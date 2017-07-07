Episode Titles and Descriptions Released for First Three Game of Thrones Episodes in S7
Descriptions of the first three episodes of #GameOfThrones season 7 have been revealed! https://t.co/D0WiKMw5Dz— JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 7, 2017
Episode 1: Dragonstone
"Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North, Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds, and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home."
Episode 2: Stormborn
"Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor, Jon faces a revolt, and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."
Episode 3: The Queen's Justice
"Daenerys holds court, Cersei returns a gift, and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes."
which storyline are you most excited for, ontd?
