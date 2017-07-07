Blac Chyna To Seek Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian
- Angela Renee White, Blac Chyna, has hired Lisa Bloom, Kathy Griffin's lawyer, to secure a restraining order against Rob Kardashian after his Instagram and Twitter tirade on July 5th.
- They will be in court on Monday, July 10th to secure the order.
He's abusive trash and he's always been that way with women. I want someone to finally just take him down. Not that he has much anyways besides his mom's money and some socks but...
Oh and narcissism
Yet, they are posting about Becky G like she's a TMZ newsworthy celebrity... someone needs to ask the sources from that Trump/TMZ story about Harvey's hard-on for Dr. Luke and his people...
Hopefully he'll lose custody of his child too
rob may be an idiot but out of the two of these fucktards he seems the more competent one if it's true shes not with her kids most of the time (tyga seems to have king alot lately and rob has dream alot lately), bringing random guys in her house to bang out, party packs, drinks, etc
In that case give the baby to someone who is best qualified for the job
tl;dr: Men fucking sucks 1000000000000x
iirc one of the posts from that is how we found out about KhloMoney but i could be wrong
both are trash and idiots and neither of them deserve a "GO GIRL!!" imo
if someone played you like that for the world to watch, you too would be pissed - crimes of passion are a real thing and imo she provoked him. should not have sent him a video of her fucking another dude in their bed, I mean what did she expect? imagine your baby mama/daddy doing that to you while you two are "working it out" by your understanding, foul shit all around
Also, regardless of whether or not we've seen her body before... she didn't give permission for THOSE pictures to be released. It's a crime because she didn't consent to this, sit down.
She is garbage, anybody rooting for her is extremely misguided.
She did some really garbage personal shit, which of course is wrong and unfair but he went public. He set a horrible president
You're saying us saying "go girl" for getting a retstraining order is bad but have you checked around Twitter? Tons of ain't shit fuck boys are feeling extremely empowered by rob posting her nudes without her approval they're cheering him on and saying he did the right thing.
You can't compare a personal hurt to a public takedown that helps bolster already toxic men into being more toxic.
We didn't have to know about the fucked up shit she did but Rob made it public exclusively so you could say this, so he wouldn't seem "as bad" when he did all the fucked up things he did. That's a pretty important difference.
He's a messed up man child and a woman hating jerk. He's used to having things handed to him. He's incapable of doing anything unless his mom hands it to him. He seem unable to be in adult relationship. I don't think he's mentally ill. I think he's just fed up and frustrated with his life not turning out like he thinks it should be. Because he doesn't get you have to work hard for that kind of life.
Neither should be a parent.
Anyone that calls themselves Ben Baller is instantly a joke anyway lol.