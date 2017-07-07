deadpool

Adelaide Kane reunited with her 'Reign' co-stars


It's a movie about couples in late 20s. It explores love and relationship problems that lead to a break up.

The movie also stars Jonathan Keltz, Laysla De Oliviera, Rachel Skarsten, Giacomo Gianniotti, Raymond Ablack. (Basically none of the co-stars we actually care about lol what a click-baity title)



source source

Did anyone watch the Reign finale?
Tagged: , ,