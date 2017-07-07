ONTD Roundup

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif is art. You can watch it for an hour and pick out a different detail each time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i watched this on a loop like 10x Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel kinda terrible about it but LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Look at my good sis trying to run and stop it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The best part is the guy that got hit and was forced to try and steer before abandoning ship lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how much that cost them.



hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn



my fave is the guy who fell trying to chase it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha ha :)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was beginning to wonder if there was no roundup today! Reply

Thread

Link

lol I've been refreshing for like the past hour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i start refreshing by 9:45 if it isn't up yet (PCT). i hate when it's at 8ish bc i'm usually not at my computer yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! I'm glad it's up now though because I'm in a waiting room and I have time to kill. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I went to the grocery store before 8am and it was already a million degrees. It's gonna be 109 today and 111 tomorrow. SMH.





My living room is 88 degrees right now.



Edited at 2017-07-07 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

it's 93 here already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn. where do you live at? i thought austin was bad. my ass is staying inside today until like 4 and then im going to the pool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Southern California. It's gonna get worse, last summer we had several weeks where it was 110-118 every day. Thankfully my sis is buying a house nearby with a pool. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Former Child Star Lindsay Lohan" 😂😂😂😂 savage Reply

Thread

Link

I was craving a chicken Caesar wrap and damn they're hard to find for some reason. Sandwich shops you are failing me! Reply

Thread

Link

I hate when I get a chicken caesar wrap and then discover it has crotons inside of it grr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not much of a gamer but my boyfriend introduced me to Playerunknown Battlegrounds on PC and I am fucking hooked. It's like the Hunger Games. Reply

Thread

Link

omg i've been waiting for this



i have a lot of feelings today. but we got bubble tea at work today so it helped with all my feelings Reply

Thread

Link

let them out bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but will you not get uncomfortable and feel like a wilting flower??



oh btw have you been to tacos el asador on bloor and christie?? if you're looking the best tacos and burritos this is the place!



re: to your last comment - and seriously i live by the airport and the transit is so shit that there is no way you can go grocery shopping and stuff with that shitty bus service. but i still see ppl doing it and i honestly don't get how or where they find the will. it's gross.



and lol @ the ramen places. idek what to say other than fuck get fucking creative jfc tho this whole sushi taco and burrito thing seems to be really popular now so maybe you'll get that soon. i have to say it's the one food trend i am not interested in at all lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Bubble tea is delicious! Bubble tea is delicious! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wassup shona? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

finally had the time to wash my floors today, yay



small joys of adulthood lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I've been drinking since noon since it's been one of those weeks.



Now I'm listening to Deja Endendu. I'm in a mood. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm trying to write a review on goodreads for the book I just finished but I keep having to pull back because I don't want to end up writing 1500 words on why I hated it. Reply

Thread

Link

What book was it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Change Room. It's about a married woman who has an affair with another woman. It sounded like some hot drama, but it was just really empty. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol go for it! all my reviews are too fucking long. what book was it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have to get a gum graft today and I'm not looking forward to it. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Lavrov: Trump said he heard Putin's statements that Russia didn't hack election and accepts them. — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) July 7, 2017





WATCH: Putin, clearly prepared for the meeting, gestures to journalists and says "these are the ones hurting you?" pic.twitter.com/ujg4WK7Egs — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 7, 2017





We have a president who believes Vladimir Putin over every single American intelligence agency. He needs to be removed from office yesterday — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 7, 2017





2012: GOP freaks about Obama and flexibility w Russia

2017: GOP totally fine w complete Trump submission to Russia — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 7, 2017





POTUS' inexplicable refusal to confirm Russian election interference insults career intel pros & hinders our ability to prevent in future. — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) July 7, 2017





Angela Merkel is all of us. pic.twitter.com/llurfDALLa — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 7, 2017





I also can't @ Trump tweeting this morning about everyone talking about Podesta's emails in Germany at the summit. lmao that 100% did not happen. He just makes up stories.

