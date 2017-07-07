Blac Chyna To Seek Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

makes sense tbh... this will probably mean he has to stfu about her online too, right?? Reply

I would think further bashing would be considered stalking Reply

isn't that a gag order or something? Reply

Good, he seems volatile af. They are both trash. Reply

Agreed on both counts. Reply

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017





My take: what Rob Kardashian did to Blac Chyna could be ‘revenge porn,’ and illegal. Women, stand up for our rights! https://t.co/Lyie5GzpcY — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 6, 2017





He's abusive trash and he's always been that way with women. I want someone to finally just take him down. Not that he has much anyways besides his mom's money and some socks but... He's abusive trash and he's always been that way with women. I want someone to finally just take him down. Not that he has much anyways besides his mom's money and some socks but...

Should.....someone's lawyer be updating a thousand third parties on social media? Reply

She's tweeting out something that is already publicly known. I don't see an issue with it. I've seen other high profile lawyers do it - especially when I keep up with the Adnan Syed case. Reply

I'm glad she went with Lisa Bloom, Bloom was one of the first people speaking out on this saying that Chyna should go after him. She also helped Mischa Barton so she has experience with these things. Reply

Good. I hope she gets a lot of money out of him. It doesnt make up for it but it hits him where it hurts, literally the only thing that giant steaming pile of shit has going for him is money. Reply

Hooowliiiing @ mom's money and some socks! Also good to know Ms. Bloom has a Twitter, i would so wanna work for ha! Reply

how long has it been since rob was that thin?! i wonder why WP went w/ that pic of him.. Reply

He's shit. Honestly no matter how public his breakdowns have been in the past with his weight and depression, I just never could muster up any sort of sympathy for his fat ass. I don't even like Blac Chyna, but I hope she takes him for every dime his mom has Reply

Why are all the Kardashian/Jenner clan so exhausting? Reply

Ratings and $$$



Oh and narcissism Reply

Why have they not faded into oblivion yet tbh? :/ Reply

also fuck TMZ because they will post pro-Dr. Luke Kesha stories, and unflattering photos of her, but when she releases an acclaimed single clearly about Luke they don't say a word...



Yet, they are posting about Becky G like she's a TMZ newsworthy celebrity... someone needs to ask the sources from that Trump/TMZ story about Harvey's hard-on for Dr. Luke and his people... Reply

ITA!! Also what happened with Becky G? Reply

She's on Luke's label, and took over as his #1 girl when Kesha took off... And TMZ posts paparazzi photos of her like "omg Becky G is so hot" and wouldn't shut up about Becky G being the first LGBT power ranger (which was such a reach btw... but that didn't stop them from asking Hillary Duff on the street what she thought of Becky G being a LGBT icon hahaha) Reply

so over this omg Reply

Hate every single one of them but get all of his (kris') money Reply

good. what he did was absolutely disgusting, petty & illegal

So ONTD lawyers,how does this affect him seeing Dream if it passes? Reply

Do they have any kind of custody agreement? Were they ever married? Idek Reply

Also, it looks like he would maybe get supervised visitation in the long run if they prove there was DV but no visitation or contact until trial date. Reply

not a lawyer, but its likely a third party will have to pick up/drop off dream during his time with her Reply

He's been her main care giver lately and King has been with Tyga too so idk what kind of custody arrangements she's been making with her kids Reply

I don't even think she wants the kid anymore tbh. Reply

probably not, its unlikely a restraining order would also extend to dream, so the only thing that would happen is either drop offs happen in a neutral location or are done via a 3rd party Reply

Good for her! Reply

That's a good idea

Hopefully he'll lose custody of his child too Reply

why?



rob may be an idiot but out of the two of these fucktards he seems the more competent one if it's true shes not with her kids most of the time (tyga seems to have king alot lately and rob has dream alot lately), bringing random guys in her house to bang out, party packs, drinks, etc Reply

Welp i didn't know that

In that case give the baby to someone who is best qualified for the job Reply

This is why I stick to 'dating' fictional characters. Real life gets crazy. Reply

lmao that's so true. Just came off a rough breakup which wasn't even a real breakup to start with, but that dude from Cleveland, Ohio whom I chilled with turned out cray-cray and I had to dump his ass. so I guess lately I'm traumatized mentally and emotionally tbh, I'm completely turned off from reality (socially, dating-wise, etc) and just....escape into the world of cyberpunk that I truly belong to.

tl;dr: Men fucking sucks 1000000000000x



tl;dr: Men fucking sucks 1000000000000x Reply

Haha 😂 Reply

Omg Reply

Unnecessary

yes, because real life is definitely crazier than dating fictional characters. Reply

lol I'm in a relationship but he and I recently discussed what fictional characters we totally crush on, it was fun. My list is a mile long. Reply

