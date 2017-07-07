Adelaide Kane reunited with her 'Reign' co-stars

i love that they actually ended the show that way, even if the time skip isn't believable bc obviously girl didn't age a day.

Hey, if they didn't age Henry VIII on The Tudors until the very very end...;) Reply

she was supposed to be 60 there??????? and she was remembering her life when she was a teen or something? i can't Reply

Ugh, I hate Rachel Skarsten so much. I automatically have to drop a show as soon as she shows up now so I didn't want the last two seasons of Reign, even though I enjoyed it for what it was.



I feel really bad for Adelaide though. Nobody deserves Once Upon a Time.



Also I can't believe Reign spent all that time on boring shit instead of the actual craziness of Mary's life.



Ugh, I hate Rachel Skarsten so much.



You're missing out on Lost Girl Reply

Lost Girl is where my hatred came from. Her character was absolutely the worst thing that show ever did, Tamsin is my number #3 most hated character of all time and pretty much the only female character on my top 100 most hated character list. Reply

i never got all the fuss over tamsin. then again, i didn't get the fuss over kenzi either. Reply

I almost always loathe characters who are really purposefully put in as opposite gender versions of already existing characters, like Hook on OUAT just being a cheap ass male rip-off of Regina. Tamsin just seemed like a girl version of Dyson, except more crass, crude and petulant.



It just added way too many main characters in love with Bo. Reply

What she do to you? LOL Reply

the couple with the best love/kissing scenes <3 Reply

I don't watch this show but I APPRECIATE these hot gifs.

I don't loooooove blonds but Toby could get it. Often. Reply

I didn't watch, but I'm not shocked they ended it like that. Elizabeth always bested her, so....

But I'm gonna catch up. I stopped when Lola was beheaded. Reply

They should never have moved the shooting location from Ireland to Toronto Reply

the ending was perfect for what the show was.



I LOVE HER SO MUCH. Reply

I felt like they could have drawn it out more. Would have loved to see more of her relationship with Bothwell. Reply

lol our IT guy pulled me into his office to ask if I was watching Reign because he knows I like CW stuff. He stumbled on it on Netflix and he was late that day because he stayed up trying to get through the 1st season.



hahahaha

he's mad it's ending, I told him to pace himself he has 3 more seasons to enjoy. Wow, why didn't I tell him about it. :/ because he is always laughing at my tv choices. Reply

this is so cute lol Reply

lol once someone's into Reign they have lost any right to judge the TV choices of others (I say as a fan) Reply

I don't even care, I enjoyed this trashy show. I'm sad that they only found out they were canceled when they were filming the finale, because the ending was very rushed and really only Mary's story had any resolution. But I'm glad they ended it with her death, even though the time jump was jarring. But the Frary ending and montage was perfect. Apparently they filmed that right before Toby left last season because they always knew that they wanted that to be how it ended. That's super sweet. Reply

Oh man that explains a lot, I thought they had had more advanced warning, and was like, "Kay, why are they moving so slowly if they have to make it to her execution??" I wish they had had one more season to wrap up, or, knowing they were ending, at least a full 22-epp season to flesh it out more. Reply

Literally stumbled into Reign accidentally on Netflix and I am so upset. I deserved better. Mary deserved better. Lola, Greer and Kenna deserved better. Reply

Who is this flawless queen playing on Once Upon A Time?



I quit watching way back, but I'm still glad they had the guts to end it with her execution. The way they portrayed her relationship with Francis had me feeling they would never do it or atleast not show the big part of it, but they did. Reply

she's so gorgeous

i watched reign for the first two and a half seasons, if the rest is up on netflix i'll probably catch up. i loved the hipster princess aesthetic Reply

Raymond Ablack? Heyyyy. That's the only name I care about. I'm glad to see him get work.

Wait, did Reign just end? I thought it got cancelled a year or two ago. Reply

You know I watched the finale ;)



I am so going to miss this show <3



And I am looking forward to what Adelaide does next! Reply

Of course I watched the finale! I was sad that we didn't see where any of the other characters ended up (France was especially a cliffhanger!) or Greer at the end, and hated how rushed the time jump was, but oh well. They transitioned well considering. I also didn't know about the Frary scene and loved that afterlife bit! <333



Glad that Adelaide Kane will continue to be on my screen! Gives me more motivation to continue slogging through OuaT.



And hey, some of us care about Rachel Skarsten! (Don't know who the other people are though, lol). Reply

i miss this show's costumes, they weren't accurate but fuck they were great. Reply

i've never watched this show but i watched that clip for some reason and am tearing up lmao Reply

awww, Mary was the cutest and she and Francis had so much heart, i teared up also and i stopped watching after season 2 lol Reply

The ending was kind of hokey, especially since I don't really like Francis/Frary, but it was cute. A bittersweet way to go out, I guess. I wish they'd had more time; they wasted so much time on boring stuff in France that never actually happened and never got to a lot of interesting stuff in her life.



Anyway I'm excited to see Adelaide in more things! Even if her choices seem questionable lmao Reply

i played that youtube clip fully expecting to laugh at it but shes not a bad actress tbh Reply

I only watch this show on netflix, so I'm behind, but I just watched that clip and cried like a little bitch. Reply

Really?? I just rolled my eyes when I saw it but maybe it's because you're behind it's sadder and less annoying. Reply

Finally! I wish they'd had so much time. I wanted to see more with Bothwell instead of whiny Darnley. He needed to die so much sooner. Would have liked to see what happened with Catherine et al but whatever, If I don't get that I'll take more of Adelaide and her face.guess I need to catch up on once upon a time. Reply

This is one of those shows that is so fucking terrible and full of both sex Mary Sues that you easily love and become obsessed with it. Even though it's awful and makes no sense.



I always found Torrence Coombs' face really jarring for some reason, though. Reply

