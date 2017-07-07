Iggy Azalea wants Anitta Fans to Leave Her Alone; Will not be Recording Switch Remix with Maluma

stan twitter is so fucking annoying. (entertaining, but annoying) Reply

I really appreciate the way everything she does blows up in her face somehow lol. She's like the Lena Dunham of music.

honestly it's definitely bitch eating crackers shit at this point, i realise that this is completely ridiculous but at the same time i hate both her and maluma so i'm cackling

lol yeah same, I love the pettiness. Every Iggy/Lena/Selena/Taylor post I'm like

"Anitta's fans have been attacking both Iggy and Maluma's social media accounts."



Lol, I hate both but specially Maluma so I'm glad this happened tbh.



I hate that he is a thing, lo odio con mi alma.

lol que te hizo Maluma sis? I hate his music but he is nice to look at.

lol, es un machista de porquería , sobrevalorado, clasista (lo del hotel en Oruro) , odio su música, etc, etc, no me lo aguanto.

I know she's a gemini but what's up with all her new faces, i never would've recognized her

Iggy looks really good there

People are fucking insane these days. How do these people get through the day when they're constantly teetering on the edge of being outraged over the most innocuous moments of pure nothingness. Aren't they tired?

Very good





Edited at 2017-07-07 09:09 pm (UTC)

She doesn't look like herself anymore

She got A LOT of work done pre-Pretty Girls era

lmfaoooo i fucking love Anitta so STAN ON SISTRENS!



i don't know much about maluma but i follow him on instagram and i'm v. please with his content output.

pero i don't think this is the best way to get that crossover appeal. iggy tho??

Why was she even invited to the premios juventud? Seems random

I can't stand OTT stans. No, age isn't an excuse.

I feel sad for Stan culture. Acting like the Grammys Beyoncé bought... I mean earned, are their achievements too. Nah.

lol Reply

maluma is trash but hot af

Who dat who dat... seriously. Why did she fuck with her face? She wasn't ugly on the outside.

TEAM ANIRA!!!!

Maluma was there using her to get recognition in Brasil and not helping her at all in other countries. nice face but fuck him.



and iggy ends up having trouble with every person she colabs with.



wtvr Anira has sua cara with Pablo and that is what we want. Reply

Lol she even came for Britney. I was like... oh gosh why? But Britney or her team tweeted that shady response tweet.
Edited at 2017-07-07 09:42 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-07 09:42 pm (UTC) Reply

I remember that!!!

