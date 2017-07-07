Star Wars vs. Star Trek Argument Ends Up In A Knife Fight

Nerds smh Reply

Thread

Link

the world was a better place back when nerds were confined to their mothers' basements Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alright I had written a summary but it went away >:( Reply

Thread

Link

If they were real nerds they should have fought with a lightsaber and a phaser Reply

Thread

Link

Men are garbage. Anyway, Star Wars and Star Trek are both equally awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

Should have just Force choked each other



No but seriously, fandoms can be batshit. Aside from the well-known tales of msscribe etc in Harry Potter fandom, wasn't there a time someone got stabbed over Twilight? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised it wasn't with 'genuine' katanas. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol

Reply

Thread

Link

i ain't gonna judge. the stan wars we have on here. Reply

Thread

Link

smh this is an annoyingly written article tbh, movieweb just wants clicks.



It's idiot white man with warrants against other idiot white man, there's no more to it than that. Men don't need scifi franchises as an excuse to get scrappy with each other - they'll always fight over something and nothing, they don't need actual reasons.



Anyhow, whilst if I had to choose I personally prefer Trek as a lifelong fan, both have their merits. Star Wars is a Space Opera, Star Trek is a moralistic tale told in space. It's the classic whynotboth.gif



Edited at 2017-07-07 08:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It's always scary when men get into fights. Reply

Thread

Link





I hate that as soon as I read the title I imagined it going down like Reply

Thread

Link

this is exactly why star trek >> star wars Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. I like these shoes btw, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I prefer Trek. I don't really care about SW. Reply

Thread

Link

I prefer Trek over SW if I had to be forced to watch, SW spaceship designs are ugly as fuck. They're both boring overall though Reply

Thread

Link

i saw a star trek fic where they literally whitewashed sex slavery (for a fic! about a show! that was quite progressive! in its time and age!) and i was like "i'm staying out of star trek because i cannot like the same thing as this person does" so it's star wars for me.



besides, i can watch sw with my dad and we can enjoy it together. he was really so excited for TFA, he had me buy tickets in early release (& we paid around 3-4 times what we would have had if we went to a few weeks later, but he didn't care). <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Explain your first paragraph por favor



And aww I can't wait to see the last Jedi with my dad later this year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea so this person wrote a planet in which the governing style is bdsm apparently; and enterprise goes there and it's suddenly like when in rome, do as romans do but with exposition like "oh apparently the sex slaves pick everything and they're not degraded or anything at all how great" but apparently there are vulcans who are also slaves ? i'm honestly lost, it's been a while since i've read it. but i still cannot shake the disgust.



Edited at 2017-07-07 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly made me think of this almost perfect movie



Reply

Thread

Link

AYYYYYYYY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boys. Ugh.

I've never understood this feud. I like both.

Reply

Thread

Link

So do I. I like dorks in space, thus SW and ST fulfills that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mess Reply

Thread

Link

jesus fucking christ, pathetic. this is exactly why it's best not to fuck around with this bullshit. Just take the L and cool it off, dorks Reply

Thread

Link

This is what happens when men have too much time on their hands. Reply

Thread

Link

I've gotten into arguments about SW vs ST but we tend to move on with our lives like normal people.



star trek is far superior tho Reply

Thread

Link

Lol this is funny but not funny



Anyway, I prefer Star trek but love both



Fans of both are a mess though Reply

Thread

Link

NGL, I'm surprised this hasn't happened between MCU v DCEU stans Reply

Thread

Link

Give it time. With the new DC movies coming out, it's bound to happen sooner or later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is it really that heated when it comes to the movies tho? I bet half the people who show up to those movies don't remember who is in what universe at this point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When one side knows they've been on the losing end for several years, there's not much of a fight there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not the film fans, since those mostly like any superhero movie and sometimes don't know what belongs to which company. The comics fans are who might have come to blows once upon a time, but even then there's a lot of overlap. Lots of 'who would win' threads out there though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are good and bad parts of both, but the the good Star Trek is better than the good Star Wars, and the bad Star Wars truly has no rival in badness. I mean I've written detailed meta of why I hate the Abrams reboots, but they're still not as terrible as the Star Wars prequels, and Star Trek at its finest (television when they tackle morals and philosophy) has no rival imo



/nerdy input Reply

Thread

Link

Kinda reminds me of that Harry Potter fan stabbing someone in the face with a pen for sitting too close to them at Comic Con Reply

Thread

Link

But which fan was the stabber?! Reply

Thread

Link