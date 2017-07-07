Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

Blac Chyna To Seek Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian


  • Angela Renee White, Blac Chyna, has hired Lisa Bloom, Kathy Griffin's lawyer, to secure a restraining order against Rob Kardashian after his Instagram and Twitter tirade on July 5th.

  • They will be in court on Monday, July 10th to secure the order.


Source
Tagged: , ,