‘Supergirl’: Erica Durance To Take Over Alura Role From Laura Benanti
#Smallville alumna @ED_DURANCE is set as a recurring in @TheCWSupergirl https://t.co/FgpCHFfyMg— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) 7 juillet 2017
Smallville alumna Erica Durance is set as a recurring in the CW’s Supergirl.
She’s taking over the Alura role from Laura Benanti.
Laura was unable to continue in the role due to work commitments in NY.
source
It's a shame what the show became in S2. While S1 had it's problems, it was vastly better than the baiting mess of S2
Justice for all the black DCCW universe characters.
Tell me about this Mon-El problem, stans.
I kinda like her in Saving Hope so I hope she doesn't decide to end it so she could do shitty CW shows.
There's a clip of Rahul Kohli going around talking about his experience with supergirl / supercorp fans and it's...lol. It's kind of weird that he knows exactly what fans were saying like, "no, we shouldn't hate him because he's a POC" but I shouldn't be surprised since...that's exactly what fans were saying in public spaces.
Me: Why would anyone search supercorp on tumblr?
Also Me: I wonder what people are talking about today? *searches*
Laura Benanti is not replaceable, just fucking cast Erica in something else and keep Alura gone like they did in season 2! fuck them!