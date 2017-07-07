Celebs React to Political News: Trump Meets BFF Putin for the "First Time" (Sure Jan!)

I love Cher's hate for trump

She definitely will. She looks amazing and he's fat and doesn't believe in exercise. He looks awful. I don't even know how he's still breathing at this point. Him and Steve Bannon both look like bloated corpses pulled from a polluted river. Reply

I'll never forget how she went on on Jill Stein(?) the night Trump won. She was not happy, and I love for her it. Reply

She'll outlive us all, even the cockroaches. Reply

mte.

and beautiful icon. Reply

Trump: Don't hack our election

Putin: We didn't

Trump: Ok cool, let's move on





I still find myself in disbelief that this is the actual state of things. Reply

We live in an Onion reality. Reply

Wow I made it in a politics post when it's brand new.



Not surprised Trump's being Putin's bitch. Of course he is. He's prolly asking him to hack him out of his current troubles. Makes me sick. Reply

DC UPDATE: Is all rumor, speculation, intrigue, gossip and projection. But I will decipher what I'm hearing.



Follow if interested.1 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) July 7, 2017





Read this thread. Protesting, activism and public backlash is working so we need to not let up the pressure! Read this thread. Protesting, activism and public backlash is working so we need to not let up the pressure! Reply

I'm so happy about this! Reply

I will drag my friends and family to protest by the nose-hairs if necessary. Reply

Good but seriously, the numbers got me confused a bit. Reply

Finally the physical act took place. Reply

oh well, when the ex-kgb agent denies it...

what a fucking shit show Reply

i was watching cnn and i can't believe this is the current political state

like, i thought the comey thing would be a nail in the coffin but there's no nails, no coffins

i know people are mad and fighting stuff about this but i just can't believe he's not impeached Reply

Nice Reply

We're so fucked. Reply

lmao by the end of trump's presidency, republicans will have destroyed whatever was left of america that didn't entirely suck. i hope history remembers that it was republicans who stripped us of our civil liberties and that it was republicans who happily ceded our sovereignty to russia. Reply

for real the hardest part of this whole thing to me was that the victors write the history and it's not us. By the time climate change wipes out the billion or so people it's supposed to wipe out it's gonna be the billionaires writing it. Reply

Things that have shocked-not-shocked me today:

- Sarah Palin sending out Nazi/white supremacist dog whistles

- Putin "joking" about reporters with Trump like he hasn't had more than 2 dozen murdered

Tell me more about Sarah Palin's tweets. Reply

Trump Gives Speech to the People of Poland, Says 14 Words That Leave Americans Stunned https://t.co/8iKHEQemn9 — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) July 7, 2017



The Sarah Palin 14 words tweet made me physically ill. These people are violent and disgusting. Reply

Mansplaining, G20 style. Watch Angela Merkel’s eye-roll. pic.twitter.com/PXEI0WxyYH — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) July 7, 2017

can someone take the gif of Merkel rolling her eyes at Putin out of the tweet for me? i obviously want to save it for future use. TIA!! Reply

She looks so done. Reply

Here you go! Reply

Professional strength eyeroll right there! Reply

here for it. Reply

never saved a gif so fast, ty good sis! Reply

Thank you!!! Reply

God, I love this salty German woman when she's dealing with these assholes. Reply

lmao Reply

She wasn't even trying to hide that eye roll, good for her! Reply

nothing matters anymore Reply

Trump x Putin ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) Reply

