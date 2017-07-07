Bella Hadid poses for V Magazine
V Magazine teamed up with noted sexual predator and talentless photographer Terry Richardson to do a photoshoot featuring Bella Hadid and Bulgari jewellery.
Are you dead behind the eyes, ONTD?
This isn't what her nose has looked like for the past few years. Her first nose job was actually really good.
It really looks like her nose is collapsing--maybe due to the nose job combined with doing lots of drugs. She was looking odd but still pretty just a year ago but these days...not so much.
I am dead behind the eyes. I am dead inside. Life broke me.
Edited at 2017-07-07 08:34 pm (UTC)