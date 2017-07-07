Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Blac Chyna steps out with unicorn hair + her hair stylist trolls Rob Kardashian



Her hair was dyed to match her Chanel bag.




Blac Chyna's hair stylist also posted a video if himself in Blac Chyna's bed wearing a white Versace bathrobe, a reference to the fact that Rob Kardashian went on a twitter/instagram rant, eventually leaking nude photos of Blac Chyna, because a man wearing a Versace robe photographed himself in Chyna's bed.





