Episode Titles and Descriptions Released for First Three Game of Thrones Episodes in S7





Episode 1: Dragonstone
"Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North, Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds, and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home."

Episode 2: Stormborn
"Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor, Jon faces a revolt, and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."

Episode 3: The Queen's Justice
"Daenerys holds court, Cersei returns a gift, and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes."



