these people considered old cast lmao?



anyway any lesbian couples on this new season? Reply

yas, a lesbian couple!!! queen zoe and the good sis rasha Reply

ohhhhh!! Imma check youtube! Reply

Cam committed suicide fully 4 years ago so ofc you are confused

and i dont even remember who imogen was dating 4 yrs ago. Fiona? Jack? Reply

i thought i would hate next class but it's pretty good, i really like how they made social media relevant to certain plots without it looking like they were trying to be trendy. i love lola and yael's friendship and zoe is def one of my favorite characters, and i know a lot of people like esme but she annoys me so much lmao



i'm actually having a rewatch of TNG since all the seasons are on youtube, i'm on season 3 right now Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm irritated they baited us w/ Lola and Yael kissing in the trailer tho like I got so excited. Their friendship is so cute tho and I'm really glad that Lola's "this calls for a makeover!" thing wasn't to make them girly or w/e like I was expecting.



I really loved this season and it made me cry more than I expected. I just feel so sad for Esme and really hope she gets help.



Also this is random, but I was annoyed with the kissing this season, like why were Grace and Jonah kissing in every damn scene and everyone else looked super not into their kissing scenes? I'm really sad we didn't get much Zasha action :/ omg this season gave me so many feels and actually made me like people I've hated for a long time, like wtf why do I now care about Zig and Maya?! And Lola really started growing on me last season but this season she's my clear favorite (after Zoe who I'm so sad has graduated). Her friendship/potential relationship with Saad is great!I really loved this season and it made me cry more than I expected. I just feel so sad for Esme and really hope she gets help.Also this is random, but I was annoyed with the kissing this season, like why were Grace and Jonah kissing in every damn scene and everyone else looked super not into their kissing scenes? I'm really sad we didn't get much Zasha action :/ Reply

'like wtf why do i now care about zig and maya?!' literally mte aojiergklmrsd



also zoe was my fav with lola second too </3 everyone else looked super not into their kissing scenes? can u refresh me lol. but ya enough jonah and grace ew Reply

Tiny and Shay's kissing scenes were so weird, Tiny looked like he was trying but Shay was tight-lipped and just pushing her mouth against his, like not using her lips if that makes sense? It looked super awk. Zasha didn't have very good kissing either, it made me sad. Like, it wasn't terrible, but I wanted moooooore Reply

Oh also, the camping trip w/ the brownies...I know exactly how Maya felt lmao. When she started eating the second brownie I was like "omg noooooo girl" but at least it didn't end too badly. I expected a lot worse tbh Reply

I think the worst part of s4 was the symphony of farts, I cannot believe they shows us that shit. Reply

