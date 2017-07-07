Iggy Azalea wants Anitta Fans to Leave Her Alone; Will not be Recording Switch Remix with Maluma
The moral of the story is to never piss off @Anitta's fans: https://t.co/h4XOYTjUwN pic.twitter.com/pmmzKxm6q4— idolator (@idolator) July 7, 2017
- there have been rumours circulating that Iggy Azalea will place Brazilian singer Anitta with Maluma on her single Switch after photos surfaced of the two of them having lunch together and appearing to rehearse prior to the Premios Juventud
- Anitta's fans have been attacking both Iggy and Maluma's social media accounts. Iggy denied the rumours on twitter and requests that fans leave her alone
- Anitta and Maluma previously collaborated for Sim ou Não
RT if you want an @IGGYAZALEA / @maluma collaboration pic.twitter.com/VfbqeuiImV— Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) July 5, 2017
.@IggyAzalea with @Maluma rehearsing on the stage of @PremiosJuventud.— IGGY AZALEA FANBASE (@IggyAFanbase) July 6, 2017
Anitta Fans exaggerate🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/pOWT49zrXr
gives maluma an award:
.@IggyAzalea entregándole el "Súper Sónico Award" a @Maluma esta noche en los @PremiosJuventud🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lx5EclmvkH— IGGY AZALEA FANBASE (@IggyAFanbase) July 7, 2017
There is no switch rmx, iam introducing Maluma on stage for his performance. He's a close friend and I support him in whatever he does. 👍— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 6, 2017
Im worn a little thin with "fans" attacking me all the time then apologizing, I've done nothing wrong & I'll be friends with whom I wish.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 6, 2017
Hmmm yea putting snake emojis all over my pages and tweeting pictures of me in a coffin really shows you're all "looking out for me" foh— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 6, 2017
Source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Lol, I hate both but specially Maluma so I'm glad this happened tbh.
I hate that he is a thing, lo odio con mi alma.
Edited at 2017-07-07 09:09 pm (UTC)
Why was she even invited to the premios juventud? Seems random
Maluma was there using her to get recognition in Brasil and not helping her at all in other countries. nice face but fuck him.
and iggy ends up having trouble with every person she colabs with.
wtvr Anira has sua cara with Pablo and that is what we want.
Edited at 2017-07-07 09:42 pm (UTC)
He is a collab leech. He wanted to do Chantaje in English to see if he could get in the Anglo market but I'm glad Shakira decided to stick to Spanish with both their collabs (and as much as I don't like him, their song Trap is so good, ugh).