Friday the 13th game developers hope to add Gloria Charles

I watched Crystal Lake Memories recently. I didn't realize she had passed away. Reply

I'm watching that right now. I'm at "Freddy vs. Jason." It's a really good documentary that covers just about everything "Friday." Reply

I should do a rewatch. I think I only have the DVD though but yeah I should.



The book was really cool too. Reply

this seems like a cool tribute Reply

That's really sweet of them. I hope they add in Alice though eventually along with the telepath or maybe even the robot chick from Jason X bc why the hell not. No but seriously why have Tommy Jarvis but not any of the original final girls? Reply

Tommy Jarvis is the most popular F13 'hero' and the only one to appear in/survive multiple films iirc. Reply

Alice was in 2 movies including the original film tho. I personally never cared about Tommy but that's just me. Reply

Alice was killed immediately in her 2nd film. Tommy survived all 3 films he was in. Reply

True. Still hope one day she gets in the game. Reply

tommy was the first to kill him, and you need him to kill Jason in the game. Reply

I would love to see Ginny from Part 2 or Tina from part 7. And Meghan from part 6. Actually I want them all tbh. Reply

Well all except Chris from Part 3. Reply

Part 3 was probably my fav. That one or 6 Reply

You have good taste. Reply

That's actually pretty sweet of them. Reply

Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!

I really hope they can get in touch with her family. I would love to see her in the game.

That's nice and all, but if I was related to her, I wouldn't want to see her character being brutally murdered the way I've seen some of the demos for the game. Reply

Well her character already got impaled in the throat with a pitchfork by Jason. Reply

