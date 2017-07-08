Lorde is not on Taylor Swift's squad

They never seemed to be good friends to me so no surprise there Reply

Thread

Link

Same. It's like a Cindy doll being friends with Daria. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO this accuracy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Duh. This whole thing was for PR. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fake news. She's already said she wasn't talking about Taylor. Reply

Thread

Link

Cause Squad Goals was so 2016



But, seriously, does she have any female celebrity friends? Reply

Thread

Link

It sounds fucking exhausting to be Taylor Swift's friend. Reply

Thread

Link

it seems like it's all about taylor and there's nothing genuine about the friendships, the "squad" is just there and taylor is like "how can i make myself look good?" i mean... that's her brand of feminism... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor screams peak selfish white feminism - it's only about her and what she benefits from it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I made the exact same comment. She's definitely the type to make any relationship all about her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Once AI improves, Tay will create a squad that doesn't require killing someone off every July 5th Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ok but this is still my favorite headline from her previous comments Reply

Thread

Link

She does owe anyone with an Autoimmune disease an apology tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017 She did apologise on Twitter when someone mentioned it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol no she doesn't (as someone with an autoimmune disease). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She kind of hinted in an interview before this she doesn't hang around with Taylor too much, right? I think maybe she got swept up in it for a bit (who wouldn't) but kind of realised it wasn't "her". She's a good egg. Reply

Thread

Link

Doesn't she live in New Zealand? I don't imagine she's hanging around any celebrities too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, many people seem to get lost in the Hollywood bubble and believe their new showbiz acquaintances and hangers-on are real friends. She seems to have her feet on the ground. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gurl she's on a diff continent. I'm sure Taylor still texts her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

STOP RUINING LORDE FOR ME



lol but no they're probably still friends, but not super close you know. I imagine she has her own circle of friends Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She already posted on twitter about how she's good friends w/Taylor lol. Tbh I al aud thought that was a genuine friendship, she probably just meant that she doesn't hang w/Gigi and the Haim sisters or something. Reply

Thread

Link

I doubt she'd publicly denounce being la diabla's friend.



Reply

Thread

Link

Oops I guess her friendship cheque bounced Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taylor doesn't even need to go on a press tour for her next album, everyone is doing it for her. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't follow Taylor but it looks like there isn't much left of her squad. I wonder what happened, they were all so lovey-dovey for a while and then it just disappeared. Are they even friends with Taylor anymore? Reply

Thread

Link

she's on a media break. they still hang out just don't publish 1000 photoshoots of it onto instagram Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like it was all contrived as part of marketing for her and all the B- and C-listers she associated with. Her friendships always seemed exclusive to their ability to get likes on Instagram. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. She was marketing her brand of feminism for a check Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think they were ever really her friends, besides maybe Selena. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's "private" now, so I guess she's not tweeting or Instagraming every time she and her "friends" hang out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the squad will definitely be left in the 1989 era Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not surprised Reply

Thread

Link

They were acquaintances at best. Reply

Thread

Link

get that check lorde. buy all the oniong rings your heart desired bby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol every time she mentions Taylor she has to release an apology after. INTERESTING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"i feel terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn't faithfully her person"



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

anytime ANYONE does any SLIGHT thing that could POSSIBLY be perceived as a dig at Taylor, they end up apologizing. Except Kim/Kayne at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she really not friends with David Bowie? Why not? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link