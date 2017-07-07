Oscar Isaac in Hamlet: Interview with NY Times, New Photoshoot & Show Photos
“It’s for my mom that I’m doing it." -- Oscar Isaac on playing Hamlet https://t.co/brzaQNXPPT pic.twitter.com/UZLS9hopCE— NYT Theater (@nytimestheater) 7 July 2017
In a new interview with the New York Times, Oscar Isaac talks about the new production of Hamlet (directed by Sam Gold) at the Public Theatre, his mother Maria Eugenia's death in February, and his first son's birth in April.
He and partner Danish documentary film maker Elvira Lind named their son 'Eugene' after Oscar's mum..
Hamlet runs at The Public Theatre in NYC until September 3rd, co-starring Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as Horatio, Gayle Rankin (Glow) as Ophelia, Roberta Colindrez, Ritchie Coster, and Charlayne Woodard.
On Family.
-Oscar spent the fall and winter caring for his dying mother Eugenia at hospital, reading her Hamlet (Oscar doing Shakespeare was her favourite thing)
-Reciting Hamlet to her felt like the right thing: "Sometimes it felt like the only thing. I didn’t know how to process any of this, but this I knew how to do."
-On his mother's death: "I know it happens to everybody, but it'd never happened to me [...] I know people's mothers have died, but this was mine."
-Oscar notes that son Eugene has his mother's lips and hands, and when he acts he's thinking of them both.
-He's doing Hamlet for his mum: "It's to honor her life, but also her death, which was so awful."
Oscar in character in The Public's "Hamlet" pic.twitter.com/v7KSMiPJk7— best of oscar isaac (@oscarisaacposts) 6 July 2017
On Hamlet.
-NY Times calls his Hamlet 'antic, mercurial, unpredictable'
-Met Sam Gold at Julliard, and they have been wanting to do Hamlet together ever since - he signed on two years ago as didn't want to wait until he was too old to reasonably play him: "You can only be so old and be upset that your mom remarried."
-They agreed on visual imagery in the play - syringes, IVs, PICC lines, and the look of a man who had spent long hours at the hospital visiting a loved one.
-Sam Gold worried that the play would trigger Oscar so badly he wouldn't be able to make it through the show. However, Oscar used the play's words to contextualise what he was going through, "the feeling that grief can just make you want to stop".
-He kept things fun, light and dynamic in the rehearsal room, and brought a Ping-Pong table in for everyone to play with.
-When reciting the "to be or not to be" speech, he is thinking of his son Eugene when he says 'to be', as although it's about dying it is also about choosing to go on living: "You have a child, and you must - you must for their sake - you must say yes to life."
NEW: Oscar Isaac photographed for The New York Times (7/6/17) pic.twitter.com/u7rO1qI6RE— best of oscar isaac (@oscarisaacposts) 6 July 2017
Things get deep in these HAMLET photos at @PublicTheaterNY starring Oscar Isaac & @KeeganMKey: https://t.co/SkafVIAyqm pic.twitter.com/0QKBI8BMrq— broadway.com (@broadwaycom) 7 July 2017
Sources: NY Times, NY Times Theatre Twitter, bestofoscarisaac twitter 1, 2, NY Times Insta, official show photos
I saw the play and met Oscar last Thursday - highly recommended, amazing production, and he's the sweetest softest loveliest etc!
Any other ONTDers going/gone?
OP, I checked the tickets and they're all sold out! I guess I won't be jaunting off to NYC (good for my credit card I guess).
I literally had to pay to become a Member of the Public Theatre AND go through online queueing to get preview tickets, and just a couple nights later it was cancelled due to actor illness and omg had that been MY night.......... I literally flew in that afternoon from Toronto, and flew out the next day back home to the UK.
I'm glad you got to see it after all!
i often think about things like that with my passed relatives
OPPPPP, you finally saw the play and met oscar!! Was it a meet-n-greet thing? Or did you get an impromptu convo?
There was a BIT of a brief convo with Oscar but tbh I was so like.... shell-shocked over the whole thing and he is like TOO MUCH OF EVERYTHING GREAT that I was just literally struck dumb.
Like I was chatting away like old friends with a couple of his castmates just minutes before, then as soon as I see him it's like i'm a medieval nun who has taken a vow of silence like whatttt. But I did manage to get a few words out, and he was joking with me about borrowing my pen which actually i'd borrowed from someone else in the first place.
IDEK HE WAS THE CUTEST BUTTON.
I do cons a lot as you know and don't usually EVER get star struck or overcome! But Oscar.
Those new photos are stellar.
My crops were fucking watered, and no mistake...
Also omg I got my photo and as soon as I pressed down on the selfie someone across the lobby yelled out his name to call him over and he glanced across and LOOK WHAT HAPPENED. I didn't even notice until after.
He was super lovely and sweet though, really kind and idek just had a good vibe going on with him. Like he makes you feel simultaneously entranced and comfortable, at the same time as all smushy and melty inside because he's SO. SWEET.
[(pretend my face isnt in this but LOOK HOW CUTE HE IS)]Please ignore my drunkkkkkk hashtagging of Hamlet West End when my jetlagged British ass obvs meant HamletPublic or HamletBroadway.
Edited at 2017-07-07 06:56 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Damn. That's exactly how I felt after my grandfather died. He was mine and he was gone.
I follow his brother on twitter/IG and I remember at the end of last year, the beginning of this year it seemed like they were staying at a beach house in FL together and I thought, oh wow, that must be nice, getting to spend the holidays like that with your family. And then his brother posted a photo of a card he, Oscar and their sister had given their mom for Valentine's Day and they were in a hospital room and then a couple days later he posted a picture of a sunset on the beach saying "I love you Mom" or something to that effect. It was so sad, luckily this baby came in and I'm sure having him around has helped with the healing process for all of them.
I'm seeing this in August. It's probably going to be swamp-ass hot in NYC, but I couldn't care less.
And as a bonus,
Edited at 2017-07-07 10:21 pm (UTC)
So jelly of u, op!