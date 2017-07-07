Oscar Isaac in Hamlet: Interview with NY Times, New Photoshoot & Show Photos

damn I got something in my eye, reading this just.... ;'( *sniffles* awww whew Reply

If you want to really wash your eyes out with tears, check my comment further down with another excerpt from the Vogue article! Reply

God I can't imagine my life with my parents gone. :( Reply

Aww dang. Reply

so sad about his mother :( I didn't know.



OP, I checked the tickets and they're all sold out! I guess I won't be jaunting off to NYC (good for my credit card I guess). Reply

It's a pretty small theatre space so not surprised!! They do a daily lottery, butttt of course that's not so useful for people who aren't in the area.



I literally had to pay to become a Member of the Public Theatre AND go through online queueing to get preview tickets, and just a couple nights later it was cancelled due to actor illness and omg had that been MY night.......... I literally flew in that afternoon from Toronto, and flew out the next day back home to the UK. Reply

yeah, if I lived near NYC I would come in for the day! but since I have to fly from Toronto (and if I could use my points for a free flight that would be cool) it would be too much of a risk. Do they ever record these?

I'm glad you got to see it after all! Reply

They don't unfortunately, but they SHOULD tbh, it was the second best Hamlet i've ever seen (and i've seen most of the big ones in the West End over the years). Reply

damn :/ I would totally buy a recording of it :( Reply

Oscar Isaac in the July issue of Vogue talking about his mother and Hamlet. The room just got pretty dusty 😭 pic.twitter.com/iFDAafuO98 — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) 20 June 2017









Also an excerpt from the new Vogue article: Reply

it's so sad that his mom will never get to meet his son. Life is so horribly bittersweet sometimes. Reply

That's even sadder :( Reply

oh man :( she didn't meet her grandson Reply

who the fuck is chopping all these onions man Reply

Fuck Reply

shame that his mother never got to meet his child :(



i often think about things like that with my passed relatives Reply

this was hard to read, i want my mamu now :( Reply

It's to honor her life, but also her death, which was so awful

Oscar and his mum :(



OPPPPP, you finally saw the play and met oscar!! Was it a meet-n-greet thing? Or did you get an impromptu convo? Reply

I commented with my poorly hashtagged photo below lmao! It was just stage door - the cast comes through the lobby afterwards and were really nice. Ritchie Coster who played a great Claudius had such a great long chat with me about Shakespeare and the play and Titus Andronicus (which i'm seeing in Stratford with the RSC in a few weeks), and just all sorts.



There was a BIT of a brief convo with Oscar but tbh I was so like.... shell-shocked over the whole thing and he is like TOO MUCH OF EVERYTHING GREAT that I was just literally struck dumb.



Like I was chatting away like old friends with a couple of his castmates just minutes before, then as soon as I see him it's like i'm a medieval nun who has taken a vow of silence like whatttt. But I did manage to get a few words out, and he was joking with me about borrowing my pen which actually i'd borrowed from someone else in the first place.



IDEK HE WAS THE CUTEST BUTTON.



I do cons a lot as you know and don't usually EVER get star struck or overcome! But Oscar. Reply

aww i remember all your oscar posts last year so i'm really happy you were able to see him perform and meet him. :) Reply

I'm just sitting here at work tearing up. I hope no one comes into my office right now.

Those new photos are stellar. Reply

My crops were fucking watered, and no mistake...







Also omg I got my photo and as soon as I pressed down on the selfie someone across the lobby yelled out his name to call him over and he glanced across and LOOK WHAT HAPPENED. I didn't even notice until after.

He was super lovely and sweet though, really kind and idek just had a good vibe going on with him. Like he makes you feel simultaneously entranced and comfortable, at the same time as all smushy and melty inside because he's SO. SWEET.



[ (pretend my face isnt in this but LOOK HOW CUTE HE IS) ]



When you're getting a cute selfie with bae, but someone across the lobby yells his name at the same time 😭😔 #OscarIsaac #HamletWestEnd pic.twitter.com/V2CYI9Mwz3 — cerebellum imparfait (@tehclarissa) 30 June 2017

Please ignore my drunkkkkkk hashtagging of Hamlet West End when my jetlagged British ass obvs meant HamletPublic or HamletBroadway.





Stop being so handsome, asshole Reply

welp, rip his mom. that's so terrible. Reply

.".. I know people's mothers have died, but this was mine."



Damn. That's exactly how I felt after my grandfather died. He was mine and he was gone.



I follow his brother on twitter/IG and I remember at the end of last year, the beginning of this year it seemed like they were staying at a beach house in FL together and I thought, oh wow, that must be nice, getting to spend the holidays like that with your family. And then his brother posted a photo of a card he, Oscar and their sister had given their mom for Valentine's Day and they were in a hospital room and then a couple days later he posted a picture of a sunset on the beach saying "I love you Mom" or something to that effect. It was so sad, luckily this baby came in and I'm sure having him around has helped with the healing process for all of them. Reply

I'm going in August, can't wait. <33333 I bet he's just adorable with that bb. Reply

That's heartbreaking about his mom :( Reply

Im going sometime in august. I think it's the 13th. I'm so excited !! Reply

I'm seeing this in August. It's probably going to be swamp-ass hot in NYC, but I couldn't care less.









And as a bonus,















