Blac Chyna steps out with unicorn hair + her hair stylist trolls Rob Kardashian

ah, these classy individuals... Reply

Thread

Link

When done right, that hair is actually pretty cool. I like it.



My library system says your hair color has to look natural so I can't do that. My natural color is medium brown but I got tired of it. I've been having it colored various shades of red and mahogany for over six years now. My hairdresser is awesome and makes it look like it's my color. One coworker calls me 'Red' and it helps that I'm super pale. Reply

Thread

Link

i am sooo lucky i work for a system that is pretty much only serious abt its dress code. i have a septum piercing (most patrons like it) but once some cranky old bih tried to get me in trouble over it. my manager read the code of conduct to her saying employees are free to do as they wish with their bodies. she called hr, they read it to her and emailed/snail mailed her a couple. i'm abt to go purple. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am already bored with the whole mermaid / unicorn trend this year. Reply

Thread

Link

hdu. The Lisa Frank aesthetic is eternal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH god me too. Everytime Tarte posts something about it I get so irritated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, this hair has been a trend for years now and needs to evolve. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She needs to save up since he's cutting her off Reply

Thread

Link

As if he's he only well of income. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has a few pretty successful businesses of her own. I think she'll be ok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She can probably post a few insta ads and match whatever rob is getting from his sock company Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He'll have to pay her child support tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I think it looks so beautiful, tbh 😍



My hair is... brown. Never gonna dye it because I love the color. Reply

Thread

Link

The hair is a wig. I would never dye mine again either cause it just too damaging to my hair, I have been really getting into wigs for hair color tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well. Her hair looks much better than the bag. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahahahahas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always liked the variations of grey people were doing. The ashy colors are good for fall and winter, imo. This unicorn/mermaid nonsense needs to die. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, this is pretty, but personally I'd get some kind of grey / brown ombre color. Mainly because I love grey and silver hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I agree with every single thing you've said! I really want brown to silver hair.





I can't wait to go grey, I think it's so beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was happy with the brown and grey ombre style since I have brown hair with threads of grey, naturally. So I looked a little in style at the time. And I don't plan on ever coloring my hair since I'm proud of the grey. Means I'm still alive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the grey/silver look. I'm so tempted to try it because I think it would look good with my skin tone but I'm so lazy about maintaining dye jobs I know it would look like shit in a few weeks Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw a woman at a restaurant who naturally (wasn't dyed) had gray like evenly woven in to her light brown hair and it looked so neat. It was so unusual to see because you usually get gray in chunks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah i did the grey ombré a while ago, the only time I've ever coloured my hair (all the work that colouring naturally dark hair seems to involve has never seemed worth it to me) it was more understated than a lot of the insta models' though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her hair looks like a My Little Pony mane and I am into it.



If I could just get a wig/not have to maintain it I would totally have unicorn hair but I've seen the way people look when they've actually dyed it and it's been a few weeks and it looks awful. Reply

Thread

Link

saaame, i'd go full lady gaga and have all sorts of colourful wigs.



yeah, unicorn hair looks like crap after a couple of washes. you need to have it touched up all the time. a friend of mine likes to dye her hair all kinds of colours and it usually ends up looking terrible after the first "wow that's so good!" week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



what are some other (brunette) celebs which you guys think have had cool bobs? I'm going to get lily collins' bob next week. my hair is way long right now and I'm sick of wearing it tied all daywhat are some other (brunette) celebs which you guys think have had cool bobs? Reply

Thread

Link

I want to chop my hair off this short but I'm afraid it won't look cute on me :c Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think you can ask a good hairstylist and they'll probably know Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nice. i'm going to chop my hair soon too but my face is too round for a cut like that. emilia clarke got a cute long bob last year and i think i'm going to emulate that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Keira knightley and Anne Hathaway have had some decent bobs (and some terrible ones tbh) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thats so cute do it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I looooved Kiko Mizuhara's bob for the longest time, but you can see she like Lily Collins, has the neck for it.







