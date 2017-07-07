Ben Affleck Dating Saturday Night Live Producer Lindsay Shookus 3 Months After Garner Divorce

She needs to learn to love herself. Reply

"They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow."



How do they know? Reply

Because his publicist told them. You don't "step out" in LA and go to a restaurant celebs frequent (AKA Papz permanently staked out) if you don't have an angle/story to sell. Reply

But who knows if they're really taking it slow? They could be taking it fast.

They could be acting like rabbits. Reply

would you date ben affleck, ONTD? be honest Reply

If it gave me a chance to punch his brother in the face + kick him in the nuts? YUP! I'd punch Ben too but he's so GD pathetic it wouldn't feel like a fair fight. Reply

Depends, is the tattoo still there? Reply

No, but theoretically if he were disease free (lol) I would hit it and quit it. Reply

Hit it and quit it Reply

lol he's overall trash. It's too bad cos that thick dick with big head got me going "Dammmmmmn Jen, that's a huge dick. Gurl! Damn". I am sure there are plenty of good big dicks in the sea that are better than his, so let's fishin' 'em out! *whistles* <3 Reply

yes, but i don't love myself. that gone girl dick can't be that bad. Reply

How expensive are the gifts he's buying me and how often am I getting them? 😂 Reply

yes i'm disgustingly attracted to him



i know i know Reply

Sure, but I would only fuck him. I would never want to date him Reply

Date? No. Hit it and quit it once? Yes. Reply

No. He's a mess. He'd probably be too drunk to keep it up. Reply

Nah, I love myself and so should all of y'all you're beautiful and he's trash Reply

Big NOPE @ date but I know single, drunk me would definitely hit it and quit it just for the story alone Reply

God no. He seems like a mess and a half. Reply

Probably. I seem to be attracted to messy men. Reply

he's fug & prob smells of beer farts so no obv



Jen on the other hand...👀 Reply

I don't love myself but probably not Reply

I'll date anyone for the right price tbh. Not forever, just to pay off my student loans and get a house of course.



I mean I'm no fan of hers but I will definitely follow the "Chyna's blueprint to success" model Reply

Nooooo. Three kids?! Fuck no. (But bang / maybe hang out with him for a while? Possibly.) Reply

nah. he's got 'permanent whiskey dick' written all over his stupid smug face Reply

Is he even into black women? I wouldn't date him tho. I'd fuck him and ask for money so I can buy myself some fancy shit. Reply

What year is it? Reply

he's disgusting. but all his self-hate is getting tempting and if he gives me some nice things.. 👀 Reply

I absolutely 100% would and I hate myself for it Reply

no, I never thought he was cute Reply

Date? No. Sexual relations? Yes.



I'm so ashamed. Reply

NO Reply

Give me a time machine and yeah sure. Reply

I would go out for like ice cream with him but nothing sexual/romantic. Reply

Date? No. Sex? 100% yes.



That is, so long as he keeps a shirt on or something to cover that God-forsaken back tattoo. Reply

jamais, tem cara de que ia passar o dia inteiro me explicando pq to errada e mostrando como ele é inteligente. e toda noite ia encher a cara e dormir Reply

i would hit 90s casey but never ben Reply

My first thought was Jennifer is officially free. This new girl stooopid. Reply

I didn't even realize that their divorce went through. Last I heard, they were going to give their marriage another shot. Reply

that was widely reported but then shot down by them Reply

i knew something was up when there were pics of ben and jen during july 4th. this couple wont last long. Reply

I like that they are taking it slow but she's living with him. Reply

Lol that's slow in Hollywood standards, they should be engaged by now. Reply

Maybe she lives on the East Wing. Reply

well she's a SNL producer so i'm assuming she doesn't live in LA Reply

LoL, this reminds me of Swifty's narrative with the new boyfriend. They are "taking it slow and getting to know each other" while she's renting a fucking house close to where his parents' live (which apparently is where he lives as well) in a country she isn't from. Reply

tbf, when you have virtually unlimited cashflow and free time then going through that kind of expense is nbd. it's like a one-sided vacation to her, probably Reply

slowing down would be settling for a joint checking account, i guess. Reply

well i definitely missed something bc i thought him and jen were trying to work things out. Reply

Idk why I thought he'd go the Leo young supermodels route post divorce Reply

Same tbh Reply

Before I read the title properly I thought he was dating Heather Morris. She looks just like her. Reply

I'm shookus Reply

What a goofy last name Reply

I watched Armageddon the other night on Netflix. He was so cute back then.



Although the commentary scenes crack me tf up.



Armageddon Ben was A+ Reply

Lol Reply

I love that vid. Lol Reply

armageddon is one of my fave movies, lmao Reply

lmao same, i've watched it like fifteen times Reply

OK, that commentary was hilarious. Reply

I know he's pure shit, but this commentary makes me love Ben.



I guess I just want to Netflix and chill with him. Nothing else. Reply

the paps are already following her at LAX lol i don't want to be mean but... it definitely ain't an upgrade from jen. i hope she comes out next week with a hot younger man.

In that pic she looks like she could be Jen's blonde sister. Reply

Mte, she looks like a blonde Jennifer Garner. Reply

