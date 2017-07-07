ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, July 6, 2017:
- Former Child Star Lindsay Lohan defends Trump on Twitter
- Katy Perry inadvertently outrages Australian koala activists
- Disability Organization Slams ‘Blind’ for Casting Alec Baldwin in Lead Role
- Kesha - Praying MV + letter
- Swedish Music Festival Bravalla Cancelled Due to Sexual Assaults; Comedian Plans Man-Free Festival
- Blac Chyna considering legal measures against Rob Kardashian
- Gathering of the Juggalos announces line-up featuring P.O.D., Vanilla Ice, Waka Flocka and more!
- 'Walking Dead' Star's Creepy DMs With Teen Fan Exposed
- Animal Shelter Disputes Lena Dunham’s Story About Lamby, the Dog She Gave Away
- Lena Dunham writes about abandoning her dog after adoption agency BARC called her out
- Patton Oswalt is engaged
- Does This Photo Show Amelia Earhart After Her Plane Disappeared?
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
hahaha
Re: happy friday everyone!
my fave is the guy who fell trying to chase it
Re: happy friday everyone!
My living room is 88 degrees right now.
Edited at 2017-07-07 06:42 pm (UTC)
i have a lot of feelings today. but we got bubble tea at work today so it helped with all my feelings
oh btw have you been to tacos el asador on bloor and christie?? if you're looking the best tacos and burritos this is the place!
re: to your last comment - and seriously i live by the airport and the transit is so shit that there is no way you can go grocery shopping and stuff with that shitty bus service. but i still see ppl doing it and i honestly don't get how or where they find the will. it's gross.
and lol @ the ramen places. idek what to say other than fuck get fucking creative jfc tho this whole sushi taco and burrito thing seems to be really popular now so maybe you'll get that soon. i have to say it's the one food trend i am not interested in at all lol
Bubble tea is delicious!
small joys of adulthood lmao
Now I'm listening to Deja Endendu. I'm in a mood.
Meanwhile in hell...
I also can't @ Trump tweeting this morning about everyone talking about Podesta's emails in Germany at the summit. lmao that 100% did not happen. He just makes up stories.
Re: Meanwhile in hell...
Re: Meanwhile in hell...
Re: Meanwhile in hell...
Edited at 2017-07-07 06:48 pm (UTC)
Re: Meanwhile in hell...
Re: Meanwhile in hell...
Re: Meanwhile in hell...
Re: Meanwhile in hell...
Re: Meanwhile in hell...
Goddamn how has this dude gained a reputation as a con man??? He sounds like he'd fall for Nigerian prince spam.
i'm going to get the most expensive steak and the best wine.
Re: Happy Birthday!
also i missed getting SZA tickets, fml tbh
& when i checked stubhub at 10:01 (i kid you not) there were BLOCKS of tickets for sale. i've been mad all morning/afternoon and am drowning my sorrows in wine
weekend plans?
i might go to the Y w/my mum for aqua zumba
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?
Re: weekend plans?