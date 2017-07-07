Adelaide Kane reunited with her 'Reign' co-stars
#OnceUponATime isn't @AdelaideKane's only upcoming project - get the exclusive scoop here! https://t.co/MVfzjifLB0— Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) July 6, 2017
It's a movie about couples in late 20s. It explores love and relationship problems that lead to a break up.
The movie also stars Jonathan Keltz, Laysla De Oliviera, Rachel Skarsten, Giacomo Gianniotti, Raymond Ablack. (Basically none of the co-stars we actually care about lol what a click-baity title)
Did anyone watch the Reign finale?
I feel really bad for Adelaide though. Nobody deserves Once Upon a Time.
Also I can't believe Reign spent all that time on boring shit instead of the actual craziness of Mary's life.
Edited at 2017-07-07 03:52 pm (UTC)
You're missing out on Lost Girl
It just added way too many main characters in love with Bo.
FRARY LIVES IN THE AFTERLIFE
Re: FRARY LIVES IN THE AFTERLIFE
Re: FRARY LIVES IN THE AFTERLIFE
I didn't watch, but I'm not shocked they ended it like that. Elizabeth always bested her, so....
But I'm gonna catch up. I stopped when Lola was beheaded.
I LOVE HER SO MUCH.
hahahaha
he's mad it's ending, I told him to pace himself he has 3 more seasons to enjoy. Wow, why didn't I tell him about it. :/ because he is always laughing at my tv choices.
I don't even care, I enjoyed this trashy show. I'm sad that they only found out they were canceled when they were filming the finale, because the ending was very rushed and really only Mary's story had any resolution. But I'm glad they ended it with her death, even though the time jump was jarring. But the Frary ending and montage was perfect. Apparently they filmed that right before Toby left last season because they always knew that they wanted that to be how it ended. That's super sweet.
i watched reign for the first two and a half seasons, if the rest is up on netflix i'll probably catch up. i loved the hipster princess aesthetic
Wait, did Reign just end? I thought it got cancelled a year or two ago.
I am so going to miss this show <3
And I am looking forward to what Adelaide does next!
Glad that Adelaide Kane will continue to be on my screen! Gives me more motivation to continue slogging through OuaT.
And hey, some of us care about Rachel Skarsten! (Don't know who the other people are though, lol).
Anyway I'm excited to see Adelaide in more things! Even if her choices seem questionable lmao
I always found Torrence Coombs' face really jarring for some reason, though.