Project Peppermint reaches its goal on Indiegogo!

Oriel needs to document our adventures together tbh Reply

I have so much love for Peppermint and am so happy she reached her goal and beyond that!!!! ❤️ Reply

good for ha!!! she is so sweet and an inspiration <3 i have to be honest, i don't watch a lot of trans docs cause i know they'll be difficult to watch but i am really happy trans people are telling their own stories Reply

I need to donate to this. I'm always bitching about there not being enough films that don't feature white twinks. Also a Peppermint sticker would look cute on my laptop! Reply

I hope she comes back polished for an All Stars season Reply

I asked my friend/boo/I have no clue, that is GNC (we are both 32, so, umm ... It wasn't the best idea) about an openly trans woman being on this show.



He was 100% fine with it and I was like, "but I don't know how to feel." I got the side-eye.



My whole point was about it being about men trying to imitate women. And then he tells me about all of the straight drag queens he has met. SO, it went nowhere. Reply

the show is whatever Ru wants it to be. female impersonation is just one type of drag. personally i appreciate RuPaul a lot for welcoming and celebrating so many different types of drag. and Drag Race is only the tip of the iceberg of what people are doing with drag. it's not about imitating women it's about putting on gender as a costume, whatever that means to you. Reply

I'll say that drag has parts that are definitely misogynistic IMO like the ~so femenine you smell the fish (I hate that tbh) and racist with all the apropriation of black culture (and the borderline blackface of some drag queens and just blatant blackface) but IA, it's about being GNC , not necesarilly about being a woman, that now it's more mainstream and RuPaul is a mess but it's fun and IMO has broken boundaries about gender and stuff, idk, I don't like 100% of it but it's a very important part of LGBT culture imo. Reply

yeah, this is what really turned me off of drag when i was first introduced to it. i've been watching the early seasons of drag race for the first time and it's really remarkable how different it's become, from letting a girl like Rebecca Glasscock get away with far too much for being """fish""" (i also hate that word lol), to crowning a genderqueer queen like Violet Chachki and a super transgressive queen like Sasha Velour. for as imperfect as Ru is, i think she understands that while she couldn't be accepted in the mainstream for doing genderfuck drag in the 90s, the times are changing and we need to keep pushing boundaries. so i respect her for that. she could have easily just turned drag race into a beauty pageant but instead she is bringing clout and respect to more and more transgressive types of drag. Reply

That makes a lot of sense and I never thought of it that way. Putting it in that box of "men imitating women" only, was very narrow minded of me. Reply

no worries bb! it's never too late to learn something new Reply

ia w the person above. trans women have been at the forefront of drag for decades anyway.



now when it comes to cis women competing, that's another story imo. there's some great cis women who are dabbling w drag bc of drag race (Lucy Garland, for one) but it just wouldn't be a fair competition Reply

also this!! i can't believe i forgot that lol, trans women have been a huge part of drag culture since the beginning.



i'd love to see a drag competition that isn't just for one type of drag, but for queens, kings, bio queens, etc. i think we'll see that eventually :) Reply

awww that's so cool! werk :) Reply

between her and Sasha I would have liked her more as the winner but ehh, w/e, I'm glad she is going to make this doc , but vimeo tho? Reply

Peppermint is amazing. I saw her perform a song by Ledisi at Sasha's bday party, and I was absolutely flabbergasted. I didn't really have a horse in the race for this season since I thought they were all incredibly talented, but if Peppermint took the crown, she would have absolutely deserved it. Reply

Peppermint was the epitome of "safe" this season, hell in drag race herstory. Her only memorable moments were Britney (and I only remember that because of how much the judges gagged), her Literal peppermint runway look, and the last 5 seconds of her doa finale lip sync when she revealed a dress and snatched her own wig and even that was ok at best Reply

Yes!! I never watched Drag Race but I'm happy for her Reply

peppermint is soo beautiful! Reply

good for her, she was really lacklustre though Reply

the real Miss Congeniality



FOR REAL THO



val stans need to go away Reply

so everywhere is saying Peppermint is a forever icon of NY... can someone pls educate me on this? I literally know nothing beyond drag race and I'm british so like... genuinely asking for education because I love me some pep Reply

