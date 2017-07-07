Ben Affleck Dating Saturday Night Live Producer Lindsay Shookus 3 Months After Garner Divorce
Ben Affleck Dating Saturday Night Live Producer Lindsay Shookus 3 Months After Jennifer Garner Divorce https://t.co/OnutrvMvFg— E! News (@enews) July 7, 2017
-"It's more than a summer fling," the insider shared. "They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow."
-The two stepped out on the town in Los Angeles Thursday night for a quick date night at Giorgio Baldi.
-She's Staying at His L.A. House
UPDATE: US Weekly says "Ben Affleck Was Seeing Lindsay Shookus While He Was Still Married to Jennifer Garner"
"Ben and Lindsay started their affair in 2015. They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” an insider close to Garner claims to Us. "They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could."
Photos at the source
US WEEKLY
How do they know?
They could be acting like rabbits.
i know i know
Jen on the other hand...👀
I mean I'm no fan of hers but I will definitely follow the "Chyna's blueprint to success" model
I'm so ashamed.
That is, so long as he keeps a shirt on or something to cover that God-forsaken back tattoo.
My first thought was Jennifer is officially free. This new girl stooopid.
Although the commentary scenes crack me tf up.
I guess I just want to Netflix and chill with him. Nothing else.
the paps are already following her at LAX lol http://www.justjared.com/2017/07/07/b