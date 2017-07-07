Ugh just say you're getting tired of the snake and youre done with her! Reply

Thread

Link

@OK_Magazine this misleading headline and your choice of words in labeling me are why we need feminism in 2015. pic.twitter.com/x6sLT8IKx9 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2015

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wrong animal, love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a parody of herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH. MY. GAWD. How is this amazing(ly ridiculous) tweet not in every single post?!?!?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jesus fucking CHRIST Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real. Like just say the word, Lorde, and we will all free you from the snake's clutches... it could be so easy... you can do it... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, Taylor acts quick.



But for real, I get the impression that Lorde's the type that would never hang out with Taylor had Taylor not pulled her into her circle. Reply

Thread

Link

I think that's how it is for most of Taylor's "friends" tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real. Lorde said one thing somewhat critical about her in an interview years ago and then the next thing I remember seeing is them hanging out. She neutralized that threat with a quickness, lol. Best have your friends close and your enemies closer, after all.



Edited at 2017-07-07 11:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow that was fast does taylor have google alerts on her ? Reply

Thread

Link

She probably has Google alerts on everyone she's associated with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how paranoid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was it that fast? I rarely visit ONTD any more and remember that Lorde post and feel like it was *at least* a month ago (me being generous cause i've lost track of time). A week would be slow for Taylor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dang, Lorde. What power does she have over you? Reply

Thread

Link



i see ha label ensuring that their coinz are intact after this unboppable, hook-less album Reply

Thread

Link

You must have gotten tinitus from Homemade Dynamite because it's a bop and a half. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Supercut though bish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte how dare they Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Louvre. Like... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Delete this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

delete it, fat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do u enjoy lying to urself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly ia i was really disappointed by everyone telling me i would love it, like what do you think of my taste if you think i would love this?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're right Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i agree Letoya might have to hear it again just to check Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unboppable, hookless, grating ass vocal-having, 1/3 octave-having, teen diary esque self indulgent cheesefest! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hard Feelings would gladly disagree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

new album is overrated, nothing stands out



the only songs i am forcing myself to listen to more than once are Supercut and Melodrama and I'm doing it only because I loved the first album and feel bad so i put them on my playlist lmfaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This album is overrated. It's nothing special. But it's not unique either.



Edited at 2017-07-08 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Too late, Ella. Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor was about to sue ha! Reply

Thread

Link

hmmm Reply

Thread

Link

blink twice if you need help, Lorde Reply

Thread

Link

People are so quick to smell blood in the water with anything related to Taylor. It was obvious that comment was not implying she stopped being friends with Taylor. Lol. Taylor might actually be an amazing friend to Lorde. We have no reason to believe it's been a ruse for half a decade. Reply

Thread

Link



Tell them, bb! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I just don't understand why ontd hates when two women are friends and not enemies. It's truly sad. Friendship between women is a sacred thing. I just don't understand why ontd hates when two women are friends and not enemies. It's truly sad. Friendship between women is a sacred thing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was that Lorde she passed by in that gif? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I die a little inside every single time I remember this moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



you get the fuck out of this post with your common sense Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree with you for once Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



LMAO, this is so fucking EXTRA, I dig it. Taylor + her fans are batshit insane. Let me stan a bit! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao true friendships are the ones where you have to issue a public apology after every mention of them <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like Tay would be a good workout buddy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love everything about that gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Media, when you say "Lorde & Taylor are fighting"-by fighting do you mean "FaceTiming constantly from US to NZ and LOLing at you"? Thnx bye — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 7, 2015

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao her fall and her face when she falls... i hate her sfm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she must have been in contract negotiations Reply

Thread

Link

no shade to lorde, but i feel like she and tay are on the same dramatic wavelength so their friendship makes sense. i bet she was texting taylor 500 times a day when she went through her breakup with chinless Reply

Thread

Link

i think at lorde's age that can be normal at least, and wasn't it one of her first relationships too? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is normal. A friend of mine is 4 years younger and she is either 18 or 19 (I think lol) and I had to constantly listen to her break up stories with her ex and how they had talked about marriage only two weeks before and she doesn't understand blabla



Just move on sis, and fuck a new guy. Ain't no guy worth the tears Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

dead at chinless, he really was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead @ chinless and i'd love to believe that the woman who gave me Liability has more emotional depth than Taylor Swift, but then I remember Taylor also has a way with words and can write some pretty good songs. Plus, Lorde is young, it's not crazy to assume she and Taylor are similar in terms of maturity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like how she says she's not in a cult but describes her friendship with Taylor in the most cult-like way possible.



Anyway, I imagine it is irritating for most of these people (obviously excluding Ruby Rose because she'll answer your Taylor questions all day long) to be asked about Taylor in all of these interviews. It's the only part of the interview that gets blown up and makes headlines everywhere and then the next interviewers will ask about it too. Reply

Thread

Link

wow Taylor's team is fast. Lorde let her go and promote your smash hit SUPERCUT! Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty sure Perfect Places is the next single. Which sucks because it's probably my least favourite off the album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh whyyy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same! I always end up cutting the album off before I get to Perfect Places Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh supercut is so perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link