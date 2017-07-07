Episode Titles and Descriptions Released for First Three Game of Thrones Episodes in S7

I love it



Jon faces a revolt



fuck you, sansa & littlefinger Reply

:/



fuck littlefinger tho Reply

i have a hard time imagining any scheming littefinger does to be in the likes of a "revolt", hes too sneaky for that. Reply

or the wildlings. I mean, they lost a shitton of people for Jon to regain Winterfell



still not over Wun Wun :( Reply

I read a headline about how season 7 is about the rising tensions between Jon & Sansa smh Reply

Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.



sure jen Reply

He'll learn...and make the same mistakes again...and learn...ad nauseum because the writers have given up on trying to develop his character in any meaningful way Reply

Book Jaime maybe. Show Jaime? Ehhhhhhhh

I'll believe it when I see it. Reply

lmao ikr? Reply

Is he finally leaving Cersei's ass behind? Reply

i hope so but i doubt it. they haven't built up to it at all last season Reply

his character goes in circles, maybe they'll finally be consistent Reply

I'm still disappointed this mess didn't leak already. Reply

Bring it lol Reply

mostly looking forward to stark reunions & targ sex ngl Reply

Are they really trying to make Sansa vs Jon happen? Reply

That's what they've been trying to hype in interviews. Watch it be one scene where they argue and then move on. Or just get rid of Littlefinger. It'll be his doing if it happens at all. Reply

I think Sansa's entitlement is real but the cast + D&D have been overhyping any potential conflict they'll have. Reply

I feel like, hope, that Sansa is setting up to get rid of Littlefinger. Reply

because she can't just do that immediately? She literally watched littlefinger murder her aunt, among all the other times he's betrayed her family but.. lol ok I guess Sansa REALLY needs something to do all season long Reply

I'm most looking forward to Gendry tbh Reply

which storyline are you most excited for, ontd?



Jon finally having a consensual relationship.

nnn you didn't lie Reply

I wish they'd hired decent actors for Jon and Dany. I found them boring and insufferable in the books so having bad actors portray them is just ugh. Reply

IA, but I feel like Kit got better. Reply

Mte Emily and her eyebrows have still remained the same. Disappointing. Reply

he definitely did + his storylines got better Reply

Better but sadly not even in the realm of "Good" IMO. Reply

his plots got better, but lol his acting did not Reply

We are starting season 7 and Emily still sucks. Reply

MTE! Jon and Dany really have two of the dullest storylines with little payoff. It would be interesting to see talented, charismatic actors in the roles but tbh I don't know how much they could do with the material they'd have to work with. Reply

I would be stanning Dany like I did in the books if she had a more nuanced/talented actress play her Reply

yawn titles



lol @ Cersei returning gifts Reply

This season is going to be so bad plot wise I'm not excited but what I'm looking forward to is the meltdown of the fanboys of reddit



I just don't care about this show at all anymore (and tbh I wonder if I ever really did or if I just bought into the hype), but I'm gonna keep watching cause I have to know how this shitshow will end. All my friends and coworkers are so excited about it and I'm just like mehhhhhh. Last night my roommate and I were chillin in the living room and he was like "Oh, I need to rewatch Season 6 of GoT" so he put it on the TV and I immediately dipped to my room and watched Kimmy Schmidt lol. Reply

ugh i dread this Jon vs Sansa bullshit cuz Sansa's gonna come off looking so dumb and petty. Reply

God, it's been 84 years and I feel like I forget so many details. I hope they do like a five-minute ~previously just to catch my dumb ass up. Reply

I think they've done, like, episode long catch ups in the past Reply

