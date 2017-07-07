Harley

Warner Brothers SDCC 2017 Movie Lineup Released


Currently listed movies in show on Saturday, July 22nd, are Justice League, Blade Runner 2049, Ready Player One and Aquaman. More are expected.



  • Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling will be there for 2049.

  • Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher are representing Justice League and Aquaman. There are rumors of an Aquaman teaser, and sounds likely there will be another bit of Justice League footage.

  • LEGO NINJAGO will have it's own panel on Thursday

  • Spielberg, along with Oliva Cooke, Tye Sheridan, and T.J Miller are there for Ready Player One and we can possibly expect the first bit of footage.

  • Annabelle Creation will have a full screening on July 19th, followed by a Q&A



Other rumors involve possibly announcing another director for The Flash, and more updates about the DCEU films in development.

