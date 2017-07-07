Warner Brothers SDCC 2017 Movie Lineup Released
Currently listed movies in show on Saturday, July 22nd, are Justice League, Blade Runner 2049, Ready Player One and Aquaman. More are expected.
- Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling will be there for 2049.
- Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher are representing Justice League and Aquaman. There are rumors of an Aquaman teaser, and sounds likely there will be another bit of Justice League footage.
- LEGO NINJAGO will have it's own panel on Thursday
- Spielberg, along with Oliva Cooke, Tye Sheridan, and T.J Miller are there for Ready Player One and we can possibly expect the first bit of footage.
- Annabelle Creation will have a full screening on July 19th, followed by a Q&A
Other rumors involve possibly announcing another director for The Flash, and more updates about the DCEU films in development.
I had more hope until I saw that Cline was writing the screenplay too and now i'm kind of bummed, but I'm still curious.
I'll probably still see it because I DO like the book, but I don't have high hopes
I expect she'll be announced but Hollywood is sexist as fuck so I'm still holding my breath until everything is official.
Also, I'm here for anything Wonder Woman. She's the only reason why I'll be watching Justice League.
http://screenrant.com/marvel-comic-c
Praying circle for Ayer not being attached to the film anymore
Although, Amber's hair color has been looking orange af
I just hope Jason doing say any dumb shit during the promo tour
Make 20 Wonder Woman movies instead.
Edited at 2017-07-07 09:53 pm (UTC)
Even the Hollywood Reporter mentioned that they have an offer on the table from WB (because of the Lego films) and THR is one of the biggest industry trade papers that are reputable like Variety.