I always wanted a short bob, but my neck is so little and having my hair cut that short (and I really tried!) always just emphasizes how stumpy it is.I looooved Kiko Mizuhara's bob for the longest time, but you can see she like Lily Collins, has the neck for it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



i had my hair this length for an entire year now and i'm currently growing it out because i don't know if i wanna try something new



[ some pics/gifs ]







not all of these are brunette but girl's day's hyeri with a bob remains such a looki had my hair this length for an entire year now and i'm currently growing it out because i don't know if i wanna try something new Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm doing the same in september because the heat is unbearable now and i prefer it when i can make cute buns Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I really liked Marion Cotillard's bob: Cute! I recently chopped mine too. A bit longer than Lily's. I love how my hair looks long, it has a really nice natural wave, but it just tangles way too easily. I couldn't be bothered with it anymore, especially in the summer heat lol.I really liked Marion Cotillard's bob: Here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's so cute.



Vanessa hudgens has a cute short cut. I liked Lucy hale's really short hair at first but it looks kinda boring to me now. I loved Miranda Kerr's short cut last year tbh.



I like short hair that looks messy and undone.



I just ~decided~ like an hour ago to leave my hair and let it keep growing but now this thread has me wanting to cut it again! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got the exact same haircut earlier this year and I love it so much tbh. It makes life so much easier.



Speaking of bobs, I really liked Lucy Hale's and Chloe Bennet's bobs. They looked cute.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever I get the 12 bucks to my name again, I want to get my hair cut. I'm gonna have it cut into a longer bob (enough I can throw it up in a small ponytail for work). So I'll lob off like 2-3 inches. Minimum. Probably closer to four. I've been wearing bobs on-and-off since elementary school. Looks the best as a brunette. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted the same hair cut as you do and Lily Collins' hair is one of the pictures I showed to my stylist! Jenna Coleman has a gorgeous bob and Katherine McPhee did/does too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

emily browning just chopped hers off similar to Lily and looks great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



i love this hair. i feel like my face is way too round and my hair is too messy to look nice and sleek. i'm thinking of going for something like this (but my hair is way less nicely curled. it's a bit wavy in the front, puffy and a curled knot in the back of my head) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just dyed my hair grey two days ago and I love it. Just the top and I left my sides my natural black so when my roots come in, it looks...decent.



It took 3 processes over 3 weeks to get my hair light enough to do it though Reply

Thread

Link

Truth

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My hair is back to my normal black but I'm debating whether or not to just do like the bottom 2 inches in either platinum blonde or like a gunmetal grey and then cutting it off at the end of the summer Reply

Thread

Link

Gunmetal gray would look really good imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. i love grey hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her hair tbh. I want hair like that. I still need to chop off my blonde ends from when I dyed my hair over two yrs ago :x

Reply

Thread

Link

I love her hair too



One of my friends is always dying her hair fun colors and styles and im so jealous lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had it once!! It was gray/blue/purple/pink but wow it wasn't cheap, although it did last long. If I ever get the money again I'd do it in a heartbeat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My hair is brown. I want to dye it something bolder or put colored streaks in it but I think it could cause an issue at my current job, even though the agency and the office doesnt care im sure. But our law firm client probably would Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe a strawberry blonde? Something you can argue is an actual natural color Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Or maybe just highlights lol I've never done them before!



I also really like this but Idk how it would look on me or what I would tell the stylost to do to achieve it I like that idea!Or maybe just highlights lol I've never done them before!I also really like this but Idk how it would look on me or what I would tell the stylost to do to achieve it https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/73 6x/5d/1b/50/5d1b50202f1a83a7b23e812a7d0f 2788--dark-hair-brown-hair.jpg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If your hair is dark brown you can get away with dark purple highlights. I did that and no one noticed until I stood out in the sun which was very rare for my job (office job). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link