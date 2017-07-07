Star Wars vs. Star Trek Argument Ends Up In A Knife Fight
Two men were having an argument, the victim said "You're just a trick." and walked away. The assailant followed him, threw him to the ground, and put him in a headlock. The victim pulled out a knife, when the assailant reached for it, but in the end, settled for leaving the scene.
Star Wars Vs. Star Trek Feud Ends in Knife Fight and Arrest https://t.co/F8in5sjwy9 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/FbjnceYjgt— MovieWeb (@movieweb) July 7, 2017
Maybe pointlessly, the article points out that the fight was started "out of frustration".
The movieweb write-up is actually pretty funny. Sure these people aren't famous, but have you ever thrown hands with someone on the opposite side of Sci-Fi Stanning?
No but seriously, fandoms can be batshit. Aside from the well-known tales of msscribe etc in Harry Potter fandom, wasn't there a time someone got stabbed over Twilight?
It's idiot white man with warrants against other idiot white man, there's no more to it than that. Men don't need scifi franchises as an excuse to get scrappy with each other - they'll always fight over something and nothing, they don't need actual reasons.
Anyhow, whilst if I had to choose I personally prefer Trek as a lifelong fan, both have their merits. Star Wars is a Space Opera, Star Trek is a moralistic tale told in space. It's the classic whynotboth.gif
besides, i can watch sw with my dad and we can enjoy it together. he was really so excited for TFA, he had me buy tickets in early release (& we paid around 3-4 times what we would have had if we went to a few weeks later, but he didn't care). <3
And aww I can't wait to see the last Jedi with my dad later this year
I've never understood this feud. I like both.
star trek is far superior tho
Anyway, I prefer Star trek but love both
Fans of both are a mess though
