Celebs React to Political News: Trump Meets BFF Putin for the "First Time" (Sure Jan!)
trump Asked Putin,If He HACKED🇺🇸ELECTION.,Putin Said NO.,THEY💋'd & MADE UP🎀.Tillerson & rest of mafia r such pussies They wouldn't go on🎥— Cher (@cher) July 7, 2017
Cher pretty much covered everything but basically Tramp met Putin, Putin denied hacking us and Tramp "believes him". Tillerson said they hit it off right away.
[ONE POS MEETS ANOTHER POS]
Tillerson and his phony, folksy Texas crap that hack issue is something "we're unhappy about."— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 7, 2017
The US can never restore itself until these people are gone.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 7, 2017
Robert Mueller cares. #tickticktick https://t.co/wCpO30gw49— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 7, 2017
Russia is attacking us as a nation not just the democrats. The Republicans don't seem to realize it could be them next.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 7, 2017
Our "President" is normalizing collusion by a hostile foreign power. Making his actual "America LAST" stance crystal clear. https://t.co/EEBkw1iEQZ— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 7, 2017
Not even trying to hide it. It's like he can barely contain his gratitude. https://t.co/YHcpXZ9nyX— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 7, 2017
POTUS' inexplicable refusal to confirm Russian election interference insults career intel pros & hinders our ability to prevent in future.— Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) July 7, 2017
So POTUS trusts Putin over the consensus of every US intelligence agency. So great to have someone diligently working on America's behalf. https://t.co/iepEz5u2JC— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 7, 2017
Hope she outlives him
and beautiful icon.
Putin: We didn't
Trump: Ok cool, let's move on
I still find myself in disbelief that this is the actual state of things.
Not surprised Trump's being Putin's bitch. Of course he is. He's prolly asking him to hack him out of his current troubles. Makes me sick.
Read this thread. Protesting, activism and public backlash is working so we need to not let up the pressure!
what a fucking shit show
like, i thought the comey thing would be a nail in the coffin but there's no nails, no coffins
i know people are mad and fighting stuff about this but i just can't believe he's not impeached
- Sarah Palin sending out Nazi/white supremacist dog whistles
- Putin "joking" about reporters with Trump like he hasn't had more than 2 dozen murdered