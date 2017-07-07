Kendall and Kylie sued over Tupac tees for copyright infringement

THIS JUST IN: Kendall, Kylie Jenner Slapped with Copyright Infringement Lawsuit over Tupac Tees. https://t.co/pdCvSYwK1O pic.twitter.com/64V7lKSZvg

— Michael Miller is the copyright holder of two photographs featured in Kendall and Kylie's "vintage" line of t shirts

— In his complaint he alleges that the girls have "misappropriated and wrongfully exploited" two copyright-protected photos without his authorization".

— Miller's complaint describres them both as internet and reality television personalities who are known for their ostentations displays of wealth on social media", and refers to Kendall as "particularly problematic [for Miller] given that she was complicit in not one but two of the worst public relations disasters in recent memory," in relation to her Pepsi commercial and promoting Fyre Festival.

— Seeks up to $150,000 in statutory damages

— His counsel states: "Mr. Miller's artwork is very personal and extremely important to him as a creator. When someone exploits his work without even telling him, let alone obtaining his authorization, it damages not only the value of the work but his ability to make a living as an artist. And, as a society, we want to ensure that it is the artist who benefits when their work used commercially,as this is not only fair, but enables the creation of new art. When an infringer misappropriates an artist's work and exploits it for profit, the artist is left with no choice but to enforce their rights."



