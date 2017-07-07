got | emilia smile

Iggy Azalea wants Anitta Fans to Leave Her Alone; Will not be Recording Switch Remix with Maluma




- there have been rumours circulating that Iggy Azalea will place Brazilian singer Anitta with Maluma on her single Switch after photos surfaced of the two of them having lunch together and appearing to rehearse prior to the Premios Juventud
- Anitta's fans have been attacking both Iggy and Maluma's social media accounts. Iggy denied the rumours on twitter and requests that fans leave her alone
- Anitta and Maluma previously collaborated for Sim ou Não





