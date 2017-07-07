The AAA Girls (Willam, Courtney & Alaska) Release New EP + Music Video
The AAA Girls, Rupaul's Drag Race alums Willam, Alaska Thunderfuck and Courtney Act, have launched their debut EP Access All Area today! In celebration, they have released a new music video for the song A Lacefront Like This.
Source
I am dying. Heather? and Dear Uber Driver are the standouts.
they have such a fun dynamic all together
SOU TODO DIA
SOU TODO DIA
WoW are still being petty
Somebody posted a chart from google trends, and Willam Belli is a more searched term than any other rpdr winner, even the latest one from two weeks ago.
Smh 🙄
They are so petty. Willam would bring in so many ratings on AS3.
The just of it is; WoW had a producer who was trying to befriend all the queens; Willam called said producer and all the behind the scenes antics and was supposed to be eliminated earlier than she was because she had a gig booked already but producers assured her she would be kicked off and allowed to do the gigs and yeah, said producer still holds a grudge and is now married to one of the higher ups and continues to fuck with willam.
Edited at 2017-07-07 08:55 pm (UTC)
damn tho if she's in a star is born.. get it @noextrai
boring song, tho
rolaskatox is trash
Roxxxy seems so fucking toxic and it was a literal bully especially at the end to jinx
Will never forgive Alaska and detox for getting rid of Alissa and tatianna not one but twice! in as2
Tx I just wanted to vent