Karlie

Celebs React to Political News: Trump Meets BFF Putin for the "First Time" (Sure Jan!)



Cher pretty much covered everything but basically Tramp met Putin, Putin denied hacking us and Tramp "believes him". Tillerson said they hit it off right away.

[ONE POS MEETS ANOTHER POS]


















