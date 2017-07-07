revolution

Kyle MacLachlan on Live With Kelly and Ryan




- Talks about celebrating 4th of July, travelling around Europe with his family and meeting Prince Albert of Monaco
- Says that the best part about playing Dougie is that Noami Watts has all the dialogue in their scenes
- Says that Bad!Coop is a lot of fun to play

He seems like a lovely person IRL :)

