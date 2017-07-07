Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Still Going Strong, He Sends Her A Love Letter And Flowers
Bella Thorne GUSHES over flowers & love letter she got from Scott Disick https://t.co/qTCkHqZ0U3— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 7, 2017
-Bella Thorne has been taking to Snapchat to share photos of the flowers and notes that Scott Disick has been giving her lately.
- "Congrats on the new song," his love letter read. He signed it, "Love, Scott."
-Scott congratulated her on her new song "Just Call" with Prince Fox, out now!
-The two have been dating on-and-off since partying together in Cannes back in May.
-Scott has been spotted making out with several other models since.
-Bella Thorne was spotted with ex Gregg Sulkin on the Fourth of July weekend. But, he's reportedly dating someone new.
Source
ONTD, would you willingly date a fuckboy?
@ the question and just...all of this.
All i seem to date are fuckboys. But my city is the fuckboy central of the country so there's no escape or options. Last night i was walking to the subway station and i had a few men catcall me and do some disgusting gestures. A woman cant even walk down the street in peace. Men are all trash.
pls die @men.
but this just shows how shitty men are everywhere :/
i usually have high tolerance/patience for this stuff but him touching my stomach randomly was fucking freaky. i didnt know what to do because he was like 6'4" and im 5'1" and there was no one else in the subway cart. :/
what sucks is they're also almost always the only good-looking men over 25 who are still single that'll ever go for me :/
But IDK, this feels like its just thirst for attention. BUt I also only see them on here so IDK if there is legit "proof" posted elsewhere.
Edited at 2017-07-07 05:01 pm (UTC)
anyway, my last ltr was a fuckboy. he was super good in bed and hot and i didn't love myself.
This can't be PR.... it can't be. On paper he's undesirable. He's in his late 30's, drinks too much and parties way too and has a baby mama and 3 kids. Who would recommend this?! So in a nutshell she's an idiot who needs a good talking to.
Kourtney is so emotionless. She maybe emotional but not in public. When I would watch their show that was one of the things I always commented on.
He's gonna be waiting forever if he's waiting for a response.
It's very Kylie/Tyga
Actually, he's only 34. Tragic, I know.
And Bella loves to party and drink too and probably doesn't hang out with his kids anyway. I can see why she likes him. Tragic again, because she really should live herself, but it's not surprising.