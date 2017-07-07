Friday the 13th game developers hope to add Gloria Charles
The developers of the Friday the 13th game are hoping to add Gloria Charles' character Fox from Part III as a playable character to pay homage to the actress who recently passed away last year. They are asking fans for help in finding a way to get a hold of her estate for permission.
Who wants to see Gloria from Part 3 in the game? We could use your help! https://t.co/dQWMT2oVBk— Friday the 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) July 6, 2017
