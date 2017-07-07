TFA

Star Wars vs. Star Trek Argument Ends Up In A Knife Fight

Two men were having an argument, the victim said "You're just a trick." and walked away. The assailant followed him, threw him to the ground, and put him in a headlock. The victim pulled out a knife, when the assailant reached for it, but in the end, settled for leaving the scene.

Maybe pointlessly, the article points out that the fight was started "out of frustration".

The movieweb write-up is actually pretty funny. Sure these people aren't famous, but have you ever thrown hands with someone on the opposite side of Sci-Fi Stanning?