I also can't @ Trump tweeting this morning about everyone talking about Podesta's emails in Germany at the summit. lmao that 100% did not happen. He just makes up stories. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not even a tiny bit surprised tramp is being putin's hoe right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He'll accept it b/c Master Putin told him to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Having him running my country STILL and not be impeached is absolutely infuriating and horrifying



Edited at 2017-07-07 06:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently Tillerson is floating the story that Melania had to break up Trump and Putin's bro-time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Putin essentially laughing while he threatens reporters was terrifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am living for people saying that putin told trump russia didn't interfere, so it must be true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC...the GOP really doesnt give a shit about anyone and won't do a damn thing about this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, well, if Putin says it, it must be true!



Goddamn how has this dude gained a reputation as a con man??? He sounds like he'd fall for Nigerian prince spam. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YALL. i am going on a timeout NY undateables date tonight and it's at a 5-star steakhouse on the upper eastside and the entire meal + alcohol is comped. i'm excited and nervous. the place looks so fancy lol and that's not my style at all.



i'm going to get the most expensive steak and the best wine. Reply

Thread

Link

omg I read like all of those after Billygate. Have fun/treat yo self! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the meal is comped + 2 glasses of wine/beer, so i'm gonna ask what the best pairing is with filet mignon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yessss, i'm glad ontd peer pressured you into doing it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg! good luck! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck yeah, report back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg dress to kill and have so much fun! bring us back a report <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg amazing, enjoy the free meal! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh that sounds so fun. Report back later! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg no fuckin way! I get the magazine every week and thats the first thing I read. Thats so fun! Hopefully the person isnt a douche like that loser actor two weeks ago lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait what is time out u dateables date? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg I just saw that undateables thing recently through ontd and loved it, have fun! good luck haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my room mate is moving back to england this thursday and i have been such a mess about it, i'm gonna miss her so much :( i kept tearing up about it last night



also i missed getting SZA tickets, fml tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i missed getting sza tickets, too D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we dropped the ball ;_; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww i'm sorry bb <33 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WAIT WTF SHE RELEASED THE TICKETS ALREADY? I thought it was just the dates 😭😭😭😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is2g NOBODY was able to get tickets!!! i was on the ticketmaster app, site, & phone line at 9:58 yet there were none available at 10 sharp smh



& when i checked stubhub at 10:01 (i kid you not) there were BLOCKS of tickets for sale. i've been mad all morning/afternoon and am drowning my sorrows in wine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i might go to the Y w/my mum for aqua zumba i might go to the Y w/my mum for aqua zumba Reply

Thread

Link

I have to see a client on Saturday. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looking for a job lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me 24/7 :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to get a trunk load of stuff together to donate but it's too hot to organize and clean. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Going to a birthday party Saturday and the water park Sunday. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ehhh maybe spiderman if i can sneak in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My husband's friend's gf's birthday party tomorrow, some shopping and hopefully seeing The Big Sick. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i really want to go see this exhibit called "spanglish" at this indie art gallery in my city. but it might rain so we will see. i also plan on watching a fuckton of veep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get glasses for driving, gym, pack for sd pride and mass. you? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have to completely clear out my room so I can get new flooring, but idk where all my stuff is going to fit lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a wedding to go to tomorrow and I'm excited except I didn't realize it was this close so now I feel unprepared somehow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Photo shoot, all the local sweets, lunch with a friend, food prep, rollerskating, probably canceling amazon prime. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Cleaning. I'm going on vacation next week so I want to clean the whole apartment. Nobody wants to come home to a messy place Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Was just told last minute I need to work tomorrow 2-5pm. Which isn't long, but it's right smack in the middle of the day and ruined my beach plans. :( Other than that, I plan to sleep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm seeing the Gorrillaz on Saturday; can't wait! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm introducing my bf to my parents. this is the first time they've met someone i'm dating since i was 18 lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link