Lorde is not on Taylor Swift's squad
When asked about Taylor Swift's girl squad in an interview for Australian TV Show Sunrise, Lorde said, "I don't hang out with these people at all."
"Hang on, you're part of Taylor's squad, all the magazines tell us," the interviewer responded, to which Lord quipped, "You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily."
"The second you think too hard about it, you'll just go insane, so it's best to be like, 'We're in wonderland and it's just what happens around here,'' she noted.
Source
They never seemed to be good friends to me so no surprise there
But, seriously, does she have any female celebrity friends?
lol but no they're probably still friends, but not super close you know. I imagine she has her own circle of friends