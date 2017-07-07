Blac Chyna steps out with unicorn hair + her hair stylist trolls Rob Kardashian
Her hair was dyed to match her Chanel bag.
Blac Chyna's hair stylist also posted a video if himself in Blac Chyna's bed wearing a white Versace bathrobe, a reference to the fact that Rob Kardashian went on a twitter/instagram rant, eventually leaking nude photos of Blac Chyna, because a man wearing a Versace robe photographed himself in Chyna's bed.
What colour is your hair?
My library system says your hair color has to look natural so I can't do that. My natural color is medium brown but I got tired of it. I've been having it colored various shades of red and mahogany for over six years now. My hairdresser is awesome and makes it look like it's my color. One coworker calls me 'Red' and it helps that I'm super pale.
My hair is... brown. Never gonna dye it because I love the color.
Well. Her hair looks much better than the bag.
I can't wait to go grey, I think it's so beautiful
If I could just get a wig/not have to maintain it I would totally have unicorn hair but I've seen the way people look when they've actually dyed it and it's been a few weeks and it looks awful.
yeah, unicorn hair looks like crap after a couple of washes. you need to have it touched up all the time. a friend of mine likes to dye her hair all kinds of colours and it usually ends up looking terrible after the first "wow that's so good!" week.
hair post??
what are some other (brunette) celebs which you guys think have had cool bobs?
I looooved Kiko Mizuhara's bob for the longest time, but you can see she like Lily Collins, has the neck for it.
i had my hair this length for an entire year now and i'm currently growing it out because i don't know if i wanna try something new
I really liked Marion Cotillard's bob: Here
Vanessa hudgens has a cute short cut. I liked Lucy hale's really short hair at first but it looks kinda boring to me now. I loved Miranda Kerr's short cut last year tbh.
I like short hair that looks messy and undone.
I just ~decided~ like an hour ago to leave my hair and let it keep growing but now this thread has me wanting to cut it again!
Speaking of bobs, I really liked Lucy Hale's and Chloe Bennet's bobs. They looked cute.
It took 3 processes over 3 weeks to get my hair light enough to do it though
One of my friends is always dying her hair fun colors and styles and im so jealous lol
Or maybe just highlights lol I've never done them before!
I also really like this but Idk how it would look on me or what I would tell the stylost to do to achieve it https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/73