Warner Brothers SDCC 2017 Movie Lineup Released

totally forgot they were making Ready Player One into a movie. I really wish they weren't. Reply

Thread

Link

I tried reading it again and it's so fucking obnoxious. It's Nerdom 101.



I had more hope until I saw that Cline was writing the screenplay too and now i'm kind of bummed, but I'm still curious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've read it a few times and I don't find it that awful, his other book Armada is worse.



I'll probably still see it because I DO like the book, but I don't have high hopes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the idea of revisiting the 80s (like Stranger Things) but wow, I wanted the lead in Ready Player One to die midway into the story. And now, Tye Sheridan is playing him, no saving fucking grace. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I care about is when we're getting WW2 and whether Patty is involved or not. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh no, I thought it was confirmed (or at least strongly implied) that she'd direct the second one? D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not confirmed, but definitely strongly implied.



I expect she'll be announced but Hollywood is sexist as fuck so I'm still holding my breath until everything is official. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is strongly implied! the important figures at DC (geoff johns, zack snyder) are acting like patty coming back for the sequel is a foregone conclusion, it's just the contract that needs to be settled on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes negotiating for more money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah she'll be back.. WB needs to hold on to her and let her do the next superman movie too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Since we're sort of talking about Comic Con, what's the Marvel Panel look like?



Also, I'm here for anything Wonder Woman. She's the only reason why I'll be watching Justice League. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think they're going to be there. D23 is either the week after or the week before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, really? Would they many any Avengers announcements at D23? I feel like they'd get more coverage at Comic Con. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Marvel actually does have some plans for SDCC, it will probably be announced tomorrow :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet the majority of Marvel @ SDCC will be promoting the shows, especially Inhumans Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They never say what's going to be at the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H. It always just says "Marvel Panel". But it is at least going to have Thor and Black Panther. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need that Aquaman movie in my life asap Reply

Thread

Link

How about some news about WW2, WB? Don't make me wait until 2020 for the sequel Reply

Thread

Link

lighting several candles for wonder woman 2, gotham city sirens, the flash, and man of steel 2 (ft. supergirl) news 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 give me what i deserve, WB. Reply

Thread

Link

gotham city sirens



Praying circle for Ayer not being attached to the film anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte! especially since his schedule seems to be pushing the film back. i want it ASAP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want him and Whedon gone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte.. like why did margot robbie choose him ugh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope the 'many more' includes announcing sequels to certain movies by certain directors WB loves giving obscene amounts of money to wink, wink Reply

Thread

Link

I'm already planning out my schedule for D23 and SDCC, I can't believe it's all happening so soon! Reply

Thread

Link

They're STILL looking for a director for Flash....lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait for the AQ teaser.



Although, Amber's hair color has been looking orange af Reply

Thread

Link

i hate mera's wig, but i wanna give the movie the benefit of the doubt rn since at least it isn't inhumans bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think (or I'm hoping) the movie will be good. If anything, JM as AQ will mean Arthur becomes less of a punchline



I just hope Jason doing say any dumb shit during the promo tour Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excited for Blade Runner. Planning to camp out. Reply

Thread

Link

Trash.



Make 20 Wonder Woman movies instead. Reply

Thread

Link

DCEU wins oscars baby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

go away Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't you love my forced "trash" meme? ;_; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally watched Wonder Woman and it really did live up to its hype. lovely. And in all my Trek reboots hatred, I'd forgotten that my initial impressions of Chris Pine were very favorable. Reply

Thread

Link

Chris and Gal had such awesome chemistry. I was very impressed with Gal's acting too. She was very cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS! I was so pleasantly surprised to see such a great pair! WW was absolutely fantastic, cant wait for a sequel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was adorable! I loved how free and open she felt. It was nice to see a female character who had never known or been trained to restrain herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how does Flash still not have a new director. it's been months Famuyiwa till jumped ship



Edited at 2017-07-07 09:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I heard rumors that WB wanted Robert Zemeckis.. I'm not opposed to that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the rumour that they're considering Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Three directors are being considered (Matthew Vaughn, Sam Raimi and Robert Zemeckis) but Lord & Miller may be the favourites ever since the Han Solo exit because they were the ones writing the story treatment for the Flash movie.



Even the Hollywood Reporter mentioned that they have an offer on the table from WB (because of the Lego films) and THR is one of the biggest industry trade papers that are reputable like Variety. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think WB is interested in getting the film made. They've moved on to other characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link