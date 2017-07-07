carly rae jepsen - boy problems 2

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Still Going Strong, He Sends Her A Love Letter And Flowers


-Bella Thorne has been taking to Snapchat to share photos of the flowers and notes that Scott Disick has been giving her lately.
- "Congrats on the new song," his love letter read. He signed it, "Love, Scott."
-Scott congratulated her on her new song "Just Call" with Prince Fox, out now!
-The two have been dating on-and-off since partying together in Cannes back in May.
-Scott has been spotted making out with several other models since.
-Bella Thorne was spotted with ex Gregg Sulkin on the Fourth of July weekend. But, he's reportedly dating someone new.

ONTD, would you willingly date a fuckboy?
