The AAA Girls (Willam, Courtney & Alaska) Release New EP + Music Video

I'll never get sick of Alaska. Reply

Thread

Link

The Hot Couture sample in Heather lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i genuinely love Alaska's actual singing voice outside of her schtick and i'm glad she's using it more often

they have such a fun dynamic all together Reply

Thread

Link

After listening to Pabllo Vittar's album it made me realize how lackluster and budget some of these drag queen's music really is, I'll pass. Reply

Thread

Link

EXACTLY! Pabllo is so fucking good he beyond reality tv drag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It amazes me that she wasn't even a RPDR contestant and still managed to score Diplo produced tracks, like slay a bit Pabllo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What RPDR artists do you like then? Curious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I like them all in their form of at but in terms of music career, I never cared for any of them besides Ru herself, I think Pabllo just took it to another level, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am trying to find the lies in your statement but your instead seu comment me pegou cê bateu tão forte como a tua verdade nocauteou, me tonteou Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit how the hell did I know about her? She's incredible! Obrigado meu amor! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EU NAO ESPERO O CARNAVAL CHEGAR PRA SWR VADIA

SOU TODO DIA

SOU TODO DIA

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







WoW are still being petty Willam's deleted IG post (from reddit):WoW are still being petty Reply

Thread

Link

I love how she's continued to get more and more famous since s4 despite Ru and WoW's attempts at derailing her with their pettiness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly, she was right when she said America's next drag superstar didn't win her season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True.

Somebody posted a chart from google trends, and Willam Belli is a more searched term than any other rpdr winner, even the latest one from two weeks ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

See she can accomplish the most google searches even with people constantly misspelling her name. When will your faves??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her on All Stars would be $$$$$$$$



Smh 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're so dumb acting like she wouldn't bring in more views and drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it would be sooooo good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow she's doing A Star is Born?



They are so petty. Willam would bring in so many ratings on AS3. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do we know why this shit happens/ed? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Willam and WoW drama is a loooong story and a new chapter is added to the book every year. I don't have time right now to detail it all, but I'm sure if you go on the RPDR Reddit and search willams name, 100+ threads on the various issues will pop up.



The just of it is; WoW had a producer who was trying to befriend all the queens; Willam called said producer and all the behind the scenes antics and was supposed to be eliminated earlier than she was because she had a gig booked already but producers assured her she would be kicked off and allowed to do the gigs and yeah, said producer still holds a grudge and is now married to one of the higher ups and continues to fuck with willam.



Edited at 2017-07-07 08:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol she's always so pressed, i love/hate her



damn tho if she's in a star is born.. get it @noextrai Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i liked this tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I tried to listen to this but it was way too campy and BORING! Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't get over how gorgeous Courtney Act is.



boring song, tho Reply

Thread

Link

I don't give a fuck about Alaska or detox or roxxxy Andrews for that matter



Reply

Thread

Link

thanks for entering this post then i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh a ro laska tox stan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

k Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

K Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i knew you had good taste !



rolaskatox is trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I absolutely hated the way they treated jinx in s5 and the way rolaskatox plotted together (they claims they didn't but lbr) in as2 to get rid of everyone



Roxxxy seems so fucking toxic and it was a literal bully especially at the end to jinx



Will never forgive Alaska and detox for getting rid of Alissa and tatianna not one but twice! in as2



Tx I just wanted to vent



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know if I can do a whole album of these. I liked the first video but not this one so much. STUN is still getting plenty of play tho Reply

Thread

Link

i genuinely can't understand courtney's singing voice. Reply

Thread

Link

she's Australian Reply

Parent

Thread



Link