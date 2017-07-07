Project Peppermint reaches its goal on Indiegogo!
Project Peppermint - IndieGoGo Message from Wilder Productions on Vimeo.
The documentary is about the life and transition of NYC legend & Rupaul's Drag Race season 9 contestant, Agnes "Peppermint" Moore.
More than 100 hours of footage have already been shot, including interviews with Peppermint and celebrities such as Laverne Cox, Cazwell, Trace Lysette (Transparent), Bob the Drag Queen and others.
The original goal was of $38,000 (mainly for post-prod and distribution) and has recently reached $41,246 (and counting!)
Thank you all so so very much for contributing to @ProjectPepp 🙏🏾 We reached the initial goal we set out to reach! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0O6uOPv7b— Peppermint (@Peppermint247) 7 juillet 2017
source, source