Husbandos will never do you wrong tbh Reply

ha, I thought she had her surname legally changed to Kardashian so she can have her own merchandising brands or trademarking the name or smth? I'm half asleep rn anyway, so good for her. Rob ain't shit from the beginning all the way to the end Reply

she tried trademarking it but kris and the sisters stopped that shit real fast. i think.



iirc one of the posts from that is how we found out about KhloMoney but i could be wrong Reply

oh yeah you are correct Reply

No, Khloe told about KhloMoney. It's what she calls herself when she's pissed off and wants to fight with people. Reply

am I the only person here who thinks what SHE did was absolute trash too? I mean the girl ran game on a guy with some serious insecurities and depression, had a baby by him to entrap him even futher, uses him for $$, sends him videos of her fucking another dude in her bed but everyone is like GO GIRL for her getting a restraining order for posting her pussy like we haven't seen it before???

both are trash and idiots and neither of them deserve a "GO GIRL!!" imo



both are trash and idiots and neither of them deserve a "GO GIRL!!" imo Reply

i mean you don't have to like chyna, but what rob did is public vengeance, it's illegal Reply

what she did was just as fucked up, it just isn't illegal in the courts



if someone played you like that for the world to watch, you too would be pissed - crimes of passion are a real thing and imo she provoked him. should not have sent him a video of her fucking another dude in their bed, I mean what did she expect? imagine your baby mama/daddy doing that to you while you two are "working it out" by your understanding, foul shit all around Reply

Rob is and had always been a misogynist and emotionally abusive POS. I don't give a damn what she did to him tbh, she cheated and therefore he should break up with her privately. She's garbage, but she's not out here posting pictures of his dick online.



Also, regardless of whether or not we've seen her body before... she didn't give permission for THOSE pictures to be released. It's a crime because she didn't consent to this, sit down. Reply

I still like her. Rob has always been a misogynistic piece of crap and mentally abusive to women even before his weight gain and depression. He deserved everything he got

Edited at 2017-07-07 06:45 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-07 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Well no, it's def not just you. Most people are siding with Rob. Rob is a grown man, he wanted that baby just as bad. He really pushed for her to have a baby so he's not a victim and he was cheating too so I don't feel sorry for him. What he did to her was cruel and illegal. They're both incredibly petty and childish absolutely but blaming her for everything and making him out to be some adult baby is a wave I'm not riding. Reply

I think what she did was mental and emotionally abusive, if a guy did that to a girl that had known issues I think more people would be upset. The fact Rob reacted the way he did also was awful and since she did hers behind the scenes (mostly) people didn't see it to react Reply

You're not the only one. ONTD gets really delusional when it comes to gurl-power, it's fucking insane.



She is garbage, anybody rooting for her is extremely misguided. Reply

You're out here stanning for misogyny. Couldn't be me. Reply

I agree that they're both trash too but what they did is in no way on the same level



She did some really garbage personal shit, which of course is wrong and unfair but he went public. He set a horrible president



You're saying us saying "go girl" for getting a retstraining order is bad but have you checked around Twitter? Tons of ain't shit fuck boys are feeling extremely empowered by rob posting her nudes without her approval they're cheering him on and saying he did the right thing.



You can't compare a personal hurt to a public takedown that helps bolster already toxic men into being more toxic.



We didn't have to know about the fucked up shit she did but Rob made it public exclusively so you could say this, so he wouldn't seem "as bad" when he did all the fucked up things he did. That's a pretty important difference. Reply

What she did was bad too. She's certainly not innocent in any of this. She's a pathetic gold digger and a user and a cheater. Fucking some guy in their bed and sending the video to him was a form of emotional abuse.



He's a messed up man child and a woman hating jerk. He's used to having things handed to him. He's incapable of doing anything unless his mom hands it to him. He seem unable to be in adult relationship. I don't think he's mentally ill. I think he's just fed up and frustrated with his life not turning out like he thinks it should be. Because he doesn't get you have to work hard for that kind of life.



Neither should be a parent. Reply

They are both absolute trash and I feel for the baby. Reply

I feel sorry for anyone who knows you. Your comments are along the same lines of what abusers say before they kill their current or past significant other. Reply

they are both absolutely disgusting ppl. and yeah, bringing a life into the world for the sole purpose of using them to further your financial and social standing is horrifying. i really wonder what kind of scum are rooting for her. Reply

She didn't force him to impregnate her.



Reply

Link





STFU dummy. — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) July 7, 2017

Why is this nobody jeweller always getting involved in business that's not his? Reply

rob probably bought the $250k worth of jewelry from this dude for her Reply

What an eloquent man. Reply

Is that Jacksons annoying ass friend omg why does he think anyone cares Reply

