Kyle MacLachlan on Live With Kelly and Ryan

ryan seacrest looks dif

the hotter and less gay David Muir

at first i thought you were calling ryan seacrest less gay than david muir

how can you not

he is a delight

I want to hold his hand in a sunny day.



and then fuck him all night. Reply

bless ur taste bby, same same same

winemaking KING

lmaoooo, that poll. I'd consider it!

Yaaaaaas Daddy Kyle!!!! I love him so much. Following him on IG is one of the best decisions I've ever made. I love how much he loves being a part of Twin Peaks. It just makes my love for Coop/Dougie even stronger.

Is that Kelly's cohost now?

Yes. I forgot that he is her cohost till i saw their promos lmao. Oops



sorry for the typo. I hate my phone.



Edited at 2017-07-07 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

He looks like Adrien Brody with a mixture of Ross Gellar and someone else I can't tell lol

WITHOUT A DOUBT

ontd_twinpeaks Don't forget to joinguys! I want it to be active by the time the next episode airs.

You just reminded me that THERE'S A NEW EP ON SUNDAY!!! I have a wedding to go to that day so if I'm not home by 9pm may God curse that fucking marriage.

lmaoooo

is the old guy dead? the old co-host?

Regis Philbin? Afaik he's still very much alive

He liked my comment on one of his insta pics a couple of weeks ago. This week without TP has been sooo looooongggg, I hope next episode will be similar to episode 7 in terms of plot progression

Omg cute now I wanna comment him!



*comments: Daddy Kyle fuck me and call me Linda Evangelista* Reply

I wouldn't hit that with a 2 by 4.



A.K.A. not in a million years. Reply

I might start TP this weekend. I haven't seen the original, so I'll be starting from the beginning

You're in for a wild ride!

You're in for some trippy ass dreams.



Source: Me, who started watching from the start 2 months ago. Reply

Would you still hit it, ONTD?



Young Kyle definitely. Grandpa Kyle...ask me after a few shots. Reply

The FB group Fire WERK With Me is the best thing. I hate FB and TP meme groups are pretty much my only reason for keeping my account.

YESSSS I love it! They share our sense of humour <3

He's so presh.

