July 7th, 2017, 02:37 pm eisenberries Lorde clarifies her statement about Taylor Swift and the "squad" pic.twitter.com/K8sqOUn9gn— Lorde (@lorde) July 7, 2017Follow up to this
For real. Like just say the word, Lorde, and we will all free you from the snake's clutches... it could be so easy... you can do it...
But for real, I get the impression that Lorde's the type that would never hang out with Taylor had Taylor not pulled her into her circle.
Edited at 2017-07-07 11:49 pm (UTC)
the only songs i am forcing myself to listen to more than once are Supercut and Melodrama and I'm doing it only because I loved the first album and feel bad so i put them on my playlist lmfaoooo
Edited at 2017-07-08 12:29 am (UTC)
I just don't understand why ontd hates when two women are friends and not enemies. It's truly sad. Friendship between women is a sacred thing.
Just move on sis, and fuck a new guy. Ain't no guy worth the tears
Anyway, I imagine it is irritating for most of these people (obviously excluding Ruby Rose because she'll answer your Taylor questions all day long) to be asked about Taylor in all of these interviews. It's the only part of the interview that gets blown up and makes headlines everywhere and then the next interviewers will ask about it too.