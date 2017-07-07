‘Supergirl’: Erica Durance To Take Over Alura Role From Laura Benanti

this is stupid, they should just not bring her back instead of recasting. just another bad choice from the supergirl team. Reply

Thread

Link

Why? Kara talking to her mother's hologram was always unnecessary



It's a shame what the show became in S2. While S1 had it's problems, it was vastly better than the baiting mess of S2 Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't even finish S2 - it was so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

just have her be lois again tbh Reply

Thread

Link

ita, lois is usually a little older than clark anyway and hoechlin looks older than he is. i'd be here for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched much of this season but I saw Floriana is leaving. What will happen? I hope it doesn't end badly like so many other portrayals on tv/film. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm torn about that because i LOVE alex but i never liked maggie or floriana so i'm like "lol good riddance". but on the other hand, they better not give us another dead lesbian. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte that's what I'm worried about. I'm not invested in it as others but I know that would be really shitty to the fans and lame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia ia. imo they should play it like maggie, the more experienced one, realizes they were moving too fast and alex needs to slow down and ~find herself~ or something like that. kinda stereotypical but i prefer it over the (likely?) alternative. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my guess is she'll be transferred to another police dept and it'll be up in the air as to whether or not maggie and alex will make it work. but there's no way they're killing her imo. i don't think the cw wants another swarm of angry lesbians at their door Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this shoe became a mess the second it moved to the CW.



Justice for all the black DCCW universe characters. Reply

Thread

Link

Trash.



Tell me about this Mon-El problem, stans. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad I gave up on this mess in the first half of S2. All they seem to do is make one horrible decision after another.



I kinda like her in Saving Hope so I hope she doesn't decide to end it so she could do shitty CW shows. Reply

Thread

Link

it's so heartwarming how all the superman actors (in all iterations) always come back to do other roles. it's sweet. teri hatcher on smallville still gets me. not to mention christopher reeve. Reply

Thread

Link

meh nothing against her but they shouldn't have recasted... ah well. katie and chyler are all that's keeping me from stopping the show... i miss s1 kara so much. Reply

Thread

Link

hey bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey my bby, i hope you doing swell on this fine day (though its rainy af where I am). are you feeling better today? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and the fall continues Reply

Thread

Link

Is this a supergirl gossip post?





There's a clip of Rahul Kohli going around talking about his experience with supergirl / supercorp fans and it's...lol. It's kind of weird that he knows exactly what fans were saying like, "no, we shouldn't hate him because he's a POC" but I shouldn't be surprised since...that's exactly what fans were saying in public spaces.



Me: Why would anyone search supercorp on tumblr?

Also Me: I wonder what people are talking about today? *searches* Reply

Thread

Link

Do you still have a link to the clip of him talking about that? Sorta off topic but I saw that Katie McGrath's brother had to deal with supergirl fans getting his number and bothering him so he had to address it on twitter. I was a part of the merlin fandom when it was in its hayday but this is taking it to another level. Katie is going from being asked about if Merthur is ever going to be canon to SuperCorp which she at least is a part of, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was she even in season 2? 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

FUCK THIS.

Laura Benanti is not replaceable, just fucking cast Erica in something else and keep Alura gone like they did in season 2! fuck them! Reply

Thread

Link

I watched the first few eps of S2, and then I got behind. After reading episode discussions here throughout the season, I couldn't be bothered to catch up. Reply

Thread

Link

just let her be lois, wtf? Reply

Thread

Link

They can't/won't because the two worlds of Smallville and Supergirl do not connect had they established Tom Welling as superman maybe, but in Smallville Clark wasn't superman really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk i dont see it as a big deal tbh, its two diff tv shows set on two diff earths right? so would it really matter? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For continuity which I know the CW is not big on kind of, because the two separate worlds have already been established as on Smallville they already created variations of characters in their own television shows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unless they really have a story line up their sleeve for Alura (which seems hard given she's dead), I can't see that this was at all necessary. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm almost to the end of season 2. It's obviously not as good as s1 but I'm still enjoying it as something to have on in the background. Lena Luther is hot af. Reply

Thread

Link

Laura Benati is not too busy to film a three minute scene in two episodes. There is literally no commitment needed for her role. Like everyone else who has left this is a matter of them thinking they're to good for the CW. And I don't blame them, because they are. Reply

Thread

Link

laura benanti also has a newborn, so i can see why that + any other work commitments she might have closer to her home in NY would be more important than filming supergirl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im glad to see her come onboard though I'd take her as Lucy Lane or another big character. It is weird to recast after 2 seasons but at least they aren't letting it get in the way of the story they want to tell unlike Error who refused to recast Wildcat after like 3 episodes which dropped an entire storyline and Huntress being sidelined. Reply

Thread

Link

They should get Lindsey Morgan for Lois Lane already. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved her as Lois she's the only person on the show that could pull some life out of Tom Welling's abysmal attempts at acting. Reply

Thread

Link